Trippie Redd, Kali Uchis, The Kid LAROI & More: What's Your Favorite New Music Release of the Week? Vote!

By Starr Bowenbank
 5 days ago

From a surprise album release from Trippie Redd to a hypnotic new single from genre-bending star Kali Uchis and the first look at The Kid LAROI ‘s debut studio album are among the new music that arrived on Jan. 20. Those are some pretty impressive offerings, but which is your favorite?

Redd dropped Mansion Musick — an ode to Chief Keef’s 2018 mixtape Mansion Musick — and brought in a host of heavy hitters to assist him on the project, with features including (but not limited to) Future, Lil Baby, Travis Scott, Juice WRLD and more, with Keef executive producing the album. Distorted guitars and trap beats decorate the tracks, which sees Redd rapping of his super star status to anyone who dares to doubt him.

First Stream: New Music From Trippie Redd, Kali Uchis, The Kid LAROI and More

01/20/2023

Kali Uchis has yet again proven that her lush production and vocal delivery never fails with new track “I Wish You Roses.” Uchis bids her subject a fond farewell, all while showcasing her power as a masterful hook creator and proving that this year may be when she firmly steps into the spotlight of mainstream pop — that is, if her billing on this year’s Coachella lineup wasn’t already an indicator.

Meanwhile, “Stay” hitmaker The Kid LAROI is gearing up to release his debut LP, and shared new single “I Can’t Go Back to the Way It Was (Intro)” to give fans a first taste. The melancholic track sees Laroi sharing intimate details about his life, such as his relationship with his parents, and the difficulties that life often holds. The 19-year-old also struggles to keep up with the fast pace of his existence, and feels bad for the bridges he’s burned in the process — a subject complemented by thumping drum work and gossamer-like harmonies.

Ice Spice, Måneskin , Kim Petras and Mac DeMarco also return this week with new music.

Which new release is your favorite? Vote in our poll below.

