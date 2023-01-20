Read full article on original website
Related
Charleston City Paper
State: Murder weapon known, but can’t be found in Murdaugh case
According to surprising Tuesday testimony in the double murder trial of disbarred lawyer Alex Murdaugh, an expert witness said investigators know what the murder weapon was — a .300 Blackout semi-automatic rifle “that had been used before at the Murdaughs’ spacious hunting estate in Colleton County.” But they don’t know where it is.
FOX Carolina
Prominent defense attorney Jack Swerling gives insight into Murdaugh trial
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Jury selection is underway for the Alex Murdaugh murder trial and one of the most prominent defense attorneys in the state sat down with FOX Carolina’s Justin Dougherty to provide insight on the trial. Representing Alex Murdaugh is another powerful defense attorney, Dick Harpootlian...
Snapchat Might Be Key In Murdaugh Murder
A Snapchat video is critical evidence on the first day of a double-murder trial in South Carolina.
WJCL
WJCL Special Report: The Trial of Alex Murdaugh
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — It began with a 911 call on June 7, 2021. It's now led to a once-prominent South Carolina attorney being put on trial for the murders of his wife and son. Watch WJCL's special report 'The Trial of Alex Murdaugh' above.
abccolumbia.com
Increase in number of infants surrendered safely under Daniel’s Law in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina saw the highest number of infants surrendered under Daniel’s Law in 2022, according to the Department of Social Services. Daniel’s Law allows parents to safely surrender their unharmed infants up to 60 days old. Daniel’s Law went into effect in 2001...
wpde.com
SC woman sentenced for unemployment insurance fraud, ordered to pay back state
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The leader of a fraud ring in South Carolina was sentenced for unemployment insurance fraud and ordered to pay back the state. Diana B. Jordan stole tens of thousands of dollars over an 11-year period and was convicted of fraud and other crimes, according to the South Carolina Dept. of Employment and Workforce.
FOX Carolina
‘Uncomfortable and upsetting:’ SC state representative files bill to ban teaching of slave owners
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As some Republicans attempt to censor the teaching of Black history by banning the teaching of “Critical Race Theory,” one state representative decided to fight back with a new bill. On January 24, State Rep. Jermaine Johnson (D-Hopkins) filed a bill banning schools...
wfxb.com
“Carolina Squat” Proposed Ban
South Carolina lawmakers are still attempting to ban the “Carolina Squat”. The squat is an adjustment to the front part of a vehicle by raising it higher than the rear. Voting on the presented ban is expected to start Tuesday within the Senate. The topic is considered to...
Snapchat video sent by Paul Murdaugh the night he was killed considered critical part of case, prosecutors say
Paul Murdaugh sent a Snapchat video to several friends just minutes before he was killed, according to a motion filed by the South Carolina state attorney prosecuting Alex Murdaugh, the disgraced former lawyer standing trial starting this week in the…
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville ranks highest for human trafficking, according to latest AG’s report
Reports of suspected human trafficking continue to increase across South Carolina, with Greenville County leading the state in the number of calls, according to the latest annual report from the S.C. Attorney General’s Office. Data included in the report shows the highest concentration of suspected human trafficking incidents in...
South Carolina scam victim fights Congress for more protection
A year ago, we brought you the story of on an Oconee County woman who lost $20,000 dollars to a sophisticated scam. However, that turned out to be only the beginning of a journey for the Seneca grandmother, that took her all the way to the nation's capital.
WJCL
Who will preside over the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial? Meet Judge Clifton Newman
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — He will preside over one of the biggest criminal trials South Carolina has seen in decades. Newman is an at-large judge of the South Carolina Circuit Courts. Elected by the South Carolina General Assembly in May 2000, he was re-elected in 2021 and will serve until 2027.
WJCL
Murdaugh Murder Mystery Interactive Map: Dates and locations surrounding 5 Lowcountry deaths
Above video: WJCL Special Report: The Trial of Alex Murdaugh. This interactive map spotlights locations throughout the Lowcountry of South Carolina relevant to the death investigations of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh, Stephen Smith, Gloria Satterfield and Mallory Beach between 2015 and 2021. Many of the points on the map include...
WMBF
State senators could start voting on ‘Carolina squat’ bill as early as Tuesday
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) -- South Carolina lawmakers are once again trying to ban what’s often called “the Carolina Squat”-- when a mechanic alters the front part of a car or truck by raising it. Voting on the legislation in the Senate could start as early as Tuesday.
WJCL
South Carolina attorney: It's very possible Alex Murdaugh could get a hung jury at murder trial
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — "It's definitely going to go down as one of the most famous trials South Carolina's ever seen," said South Carolina attorney Eric Bland. It's a case that's garnered international attention. Alex Murdaugh, a once prominent Lowcountry lawyer, will be tried in the courtroom where he...
WYFF4.com
SC legislature proposing changes to 'Move Over, Slow Down' law
South Carolina — Making split-second decisions to stay safe is a reality for first responders who work on the side of the road. "I feel like I'm kind of on a race against the clock," said Sebastian Vasquez, Manager at Cousins Towing. South Carolina lawmakers are trying to make...
S.C. committee advances limits to classroom teaching on race
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A bill that would limit certain teachings on race in public schools and allow parents to challenge educational materials is moving through the Republican-controlled South Carolina House of Representatives. The proposal is the latest iteration of a GOP-led nationwide effort to crack down on what some...
SC bill would ban teaching about slave owners in public schools
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- A state lawmaker introduced a bill Tuesday in the South Carolina House that would ban public schools from teaching about slave owners. The bill, filed by Rep. Jermaine Johnson (D-Hopkins), would prohibit public school history curriculums from including teachings about people who owned slaves, beginning the 2023-2024 school year. Johnson’s bill comes […]
blufftontoday.com
Who is the real Alex Murdaugh, the man who wrecked a South Carolina legal dynasty?
Who is Richard "Alex" Murdaugh, the now-disbarred attorney who utterly disgraced and ultimately destroyed a South Carolina legal dynasty and faces more than 100 criminal charges, including indictments that he murdered his wife and child?. To better understand this accused killer and how he was allegedly able to steal more...
FOX Carolina
More than half of SC voters against Biden and Trump for 2024, poll says
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - According to a poll from the South Carolina Policy Council, more than half of the voters they polled in the state said the country would be better off if neither Joe Biden nor Donald Trump is elected president in 2024. Spry Strategies randomly sampled 640...
Comments / 0