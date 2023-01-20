Read full article on original website
Related
stuartfloridarealestatenews.com
St Lucie County Townhouses and Condos Sales 2022 Yearly Review
St Lucie County Townhouses and Condos Sales 2022 Yearly Review. The St Lucie County Townhouses and Condos Sales for 2022 is now showing the turnaround the real estate market has experienced with prices that rose too rapidly, increasing mortgage rates, and worries about an upcoming recession. Year-to-year closed sales were down by 27.3% as compared to 2021 which saw an increase of 20.5% and new sales under contract (new pending sales) decreased by 28.7% (2021 saw an increase of 14.0%).
businessobserverfl.com
Home sales fell more than 20% in Florida last year
In news that surprises no one who’s been following Florida’s housing market the past 12 months, the state’s Realtor’s association says single family home sales in the state fell 18% in 2022. Condominium and town house sales fared no better, falling 21.7% when compared to 2021.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Northeast Florida Home Affordability Index falls by almost 35% in 2022
Watching the monthly fluctuation of the median price of single-family homes may be telling for the real estate market. When the Northeast Florida Association of Realtors compiles monthly sales data it also includes the Home Affordability Index. NEFAR measures monthly home sales statistics for the Northeast Florida market comprising Baker,...
islandernews.com
🔴 7 Florida Cities Headed for a Housing Crisis (and alternatives!!)
In this video, we review a study ranking the top 7 overall Florida markets poised for a potential real estate crash. I discuss mortgage default forecasts, vacancy rates, and much more! Multiple recent reports are showing that there are 7 Florida cities that are headed for a housing crisis. Pembroke Pines FL, Hollywood FL, Jacksonville FL, Miami FL, Gainesville FL, Fort Lauderdale FL, and Orlando FL.
itechpost.com
Where in Florida is the Cheapest Real Estate?
Florida's warm beaches and the mild climate attract many people from all over the world. To find the perfect home, use the services of realtors in Miami, FL. According to a recent study, Florida will have the highest number of immigrants and is one of the top states for population growth. It's no surprise that two Florida cities made the list of America's best places to live, and the state topped the list of best conditions for retirees. One of the best places to live in Florida is Tampa. It's primarily a city of young people because of the many colleges and universities. Other top cities include Jacksonville, Gainesville, and Orlando, ranking highly for affordability and job opportunities. Florida has long had a reputation as one of the best states to live comfortably. However, the cost of housing is increasing here. According to realtors in Tallahassee, FL, in August 2022, the median home sales price in the state reached $407,000.
wild941.com
Florida Man Wins $1M At The Grocery Store
Congratulations to Scott Peterson who won $1M by playing the Florida Lottery. According to Florida Lottery Officials, the Jensen Beach winner won by playing the 300X The Cash Scratch-off game. He purchased the ticket from a Publix on 1780 Northeast Jensen Beach Boulevard . The store will get $2K for selling the ticket. Peterson took his prize as a one-time payment of $695,500. The Florida 300X The Cash game still has three remaining top prizes of $15 million.
stuartfloridarealestatenews.com
Florida Townhouses and Condos Sales 2022 Yearly Review
Florida Townhouses and Condos Sales 2022 Yearly Review. The Florida Townhouses and Condos Sales for 2022 is now showing the turnaround the real estate market has experienced with prices that rose too rapidly, increasing mortgage rates, and worries about an upcoming recession. Year-to-year closed sales were down by 21.7% compared to 2021 which saw an increase of 34.2% and new sales under contract (new pending sales) decreased by 26.4% (2021 saw an increase of 29.2%).
WCJB
Home sales in North-Central Florida continue to drop, while prices are up
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Realtors released home sale reports for the month of December 2022. The reports show a situation that keeps on repeating itself. “Inventory has not gotten better, it’s just gotten worse,” shared Tate Mikell from Matchmaker Realty. “There have been fewer houses for sale, so there’s been fewer closings.”
$1M Mega Millions ticket sold at Florida Publix
One lucky Florida Lottery player is going home with $1 million after winning a second-place prize from the Mega Millions drawing held on Tuesday.
WESH
Florida power companies want to raise electric bills up to 20%
ORLANDO, Fla. — The price of groceries is up. The price of gas is up. Now on top of that, two major power companies in Central Florida say they want to increase your power rates. Florida Power and Light, which services 75% of the state, and Duke Energy say...
This Is Florida's Most Expensive College
24/7 Wall St. found every state's most pricey college.
This Huge General Store in Georgia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Georgia and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
2 Towns in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Florida, you should add the following towns to your list.
Florida Unemployment Rate Changed Drastically. What Does It Mean for You?
Photo byPhoto 130579872 © Jillian Cain | Dreamstime.com. Florida's unemployment rate fell to 2.5% in December despite employers struggling to fill openings. Florida employers collectively report 442,000 job openings, down from 455,000 in December. About 271,000 Floridians were unemployed last month from a labor force totaling 10.76 million workers.
Florida beach walkers spot triangle light formation hovering over ocean
A Florida witness at Delray Beach reported watching and photographing a group of three lights hovering in a triangle formation at 9:40 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
click orlando
Ask Trooper Steve: Why does Florida not have a front, rear license plate?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve was asked, “Why does Florida not have a front and rear license plate?”
This Small Florida Island Is A Top Trending US Destination & You Probably Never Heard Of It
Just off of Florida's West Coast in the Tampa area lies a tiny barrier island that is considered one of the Top Trending U.S. Destinations for 2023, as ranked by TripAdvisor. It has dreamy clear water beaches and gorgeous sunsets that paint the sky a burnt orange and bright pink. As a town surrounded by water, there is also so much to do.
Florida Man Strikes Gold With Lottery Scratch-Off Ticket Purchased At 7-Eleven
A Florida man strikes gold when he purchased a Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket from a 7-Eleven location. The Florida Lottery announced that Michael Huggins, 47, of Brooksville, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Orlando District Office.
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Florida?
Thomas Peterffy is a billionaire businessman from Florida, who is the founder and CEO of Interactive Brokers, one of the largest electronic brokerage firms in the world. He is also known for his philanthropy, particularly in the fields of education and the arts.
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Florida this week
A famous restaurant chain that has more than 2,600 locations across the country is opening another new location in Florida this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the fast-growing restaurant chain Chick-fil-A will be opening its newest Florida location in Lutz, according to the company's website.
Comments / 0