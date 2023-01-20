ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Democratic Arizona governor to keep migrant busing program

PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs is defending her decision to continue her Republican predecessor’s program to transport migrants out of border communities. Hobbs said in an interview with The Arizona Republic published Wednesday that her focus is on ensuring that the state’s continued payment of migrants’ travel costs is “efficient and humane” and not a political stunt. The program began in May under then-Gov. Doug Ducey and has expanded from using buses to include the option of air travel aboard a 737 aircraft. Hobbs said her focus differs from that of Republican governors Greg Abbott of Texas and Ron DeSantis of Florida, who have transported migrants to Democratic-run cities to make a political point.
Michigan RB Blake Corum says Camaro stolen in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan All-America running back Blake Corum reported his car stolen earlier this month in Ann Arbor. Police records show Corum’s camouflage wrapped 2017 Camaro adorned with his BC2 logo was stolen from a parking garage between Jan. 13 and Jan. 16. Corum tweeted Tuesday that his parents bought the car for him after he graduated from high school. Corum’s car was stolen shortly after he made a relatively surprising decision to return to play as a senior for the Wolverines.
Tracking clearing clouds and the return of measurable snow

TODAY: Clouds early Monday will slowly clear through the morning. Winds from the southwest and increasing sunshine may boost temperatures just barely into the low 40s by the afternoon. TONIGHT: High level clouds enter late this evening, thickening cloud cover by Tuesday morning. Winds will generally remain from the southwest...
