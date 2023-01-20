ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noxubee County, MS

Woman arrested in Clay County for hitting someone with baseball bat

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It started as an altercation. And ended with one person being hit by a baseball bat. 39-year-old Shamika Williams is charged with domestic violence aggravated assault. It happened in the White Station Community of Clay County. Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said the victim...
CLAY COUNTY, MS
Macon Police search for shooting suspect wanted for aggravated assault

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – Macon police are asking for help finding a shooting suspect. 20-year-old Jermaine McCloud is wanted for aggravated assault. The shooting happened on Jefferson Street. A police report said there was an argument at a gas station and then the victims left. A short time later...
MACON, MS
Oktibbeha County assault trial underway for June 2021 stabbing

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An assault trial is underway in Oktibbeha County. Charron Calvert is accused of stabbing a co-worker in June 2021. The Columbus man was indicted for aggravated assault by an Oktibbeha County Grand Jury. Starkville police said the incident occurred at Weavexx on Highway 12.
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MS
Columbus Police search for liquor store armed robbery suspect

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA)- The Columbus Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a business in the city. The robbery happened around 8 Sunday night, January 22, at Liquor World on 1928 Hwy 45. Police said an employee was taking the trash out the back door when someone dressed in...
COLUMBUS, MS
BREAKING: Missing Winston County teen has been found safe

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – William Henry Harrell was missing from the Winston County area. Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a silver alert late Monday night. As of Tuesday morning, Harrell has been located safe. Original missing alert: The Winston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help...
WINSTON COUNTY, MS
Police investigate robbery outside liquor store in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are investigating a robbery outside a liquor store. The hold-up happened at Liquor World on Highway 45 North. No injuries were reported. Officers searched the area shortly after the robbery but no arrest has been made. If you have any information, call Golden...
COLUMBUS, MS
Major Crash on Hwy 16 in Leake County

At approximately 3:19 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24th, Leake County Fire Dept, EMS, Leake Deputies, and MS Hwy Patrol dispatched to a wreck on Hwy 16 W involving 3 vehicles. The crash reportedly happened when one vehicle passed another and caused a head-on collision. Several people became trapped and had...
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
Columbus city employee accused of embezzling from city-owned gas pump

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus public works employee is accused of filling up his gas tank at the city’s expense. 22-year-old Deountray Roby is charged with embezzlement. Columbus police officers made the arrest after seeing Roby allegedly filling up at a city-owned gas pump on Monday night.
COLUMBUS, MS
MPD involved in vehicle pursuit that ended in crash

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police confirmed that a vehicle pursuit ended in a car crashing into a van in the 4200 block of 23rd Avenue. Owners of the van initially believed the vehicle crashed into their home. MPD also confirmed the driver was in critical condition and has been...
MERIDIAN, MS
Burglaries, Child Endangerment, False Pretenses, and Multiple Aggravated Assault on a LEO Arrests in Neshoba

DAVARIAN DEMONE MCDONALD, 18, Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $600. JOHN PAUL MONCRIEF, 52, Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, PPD. Bond $0. KEIMONDRE AKEAL MOORE, 28, Philadelphia, Felony DUI, NCSO. Bond $3,000. MIRANDA MOORE, 28, of Kosciusko, False Pretense X 2, False Pretense, PPD. Bond $1,500 X 2, $2,000. JONATHAN MYERS,...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
Local sheriff warns people about "gas station heroin"

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss (WTVA) -- The Lowndes County Sheriff's Office is warning people about a dangerous and unregulated over-the-counter drug that is sold in convenience stores. The drug is called tianeptine, and it's being sold in stores without FDA regulation. It is marketed as an alternative to opioids, but like...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
Coroner: Search for Danny Hall over, found deceased

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - According to Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler, the search for Danny Hall is over, he was found deceased around 5 P.M. Sunday night. Cobler confirmed to News 11 that Hall was found in a chair on a porch at a home on Alice Dr., not far from where the search began on Saturday night. There is no suspicion of foul play.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, MS
Columbus Police arrest three women for VFW armed robbery

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police arrested three women for last week’s armed robbery at the Veterans of Foreign War post. Police Chief Joseph Daughtry announced the arrests of Shanta Henley, and mother-daughter duo, Andrea Shinn, and Alexis Harris at a press conference this afternoon. Henley and Harris...
COLUMBUS, MS
Portion of Hwy. 498 in Kemper Co. to be closed Thursday

KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Part of Highway 498 in Kemper County will be temporarily closed Thursday, Jan. 26. The Mississippi Department of Transportation will be repairing a railroad crossing between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. The portion affected is between Sugarnooches-Porterville Road and Dan Whitsett Road. Detour signs will...
KEMPER COUNTY, MS
Answers revealed for family of missing man in Noxubee County

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The body found in an abandoned house in Macon had been identified as missing Tadrian Shaw who has been missing. His family has been tirelessly searching for answers and unfortunately what they found was the worst-case scenario. Tadrian Shaw’s family has been searching for...
NOXUBEE COUNTY, MS
Many DUI and Drug Charges in Neshoba Arrests

COURTNEY COLEMAN, 38, of Louisville, DUI – 2nd, NCJC. Bond $2,500. ERIC COPELAND, 44, Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $0. SHERAYAH EADES, 33, Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Abusive Calls to Emergency Phone Service, Disturbance of Family, Resisting Arrest, NCSO. Bond $600, $800, $600, $1,000. MARIO ALCIDES ESPINOZA,...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS

