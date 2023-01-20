ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
There Is a Right Way to Fold Underwear to Maximize Space

By Kourtney Borman
 5 days ago

There have been plenty of times I’ve gone into mine, or even my kiddo’s room, with every intention of cleaning up and making sure that everything was organized and had its own special place. Does that mean that it actually DOES wind up getting done? Well, I’d say it’s about fifty-fifty.

Luckily there are people out there, such as Vivian of Vivian_Storage , who have come up with quick and creative organization solutions that make things, like folding and tucking away piles of underwear, a little bit easier for someone like me!

So, when it comes to underwear, let’s be honest. Most of us probably toss it into a basket, or maybe fold it halfway if we have a little bit of extra time. You don’t necessarily have to worry as much about wrinkles, and that leaves extra time for things like matching socks or making sure that a shirt’s sleeves are folded so they won’t look all creased the next time they’re worn.

But Vivian says it doesn’t have to be that way and, better yet, you can have easy, and even cute, folded-up underwear!

In this video, she shows off three different folding methods that can help you origami your undies into some small and simple squares, using different folds and tucks to help really size down the space that you are using. Which of the three methods you use is really up to you, since there’s no way that is really ‘better’ than the others and it is really just up to personal preference.

From there you can simply tuck the underwear ‘squares’ into your drawer or basket that you have set aside for them and, voila! Cute and, best of all, small storage!


