iBerkshires.com
Cheshire to have Special Town Meeting March 6
CHESHIRE, Mass. — A special town meeting is set for March 6 to vote to adopt the design for the $2.6 million Sand Mill Road Bridge project. The board approved the date at its meeting on Tuesday. The project, to be done by the state Department of Transportation, will replace the bridge and expand the width to include two 10-foot travel lanes and shoulders on both sides of the roadway.
iBerkshires.com
North Adams Taxi Service Could Face Suspension
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The police chief is asking the City Council to suspend the license for OTT Taxi over a number of violations of city ordinance. Police Chief Jason Wood told the council at a public hearing on Tuesday night that the taxi service had registered vehicles improperly, that owner John Lord was stopped with a fare and later seen driving taxis despite having a license restriction and that a 16-year-old driver had been stopped by police and found to have a suspended license.
iBerkshires.com
Letter: Delay Vote on New Williamstown Fire Station
There is no question that the Williamstown Fire District needs a new modern facility to replace its antiquated 73-year-old Water Street station. While a new fire station is long overdue, the proposed $25 million building is challenging to justify. In response to concerns about the size and cost of the...
iBerkshires.com
Letter: New Fire Station
I support our Fire Department as well as our Police Department. The proposal to spend $25 million is not unreasonable for what is being proposed. However, the primary reason we need a new fire station is the requirement to have big fire trunks with long ladders to protect Williams College's tall buildings for which the college pays no taxes. While Williams has it's own security police department it does not have its own fire department.
East Side Cafe in Pittsfield damaged by snow plow
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — On Monday, the East Side Cafe in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, was allegedly damaged by a snow plow driving by, and they are asking the public for help. Anyone driving on Newell Street in Pittsfield between noon and 2 p.m. on Monday is asked to call the East Side Cafe at (413) 447-9405. […]
iBerkshires.com
Storm's Extreme Weather Took Pittsfield DPW by Surprise
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city's administration says the poor road conditions during the Christmas weekend snowstorm that caused more than three dozen collisions were not due to a lack of response. The slick and snow-ridden ways have been attributed to extreme, unexpected weather that took the Department of Public...
iBerkshires.com
Williamstown Planning Board Talks 'Cottage Court' Bylaw
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Though its work is not completed for the proposals it hopes to bring to this spring's annual town meeting, the Planning Board recently started talking about an idea it wants to work on for the 2023-24 cycle. Ken Kuttner and Roger Lawrence at the board's January...
iBerkshires.com
Lenox 2023 Annual Street Listing/Census
LENOX, Mass. — The 2023 Annual Street Listing/Census has been mailed to Lenox residents. The Annual Street Listing/Census is a requirement of Massachusetts General Law (MGL) and is a helpful tool when gathering data for grants and vital reports that benefit the Town and its residents. When residents receive...
iBerkshires.com
North Adams Movieplex Closing 'Indefinitely'
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — North Adams Movieplex is closing its doors at the end of the month. The theater posted on its Facebook page that it "would be closing its doors indefinitely on Jan. 31. "We thank each & every one of our customers for the support in these...
Smaller towns in Franklin County may be affected by Greenfield Police’s proposal to cut overnight patrols
Greenfield Police Chief Robert Haigh Jr. proposed at last week's City Council meeting to eliminate officers patrolling the city's streets between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. beginning February 1 to accommodate budget cuts.
iBerkshires.com
Williamstown Fire Station Committee Defends Size, Cost of Project
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Two members of the Select Board on Wednesday urged the Fire District's Building Committee to use the next month to find cost savings in an estimated $25 million building project. Committee members responded by repeating that the district is committed to delivering the town the fire...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Commission Supports Park Square Tree Plan
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Tree talk resumed last Tuesday as the Parks Commission looked into the future of Park Square's canopy. The panel endorsed a plan to remove four trees and plant seven, including an evergreen that will serve as the city's permanent Christmas tree. "Park Square of course is...
Snow emergency declared in Pittsfield
Due to impending inclement weather, a snow emergency has been declared in Pittsfield, Massachusetts for the purposes of parking restrictions. The snow emergency will go into effect at 7 a.m. on Wednesday and will go on until 7 a.m. on Friday.
Mass State Police Lowers Speed on Mass Pike From Westfield To New York Border
BOSTON – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is advising travelers to expect snow in Western and Central regions of the state overnight tonight and in areas of Northern Massachusetts near the border with New Hampshire. The storm system is then forecast to push south and eastward in the...
Private line water main break at Colonial Gardens
On Sunday, a private line water main break occurred at Colonial Gardens located at Highview Drive, according to the City of Pittsfield.
iBerkshires.com
Second Chance Composting Offers Food, Organic Waste Disposal
ADAMS, Mass. — Second Chance Composting hopes to offer everyone in the Northern Berkshires and Southern Vermont the chance to properly dispose of food and organic waste. Second Chance picks up food scraps and other organic matter and processes it into compost at its facility in Stamford, Vt. It provides service in Adams, Clarksburg, North Adams, Williamstown, Southern Vermont, and other parts of the Berkshires.
Portion of Route 20 in Pittsfield closed due to down trees
A portion of Route 20 in Pittsfield to the New York state line is closed due to fallen trees.
theberkshireedge.com
THEN & NOW: The Old Burial Ground at Mount Washington
Sheffield usually gets credit for the earliest colonial settlement in the Berkshires, but, arguably, it is the small town of Mount Washington that was first. Early settlers from Westfield claimed land in what is now Sheffield back in 1724. But a neighboring plateau called Taghkanic Mountain claimed by the colony of New York was settled in the late 1600s by tenants and squatters. The settlement was eventually determined to be in Massachusetts and renamed Mount Washington in honor of George Washington.
iBerkshires.com
BHS, CHP, and Fallon Health Announce Renewed Partnership
WORCESTER, Mass. — Berkshire Health Systems (BHS), Community Health Programs (CHP), and other members of the Health Collaborative of the Berkshires PHO (PHO) announced a renewed partnership with Fallon Health to provide quality, lower-cost health care to members and communities under the state's Medicaid program, which is called MassHealth.
WNYT
FedEx delivery truck totaled in Berkshire County fire
Plenty of packages have gone up in smoke – after a FedEx delivery truck caught on fire in Berkshire County. It happened Sunday afternoon on Wood Duck Road in Lee, reported NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. The truck engine, and the driver’s cab went up...
