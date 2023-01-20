ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memfrica Made
5d ago

Anything goes in Memphis! This is why it's extremely dangerous! Better start rounding the criminals up and keeping them detained! Everyone is moving out of Memphis... 👀

Geek Monster
4d ago

The mayor, the police chief, city council, judges, and more need to be fired or taken to jail. They are doing some under handed things in Memphis. Bring real city justice leaders to Memphis, they still ran by corruption.

Frances Jones
5d ago

yes but the mayor don't think releasing rappers with stolen police guns and murder a wrong message what's wrong with this picture.? answer this.

WREG

Memphis officers pretend to buy stolen car from thief

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD officers pretended to buy a stolen car from a man who tried to sell it on Facebook. According to reports, on January 17, a victim told police that he was carjacked on Winchester Road. The victim said he was sitting in his 2011 Nissan Versa when two men approached him with […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

MPD officer involved in Tyre Nichols death previously beat an inmate unconscious, lawsuit claims

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As details continue to emerge in the Jan. 7 confrontation that led to the death of 29-yeear-old Tyre Nichols at the hands of five Memphis Police officers, we're starting to learn more about the officers involved. For one of these officers, Nichols' death seems to not be the first time he's been accused of excessive force while on duty.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Memphis Police say man stole a car, broke into a home, and stole MPD items from another vehicle, all while in a wheelchair

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is charged after police said he went on a short crime spree, stealing a car, burglarizing a home, and stealing MPD gear from a vehicle. Christopher Swearengen faces several charges of burglary and theft, according to court records. According to the police affidavit, Swearengen has one leg and uses a wheelchair to get around, which was identified by one of the victims.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

19 cars broken into, guns stolen outside newly-opened Memphis Sports & Events Center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thieves broke into 19 cars outside the Memphis Sports and Events Center and stole three guns during the Memphis Challenge volleyball tournament. The break-ins happened Saturday, Jan. 21, while the victims were inside the $56 million facility, which opened Dec. 10.The facility is a major pillar in the city's Liberty Park project, featuring 16 basketball courts and 32 volleyball courts.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Victims in two states help police nab alleged carjacker

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Police say a man responsible for a carjacking in Memphis and an auto theft in Cleveland, Mississippi, was booked in the Shelby County Jail on Monday. Altrez Logan, 23, is facing charges in Tennessee for carjacking, aggravated robbery, and employing a firearm while committing a dangerous felony. Police said on December […]
CLEVELAND, MS
WREG

Man recalls encounter with SCORPION Unit before Nichols death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The five police officers who were fired after Tyre Nichols’ death hadn’t been with MPD long, and police haven’t told us what units they worked with during their time on the force. But some who know the officers say at least one confirmed that he — and we are hearing several others […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD: Pair caught with stolen car, drugs, gun

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man and woman were arrested after they were spotted inside a stolen car with a stolen license plate at a motel in the airport area Monday. Officers said they were responding to a report of a stolen and stripped Hyundai at the motel in the 2700 block of Airways […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Change confusion: MPD searching for man who asked for change for $20, but walked out with $98

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s a warning for workers. Memphis Police are searching for a man they said stole $98 by confusing a restaurant worker over change. MPD officers were called to the Wing Stop in the 7700 block of Winchester Rd. about 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. They said the suspect asked the clerk for change for a $20 bill. Investigators said the man then started asking confusing questions and passing bills back and forth between himself and the clerk, before finally walking out with $98.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

One dead, one critically injured after double shooting in Southeast Memphis over the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead, and a woman critically injured, after a double shooting in Southeast Memphis over the weekend, Memphis Police said Wednesday. According to MPD, early Saturday morning at 1:24 a.m., officers responded to a shooting at the 3700 block of Maple Leaf Cove. Two victims were taken to the hospital by private vehicle. The man didn't survive his injuries. A woman is still in critical condition.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Woman detained after man shot in Frayser Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Memphis Police said a woman has been detained after a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Frayser. MPD officers were called to the 2300 block of Frayser Blvd. near Mountain Terrace just before 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 25, 2023. They found a man shot, and he was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One injured in Fox Meadows shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is injured after a shooting in the Fox Meadows area Monday evening. Police say officers responded to a shooting call at Winchester Road and Clarke Road at 7:41 p.m. The male victim was found in the 3500 block of Bishops Gate Drive. He was taken to Regional One in critical […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD confirms there is no serial killer in Westwood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Despite the rumor, Memphis Police say there is no serial killer threatening the Westwood neighborhood. Officers from the Raines station met with community members last night at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. There’s been concern that a rash of recent killings are so similar that they must have been committed by a single […]
MEMPHIS, TN
