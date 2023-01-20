Read full article on original website
Fox 19
University of Cincinnati surprises students with scholarships
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Its decision day and the University of Cincinnati made several dreams come true. FOX19 NOW′s Jason Maxwell shows us what the surprise was all about. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Fox 19
Bengals’ Eli Apple trolls Bills’ Diggs, Allen with ‘couples therapy’ tweet
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals cornerback Eli Apple had some fun on Twitter Monday at the expense of the Buffalo Bills. Apple is not one to shy away from talking smack on social media, especially during the playoffs. Late Monday, the outspoken Bengals cornerback retweeted numerous tweets taking shots at Buffalo’s...
Fox 19
‘I don’t want to suck bad enough to have to get Ja’Marr Chase,’ Bills GM says on Bengals’ path to success
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals’ path to get where they are currently is not the route Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane wants his team to go. From Joe Burrow to Ja’Marr Chase, the Bengals are loaded with young talent. Their young core has propelled them to...
Fox 19
NFL teams skipping Lou Anarumo in head-coaching searches ‘a joke,’ says analyst
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals’ hot start on offense against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday got most of the attention early—blink your eyes and it was 14-0. But the Bengals defense was just as dominant through the Bills’ first two drives, and it stayed that way for the duration of what turned into a drubbing. Credit goes to defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.
Fox 19
Zip’s Cafe selling ‘Playoff Patty’ curated by Sam Hubbard
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - Ever wondered what a Cincinnati Bengals-themed burger tastes like? Here’s your chance to find out. Zip’s Cafe in Mount Lookout is selling a specialty burger called the Playoff Patty, curated by Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard, according to our media partners at the Enquirer. The...
Fox 19
Joe Burrow’s two-word Instagram post a possible shot at NFL
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Joe Burrow and the Bengals crashed any potential hope the NFL had for a Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills AFC Championship game. Following Sunday’s 27-10 win in snowy Buffalo, Burrow alluded to the league’s advice to the Chiefs and Bills that they should begin to sell tickets to the conference title game that would have been played in Atlanta if the Bengals had lost.
Fox 19
Burrow’s ‘better send those refunds’ comment becoming city’s battle cry
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s postgame comments following Sunday’s win in Buffalo are turning into a battle cry across Cincinnati. Much of the talk going into the Bengals-Bills game was about how the NFL advised the Kansas City Chiefs and Bills to begin selling tickets for a potential AFC Championship game in Atlanta.
Fox 19
Bengals’ Hurst finalist for Salute to Service Award honoring work with military
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst is a finalist for this year’s Salute to Service Award for his work and support of military members. Hurst’s work with the military started in 2020 after he shared his experiences of depression and anxiety. That year, he and his...
Fox 19
Fifth Bengals game ball located in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WXIX) - The fifth Bengals game ball from their 27-10 win over the Buffalo Bills has been sent to the Music City. The Tailgate Brewery in Nashville received the latest game ball from the Bengals. The Nashville Bengals Fan Club described the Tailgate Brewery as their home for...
Fox 19
Museum Center free this week to celebrate Bengals victory
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Museum Center is offering free admission this week to celebrate the Bengals’ playoff win. The free admission days are Monday, Jan. 23, Thursday, Jan. 26 and Friday, Jan. 27, according to Vice President of Marketing and Communications, Cody Hefner. The promotion began as a...
Fox 19
Bengals deliver Game Balls: ‘They gotta play us....in the snow!’
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals game day tradition continues with three game balls given away locally after the team’s 27-10 win in Buffalo Sunday. Coach Zac Taylor walked into Rhinehaus in Over-The-Rhine around midnight Monday with the second game ball out of six that will be given away, much to the delight of cheering fans.
Fox 19
D.J. Reader to Bengals fans: ‘We see you having our backs. We got your back too’
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals’ hot start on offense against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday got most of the attention early on—blink your eyes and it was 14-0. But the Bengals defense was just as dominant through the Bills’ first two drives, and it stayed that way for the duration of the game.
