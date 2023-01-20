Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
One dead, one injured after falling while on the job
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A man from Manchester is dead, and a second person hurt, after Dyersville Police say they fell while on the job. Police, fire and EMS personnel responded to Farmtek, located at 1440 Field of Dreams Way in Dyersville on Thursday around 8:40 a.m. When officers arrived,...
KCRG.com
Marion police release new details in case of missing 83-year-old
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Police looking for a missing 83-year-old Marion man say the man was involved in a crash the day he was reported missing. In a press release, Marion police said Theodore “Ted” Wolf was involved in a minor crash on Jan. 16 at about 4 p.m. in Johnson County.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Manchester Man Killed in Industrial Accident in Dyersville
One person was killed and another remains hospitalized after an industrial accident at FarmTek in Dyersville yesterday. According to a press release from the Dyersville Police Department, multiple agencies and off-duty personnel were called for a fall at Farmtek, 1440 Field of Dreams Way just after 8:30 yesterday morning. When...
Cass County Woman arrested on Benton County Warrant
(Red Oak) On Tuesday, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 45-year-old Jessica Craddock of Griswold in the 2300 block of Highway 71. Deputies transported Craddock to the Montgomery County Jail on a Benton County Warrant for Operating a Vehicle without the owner’s consent. Craddock’s bond was set at $2,000.
KCRG.com
Benton County Crash closes railroad crossings
Street was killed when the vehicle he and his girlfriend were in was struck by a plow truck along Highway 1 in Iowa City after leaving a team dinner. The 170-day old Ingredion strike could soon be over. Alexander Jackson continuously denies killing family in long interview with police. Updated:...
KCJJ
North Liberty Police: Man found staggering along Highway 965 asked officer for a hug, took a “fighting stance” when request refused
North Liberty Police say they encountered an intoxicated subject who requested an officer give him a hug, then tried to fight the officer when the request was denied. The suspect…31-year-old Jorge Cadena Cruz…has no known address. Police say Cadena Cruz was seen by an officer staggering along Highway 965 near Cherry Street just before 1:45 Sunday morning. He reportedly fell multiple times while trying to walk, had slurred speech, and smelled of ingested alcohol.
KCRG.com
Iowa woman arrested for allegedly hitting her husband in the head with a sword
HAWKEYE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Fayette County woman has been arrested for attempted murder after allegedly striking her husband multiple times in the head with a sword. In a press release, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a home on P Avenue in rural Hawkeye for a report of domestic assault on Wednesday at about 8:30 p.m.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Fayette County Man Arrested for Relationship with Minor
A Fayette County man has been arrested after he was found to be in a relationship with a female minor. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says after a week-long investigation, they’ve filed two charges against 26-year old Kian Lee Halverson of Hawkeye. Halverson has been charged with Second...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man charged with involuntary manslaughter in death of a woman
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Prosecutors charged a Cedar Rapids man with involuntary manslaughter after a woman died due to a combination of drugs and alcohol in September last year. Police arrested David Taylor on Sunday. Court documents show he took Katelyne Marquez to the ER on Sept. 8. An...
kwayradio.com
Waterloo Man Sent to Prison for Fondling Child
A Waterloo man has been sentenced to up to 20 years in prison for fondling a child, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 52 year old Timothy Roney was arrested in June of 2020 after authorities were alerted to the fact that he fondled a child under the age of 12 in Evansdale in 2018. He pleaded guilty to two counts of Lascivious Acts with a Child. As part of the plea deal, a charge of second degree Sexual Abuse was dismissed. Once Roney is released from prison he will have to register as a sex offender and will be under lifetime parole.
x1071.com
Dubuque Man Sentenced For Sending Explicit Video
A man from Dubuque has been sentenced to two years of probation after being accused of harassing a girl by sending an explicit video of her. 18 year old Anthony Hunt was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of first-degree harassment. A report says that Hunt shared of video of himself engaged in a sexual act with a girl younger than 18 last spring. Authorities found the video on Hunt’s cellphone after executing a search warrant.
Maquoketa Caves murders: 911 call released
On July 22nd of last year, a woman was woken up by a child who said his family had been killed at a tent in the Maquoketa Caves State Park. The child was nine-year-old Arlo Schmidt, the lone surviving member of the family. Cecilia Sherwin is the mother of Maquoketa Caves killer 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin. […]
‘Iowa’s Most Beautiful Furniture Store’ is Going Out of Business
A longtime eastern Iowa furniture store has announced they're going out of business, after decades of furnishing the homes of their community and surrounding counties. According to its website, Keller's Home Furnishings in Tipton was established in 1978 and has served customers from not only Cedar County, but Johnson, Jones, Linn, Muscatine, and Scott County through the years. However, a furniture store in Tipton has been a constant for much longer than that.
cbs2iowa.com
CRPD: Two men arrested for burglary while inside the home they were allegedly robbing
Cedar Rapids police have arrested two people after stopping a burglary in-progress on Monday in northeast Cedar Rapids. Around 10:30 p.m. officers got to a home in the 100 block of 22nd Street Northeast. They arrested Dacoda Cinkan, 31, who was leaving the side-door of the home. Online court documents...
