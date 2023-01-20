Read full article on original website
New York Farm Bureau releases state legislative priorities
The New York Farm Bureau has released its annual list of state legislative priorities. Each year the largest group representing New York’s agricultural interests releases the major issues it wants the state legislature to address during the session. New York Farm Bureau President David Fisher, a dairy farmer from...
1/24/23 RT Panel
The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC's Alan Chartock, investigative journalist and adjunct at UAlbany and RPI Rosemary Armao, Vice President for Editorial Development at the New York Press Association Judy Patrick, and former Associate Editor of the Times Union Mike Spain.
Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary 1-25-23
WAMC's Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on documents with classified markings discovered in former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home last week, according to his attorney. It's just the latest in a string of recoveries of sensitive information from the homes of current and former top U.S. officials. Dr....
As Democrats look to alter calendar, poll finds Granite Staters want to keep New Hampshire’s first primary
For as long as anyone can remember, New Hampshire has held the nation’s first primary of the presidential election cycle. But that century-old tradition is in jeopardy now that the Democratic National Committee is looking to shake up the primary calendar, putting more-diverse South Carolina first. The move is...
NY Legislature passes Equal Rights Amendment that includes abortion rights protections
The New York State Legislature has passed an Equal Rights Amendment that includes the right for pregnant people to choose abortion. It comes two days after the 50th anniversary of the landmark U.S. Supreme Court abortion rights decision Roe v. Wade, which was overturned last year. Gov. Kathy Hochul, speaking...
Gov. Kathy Hochul's poll numbers rise to the highest they've been since she took office
A new poll out Monday shows Gov. Kathy Hochul with her highest job approval and favorability ratings since taking office, with the majority of New York voters backing Hochul’s 2023 goals, including making more changes to the state’s controversial bail reform laws. Hochul’s job approval rating is at...
Hochul presses for more revisions to New York's bail reform laws
Gov. Kathy Hochul said she will press the state Legislature to adopt her plan to further revise the state’s controversial bail reform laws. But legislative leaders remain reluctant to make more changes without better data on the law’s true effects. The 2019 law ended many forms of cash...
Mixed reactions to Governor Phil Scott’s 2024 budget proposal
Vermont Governor Phil Scott has outlined his 2024 budget proposal. His Republican colleagues agree with his strategy, but more progressive groups are unimpressed. After being re-elected to a fourth term in November, Scott’s budget message Jan. 20th emphasized the continued use of an influx of federal pandemic relief funds strategically without raising taxes or fees. He also focused on bringing economic equity to the state’s diverse regions as part of the $8.4 billion plan.
Debunking anti-climate change propaganda
According to the Oxford dictionary, the word propaganda means: “information, especially of a biased or misleading nature, used to promote or publicize a particular political cause or point of view.” The use of propaganda was on display last week at a state Senate hearing on New York’s climate plan.
As she prepares to run for a second term, Macksey reflects on Healey’s visit to North Adams
Last week, Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey made her first visit to Berkshire County since taking office with a stop in North Adams. Flanked by Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll and Secretary of Economic Development Yvonne Hao – who owns a home in Williamstown – Healey announced a major new bond authorization and new Chapter 90 borrowing that will keep money flowing to municipalities. North Adams Mayor Jennifer Macksey was front and center at the event. Macksey is halfway through her first two-year term after becoming the first woman to win the office in 2021. She intends to seek a second term this year. She sat down with WAMC after Healey’s visit to talk about how the Democrat’s policy announcements will impact the city.
Jury finds Rensselaer County Exec. McLaughlin not guilty of campaign violations
A jury on Wednesday found Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin not guilty of two felony charges related to the use of campaign money while the Republican was in the state Assembly. The New York Attorney General said around the time McLaughlin was elected County Executive in November 2017, he withdrew...
NewsChannel 13 Chief Meteorologist Paul Caiano’s WAMC Regional Forecast
Cloudy and breezy with snow, tapering off this afternoon. Rain and snow in the mid-Hudson Valley and Connecticut Valley. Highs in the lower to mid-30s. Most places will see another 1-3 inches of snow by the end of the day with as much as 4 inches in localized areas, especially in Southern Vermont.
Close to a foot of snow in some areas makes for sloppy start to the week
As we dig out from one snowstorm, another is on the way. The morning saw school cancellations, delays and slow commutes, the result of a storm that began Sunday evening. Several school districts called a snow day; the University at Albany switched to remote learning. "So there was at least...
