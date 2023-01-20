ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

University of Cincinnati surprises students with scholarships

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Its decision day and the University of Cincinnati made several dreams come true. FOX19 NOW′s Jason Maxwell shows us what the surprise was all about. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

NFL teams skipping Lou Anarumo in head-coaching searches ‘a joke,’ says analyst

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals’ hot start on offense against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday got most of the attention early—blink your eyes and it was 14-0. But the Bengals defense was just as dominant through the Bills’ first two drives, and it stayed that way for the duration of what turned into a drubbing. Credit goes to defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Zip’s Cafe selling ‘Playoff Patty’ curated by Sam Hubbard

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - Ever wondered what a Cincinnati Bengals-themed burger tastes like? Here’s your chance to find out. Zip’s Cafe in Mount Lookout is selling a specialty burger called the Playoff Patty, curated by Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard, according to our media partners at the Enquirer. The...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Joe Burrow’s two-word Instagram post a possible shot at NFL

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Joe Burrow and the Bengals crashed any potential hope the NFL had for a Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills AFC Championship game. Following Sunday’s 27-10 win in snowy Buffalo, Burrow alluded to the league’s advice to the Chiefs and Bills that they should begin to sell tickets to the conference title game that would have been played in Atlanta if the Bengals had lost.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Burrow’s ‘better send those refunds’ comment becoming city’s battle cry

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s postgame comments following Sunday’s win in Buffalo are turning into a battle cry across Cincinnati. Much of the talk going into the Bengals-Bills game was about how the NFL advised the Kansas City Chiefs and Bills to begin selling tickets for a potential AFC Championship game in Atlanta.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Fifth Bengals game ball located in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WXIX) - The fifth Bengals game ball from their 27-10 win over the Buffalo Bills has been sent to the Music City. The Tailgate Brewery in Nashville received the latest game ball from the Bengals. The Nashville Bengals Fan Club described the Tailgate Brewery as their home for...
NASHVILLE, TN
Fox 19

Museum Center free this week to celebrate Bengals victory

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Museum Center is offering free admission this week to celebrate the Bengals’ playoff win. The free admission days are Monday, Jan. 23, Thursday, Jan. 26 and Friday, Jan. 27, according to Vice President of Marketing and Communications, Cody Hefner. The promotion began as a...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Bengals deliver Game Balls: ‘They gotta play us....in the snow!’

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals game day tradition continues with three game balls given away locally after the team’s 27-10 win in Buffalo Sunday. Coach Zac Taylor walked into Rhinehaus in Over-The-Rhine around midnight Monday with the second game ball out of six that will be given away, much to the delight of cheering fans.
CINCINNATI, OH

