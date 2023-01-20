ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

stuartfloridarealestatenews.com

St Lucie County Townhouses and Condos Sales 2022 Yearly Review

St Lucie County Townhouses and Condos Sales 2022 Yearly Review. The St Lucie County Townhouses and Condos Sales for 2022 is now showing the turnaround the real estate market has experienced with prices that rose too rapidly, increasing mortgage rates, and worries about an upcoming recession. Year-to-year closed sales were down by 27.3% as compared to 2021 which saw an increase of 20.5% and new sales under contract (new pending sales) decreased by 28.7% (2021 saw an increase of 14.0%).
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Home sales fell more than 20% in Florida last year

In news that surprises no one who’s been following Florida’s housing market the past 12 months, the state’s Realtor’s association says single family home sales in the state fell 18% in 2022. Condominium and town house sales fared no better, falling 21.7% when compared to 2021.
FLORIDA STATE
Jacksonville Daily Record

Northeast Florida Home Affordability Index falls by almost 35% in 2022

Watching the monthly fluctuation of the median price of single-family homes may be telling for the real estate market. When the Northeast Florida Association of Realtors compiles monthly sales data it also includes the Home Affordability Index. NEFAR measures monthly home sales statistics for the Northeast Florida market comprising Baker,...
islandernews.com

🔴 7 Florida Cities Headed for a Housing Crisis (and alternatives!!)

In this video, we review a study ranking the top 7 overall Florida markets poised for a potential real estate crash. I discuss mortgage default forecasts, vacancy rates, and much more! Multiple recent reports are showing that there are 7 Florida cities that are headed for a housing crisis. Pembroke Pines FL, Hollywood FL, Jacksonville FL, Miami FL, Gainesville FL, Fort Lauderdale FL, and Orlando FL.
FLORIDA STATE
itechpost.com

Where in Florida is the Cheapest Real Estate?

Florida's warm beaches and the mild climate attract many people from all over the world. To find the perfect home, use the services of realtors in Miami, FL. According to a recent study, Florida will have the highest number of immigrants and is one of the top states for population growth. It's no surprise that two Florida cities made the list of America's best places to live, and the state topped the list of best conditions for retirees. One of the best places to live in Florida is Tampa. It's primarily a city of young people because of the many colleges and universities. Other top cities include Jacksonville, Gainesville, and Orlando, ranking highly for affordability and job opportunities. Florida has long had a reputation as one of the best states to live comfortably. However, the cost of housing is increasing here. According to realtors in Tallahassee, FL, in August 2022, the median home sales price in the state reached $407,000.
FLORIDA STATE
wild941.com

stuartfloridarealestatenews.com

Florida Townhouses and Condos Sales 2022 Yearly Review

Florida Townhouses and Condos Sales 2022 Yearly Review. The Florida Townhouses and Condos Sales for 2022 is now showing the turnaround the real estate market has experienced with prices that rose too rapidly, increasing mortgage rates, and worries about an upcoming recession. Year-to-year closed sales were down by 21.7% compared to 2021 which saw an increase of 34.2% and new sales under contract (new pending sales) decreased by 26.4% (2021 saw an increase of 29.2%).
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Home sales in North-Central Florida continue to drop, while prices are up

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Realtors released home sale reports for the month of December 2022. The reports show a situation that keeps on repeating itself. “Inventory has not gotten better, it’s just gotten worse,” shared Tate Mikell from Matchmaker Realty. “There have been fewer houses for sale, so there’s been fewer closings.”
GAINESVILLE, FL

