PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs is defending her decision to continue her Republican predecessor’s program to transport migrants out of border communities. Hobbs said in an interview with The Arizona Republic published Wednesday that her focus is on ensuring that the state’s continued payment of migrants’ travel costs is “efficient and humane” and not a political stunt. The program began in May under then-Gov. Doug Ducey and has expanded from using buses to include the option of air travel aboard a 737 aircraft. Hobbs said her focus differs from that of Republican governors Greg Abbott of Texas and Ron DeSantis of Florida, who have transported migrants to Democratic-run cities to make a political point.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO