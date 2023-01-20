I support our Fire Department as well as our Police Department. The proposal to spend $25 million is not unreasonable for what is being proposed. However, the primary reason we need a new fire station is the requirement to have big fire trunks with long ladders to protect Williams College's tall buildings for which the college pays no taxes. While Williams has it's own security police department it does not have its own fire department.

WILLIAMSTOWN, MA ・ 4 HOURS AGO