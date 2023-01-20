ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Charleston City Paper

State: Murder weapon known, but can’t be found in Murdaugh case

According to surprising Tuesday testimony in the double murder trial of disbarred lawyer Alex Murdaugh, an expert witness said investigators know what the murder weapon was — a .300 Blackout semi-automatic rifle “that had been used before at the Murdaughs’ spacious hunting estate in Colleton County.” But they don’t know where it is.
CHARLESTON, SC
WJCL

WJCL Special Report: The Trial of Alex Murdaugh

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — It began with a 911 call on June 7, 2021. It's now led to a once-prominent South Carolina attorney being put on trial for the murders of his wife and son. Watch WJCL's special report 'The Trial of Alex Murdaugh' above.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
wfxb.com

“Carolina Squat” Proposed Ban

South Carolina lawmakers are still attempting to ban the “Carolina Squat”. The squat is an adjustment to the front part of a vehicle by raising it higher than the rear. Voting on the presented ban is expected to start Tuesday within the Senate. The topic is considered to...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WCBD Count on 2

SC bill would ban teaching about slave owners in public schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- A state lawmaker introduced a bill Tuesday in the South Carolina House that would ban public schools from teaching about slave owners. The bill, filed by Rep. Jermaine Johnson (D-Hopkins), would prohibit public school history curriculums from including teachings about people who owned slaves, beginning the 2023-2024 school year. Johnson’s bill comes […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

