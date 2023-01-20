ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gustine, CA

lbhspawprint.com

LB & Pacheco’s Winter Formal 2023

For this year’s winter formal, LBHS decided to switch things up and host a joint dance with Pacheco High for “A Night in Vegas” theme on January 21, 2023 at the fairgrounds. Over 500 students attended. Both schools decided it “was a great place physically between the...
LOS BANOS, CA
The Valley Citizen

Riding the “S”: On the Bus with Tom Portwood

An icy wind buffeted mushrooming rainclouds in early January as two men sat in wheelchairs by a bus stop on Oakdale Road in Modesto, waiting for the 32 bus. It was running late, all the buses that afternoon likely slowed by the atmospheric river that had swept across the northern San Joaquin Valley that same day.
MODESTO, CA
High School Soccer PRO

Delhi, January 23 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Waterford High School - Waterford soccer team will have a game with Delhi High School on January 23, 2023, 15:30:00.
DELHI, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Madera depuites search for missing man

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The search continues for a 21-year-old man who did not report to work in Madera County on Monday, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they are looking for Christopher Alvarez who was last seen by family members at his home in the area of Juanita Drive and Highway 145 […]
MADERA COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

Disaster Recovery Center for Storm Victims Opens in Merced County

A mobile Disaster Recovery Center to help storm victims is open in the Merced County community of Planada at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Planada is where residents experienced flooding during the recent wave of intense storms. At the center, those affected by the storms can update their FEMA applications and learn about state and community programs and other available assistance.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
Government Technology

Turlock, Calif., Installs License Plate Cameras to Curb Crime

(TNS) — Since well before back-to-back fatal shootings in downtown Turlock, plans have been in motion to employ technology to help solve crime in the city. Chief Jason Hedden said the city by March will install license plate reader cameras (LPRs) at six intersections. The cameras not only record activity at the intersections but scan license plates to identify stolen or wanted vehicles that travel through them and instantaneously send alerts to officers.
TURLOCK, CA
KRON4 News

$3 million in cannabis seized at Livermore warehouse

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — More than $3 million in cannabis was seized from a warehouse in an industrial area of Livermore on Jan. 10, according to a tweet posted by Livermore PD. Police described the grow as an “unlicensed indoor cannabis cultivation.” No arrests were made, but the seizure included: The multi-agency investigation into the […]
LIVERMORE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Caught on camera: woman dumps puppy over fence of Stockton home, finders adopt it

STOCKTON -- The "smile you're on camera sign" outside Pablo Meza's home was no deterrent to a woman caught on surveillance video outside his Stockton home. She can be seen in the footage driving up and dumping an 8-week-old puppy over the fence and into the front yard. The woman drove away, abandoning the confused pup."Just looking at that video, I looked at it a few times and every time it would just touch my heart," said Meza. Pablo Meza found the puppy wandering in his front yard after a neighbor texted him that his puppy was trying to get out. Meza...
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

One dead after Dublin house ‘fully engulfed in flames'

DUBLIN, Calif. (KRON) — One person is dead following a residential fire in Dublin Monday. The Dublin Police Department and Alameda County Fire Department responded to a house fire near Mayan Court and Canterbury Lane on Monday evening. The City of Dublin said the house was “fully engulfed in flames.” Four adults and four children […]
DUBLIN, CA
ABC10

Turlock Police to increase patrols downtown following deadly weekend

TURLOCK, Calif. — Law enforcement officials in Stanislaus County are increasing patrols this weekend in downtown Turlock following a violent two days last weekend that left two people dead and one person injured in two separate downtown shootings. In a Facebook post Friday, the Turlock Police Department said that...
TURLOCK, CA
westsideconnect.com

Puppies left in Gustine

The Gustine Police Department is seeking information on the person(s) who illegally dumped eight Sheppard-Husky mix puppies in Gustine on Jan. 10. The police department suspects the puppies came from a ranch out in the country. “This type of disregard for responsible dog ownership and puppy dumping is irresponsible and very sad to say the least,” the police department stated.
GUSTINE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Update | Fatal Car Accident on Gurr Road and Shippee Road in Merced County

The California Highway Patrol reported a fatality following a head-on collision on Gurr Road in Merced County on the morning of Thursday, January 19, 2023. The roadway crash occurred shortly before 10:40 a.m. on South Gurr Road in the vicinity of Shippee Road, officials said. Details on the Head-On Collision...
MERCED COUNTY, CA

