ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
wamc.org

New York Farm Bureau releases state legislative priorities

The New York Farm Bureau has released its annual list of state legislative priorities. Each year the largest group representing New York’s agricultural interests releases the major issues it wants the state legislature to address during the session. New York Farm Bureau President David Fisher, a dairy farmer from...
wamc.org

1/24/23 RT Panel

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC's Alan Chartock, investigative journalist and adjunct at UAlbany and RPI Rosemary Armao, Vice President for Editorial Development at the New York Press Association Judy Patrick, and former Associate Editor of the Times Union Mike Spain.
NEW YORK STATE
wamc.org

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary 1-25-23

WAMC's Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on documents with classified markings discovered in former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home last week, according to his attorney. It's just the latest in a string of recoveries of sensitive information from the homes of current and former top U.S. officials. Dr....
INDIANA STATE
wamc.org

Hochul presses for more revisions to New York's bail reform laws

Gov. Kathy Hochul said she will press the state Legislature to adopt her plan to further revise the state’s controversial bail reform laws. But legislative leaders remain reluctant to make more changes without better data on the law’s true effects. The 2019 law ended many forms of cash...
wamc.org

Mixed reactions to Governor Phil Scott’s 2024 budget proposal

Vermont Governor Phil Scott has outlined his 2024 budget proposal. His Republican colleagues agree with his strategy, but more progressive groups are unimpressed. After being re-elected to a fourth term in November, Scott’s budget message Jan. 20th emphasized the continued use of an influx of federal pandemic relief funds strategically without raising taxes or fees. He also focused on bringing economic equity to the state’s diverse regions as part of the $8.4 billion plan.
VERMONT STATE
wamc.org

Debunking anti-climate change propaganda

According to the Oxford dictionary, the word propaganda means: “information, especially of a biased or misleading nature, used to promote or publicize a particular political cause or point of view.” The use of propaganda was on display last week at a state Senate hearing on New York’s climate plan.
wamc.org

As she prepares to run for a second term, Macksey reflects on Healey’s visit to North Adams

Last week, Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey made her first visit to Berkshire County since taking office with a stop in North Adams. Flanked by Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll and Secretary of Economic Development Yvonne Hao – who owns a home in Williamstown – Healey announced a major new bond authorization and new Chapter 90 borrowing that will keep money flowing to municipalities. North Adams Mayor Jennifer Macksey was front and center at the event. Macksey is halfway through her first two-year term after becoming the first woman to win the office in 2021. She intends to seek a second term this year. She sat down with WAMC after Healey’s visit to talk about how the Democrat’s policy announcements will impact the city.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy