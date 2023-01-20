ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendersonville, NC

Last-minute decision lands Hendersonville man a $100,000 jackpot

By Robert Cox
WSPA 7News
HENDERSON CO., N.C. (WSPA) – A Hendersonville man won a $100,000 jackpot after a last-minute decision to buy a lottery ticket before leaving a store.

“I was about to walk out the door without buying the ticket,” Agustin Perez Jr. told the North Carolina Education Lottery.

The 43-year-old farmer then purchased a Millionaire Maker scratch-off ticket from the Dana Food Center on Dana Road in Henderson County.

Perez told lottery officials that he initially thought he had only won a few dollars, “Then, I just kept seeing more and more zeroes.”

Lottery officials said Perez took home more than $71,000 after taxes.

He said he wants to use the money to bring his family from Mexico to the United States.

