Memfrica Made
5d ago
Anything goes in Memphis! This is why it's extremely dangerous! Better start rounding the criminals up and keeping them detained! Everyone is moving out of Memphis... 👀
Geek Monster
4d ago
The mayor, the police chief, city council, judges, and more need to be fired or taken to jail. They are doing some under handed things in Memphis. Bring real city justice leaders to Memphis, they still ran by corruption.
Frances Jones
5d ago
yes but the mayor don't think releasing rappers with stolen police guns and murder a wrong message what's wrong with this picture.? answer this.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Star NBA Player Suffers Major InjuryOnlyHomersMemphis, TN
Protests break out over the weekend, as one Memphis community demands justice for the family of Tyre NicholsElizabeth A BryanMemphis, TN
After seeing bodycam footage, Tyre Nichols' attorney calls him "a human piñata for officers."Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
The World Says Goodbye to Elvis Presley's Only ChildAnne SpollenMemphis, TN
The Unveiling of Lisa Marie Presley's Sarcophagus at Graceland, A Fascinating Addition to the King's LegacycreteMemphis, TN
Related
Memphis officers pretend to buy stolen car from thief
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD officers pretended to buy a stolen car from a man who tried to sell it on Facebook. According to reports, on January 17, a victim told police that he was carjacked on Winchester Road. The victim said he was sitting in his 2011 Nissan Versa when two men approached him with […]
D.A. Steve Mulroy confirms body cam footage exists of Tyre Nichols arrest, talks possible criminal charges for officers involved
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy is just four months into the job he was elected into in August, but he's already seen some of the most high-profile cases in the city's history. From the Eliza Fletcher kidnapping and murder, to a shooting rampage in September...
Breaking down how the Memphis Police officers involved in Tyre Nichols' death broke department policy
MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Five Memphis Police officers have been fired after the deadly confrontation with Tyre Nichols with violations including excessive force, failure to intervene and render aid. So what does this look like for a courtroom case – from an expert witness standpoint?. A retired Horn Lake...
MPD officer involved in Tyre Nichols death previously beat an inmate unconscious, lawsuit claims
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As details continue to emerge in the Jan. 7 confrontation that led to the death of 29-yeear-old Tyre Nichols at the hands of five Memphis Police officers, we're starting to learn more about the officers involved. For one of these officers, Nichols' death seems to not be the first time he's been accused of excessive force while on duty.
Why is Memphis Police allowed to make traffic stops in unmarked vehicles?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We are learning more details in the traffic stop that led to the death of Tyre Nichols. In a press conference on Monday, the family’s attorney, Ben Crump, said officers involved were unmarked. Tyre Nichols’ family attorneys were very clear when it came to traffic...
Memphis Police say man stole a car, broke into a home, and stole MPD items from another vehicle, all while in a wheelchair
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is charged after police said he went on a short crime spree, stealing a car, burglarizing a home, and stealing MPD gear from a vehicle. Christopher Swearengen faces several charges of burglary and theft, according to court records. According to the police affidavit, Swearengen has one leg and uses a wheelchair to get around, which was identified by one of the victims.
Man dies after shooting in Southeast Memphis, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man died Tuesday after a shooting in Southeast Memphis, police said. According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to a shooting on Apple Blossom Drive near Hyacinth Drive and found a man had died. Police reported the shooting just before 5:20 p.m. Tuesday. Police...
19 cars broken into, guns stolen outside newly-opened Memphis Sports & Events Center
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thieves broke into 19 cars outside the Memphis Sports and Events Center and stole three guns during the Memphis Challenge volleyball tournament. The break-ins happened Saturday, Jan. 21, while the victims were inside the $56 million facility, which opened Dec. 10.The facility is a major pillar in the city's Liberty Park project, featuring 16 basketball courts and 32 volleyball courts.
Victims in two states help police nab alleged carjacker
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Police say a man responsible for a carjacking in Memphis and an auto theft in Cleveland, Mississippi, was booked in the Shelby County Jail on Monday. Altrez Logan, 23, is facing charges in Tennessee for carjacking, aggravated robbery, and employing a firearm while committing a dangerous felony. Police said on December […]
Two more men wanted for deadly Z Market shooting, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for two more people wanted in connection to gunfire that left a man dead at a Parkway Village grocery store. Landon Quinton, 23, has already been arrested and charged with first-degree murder, among other charges, in connection to a robbery and shooting that left a man dead on January 22.
actionnews5.com
Recently fired MPD officer accused of violence while working with Shelby County in 2016
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Many questions still remain about the personnel files of the five Memphis police officers who were fired following the results of the internal investigation surrounding the death of Tyre Nichols. There were also two Memphis Fire EMTs who were relieved of duty pending the results of...
Man recalls encounter with SCORPION Unit before Nichols death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The five police officers who were fired after Tyre Nichols’ death hadn’t been with MPD long, and police haven’t told us what units they worked with during their time on the force. But some who know the officers say at least one confirmed that he — and we are hearing several others […]
MPD: Pair caught with stolen car, drugs, gun
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man and woman were arrested after they were spotted inside a stolen car with a stolen license plate at a motel in the airport area Monday. Officers said they were responding to a report of a stolen and stripped Hyundai at the motel in the 2700 block of Airways […]
FOX13 Investigates: Shelby Co. law enforcement not using key tool in solving interstate shootings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Interstate shootings are one of Memphis’ ugliest and most visible crime problems, and FOX13 Investigates has been digging into the issue for more than a year. However, a key tool that works in other cities is not being used here. Sharon Ward hopes and prays...
Change confusion: MPD searching for man who asked for change for $20, but walked out with $98
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s a warning for workers. Memphis Police are searching for a man they said stole $98 by confusing a restaurant worker over change. MPD officers were called to the Wing Stop in the 7700 block of Winchester Rd. about 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. They said the suspect asked the clerk for change for a $20 bill. Investigators said the man then started asking confusing questions and passing bills back and forth between himself and the clerk, before finally walking out with $98.
One dead, one critically injured after double shooting in Southeast Memphis over the weekend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead, and a woman critically injured, after a double shooting in Southeast Memphis over the weekend, Memphis Police said Wednesday. According to MPD, early Saturday morning at 1:24 a.m., officers responded to a shooting at the 3700 block of Maple Leaf Cove. Two victims were taken to the hospital by private vehicle. The man didn't survive his injuries. A woman is still in critical condition.
Woman detained after man shot in Frayser Wednesday
MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Memphis Police said a woman has been detained after a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Frayser. MPD officers were called to the 2300 block of Frayser Blvd. near Mountain Terrace just before 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 25, 2023. They found a man shot, and he was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
Former DeSoto County Schools employee arrested for child exploitation, records show
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — A former DeSoto County Schools employee is facing charges of child exploitation, the Sheriff’s Office there confirmed Tuesday. Jacob Lollar was arrested Nov. 23, nine days after the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Data System.
One injured in Fox Meadows shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is injured after a shooting in the Fox Meadows area Monday evening. Police say officers responded to a shooting call at Winchester Road and Clarke Road at 7:41 p.m. The male victim was found in the 3500 block of Bishops Gate Drive. He was taken to Regional One in critical […]
MPD confirms there is no serial killer in Westwood
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Despite the rumor, Memphis Police say there is no serial killer threatening the Westwood neighborhood. Officers from the Raines station met with community members last night at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. There’s been concern that a rash of recent killings are so similar that they must have been committed by a single […]
