Husband Hysterically Accuses Wife of Setting a “Target” Trap and Every Woman Is Guilty of This

Ah, Target, the land of sales and spending endless amounts of hours (and money) trailing up and down the different aisles as we look for things we need, and those that we don’t but still wind up buying anyway. Sometimes we drag along our kids , sometimes our partners, and occasionally, we have to figure out exactly what to do with them while we are doing what we love the most.

Well, at least one TikTok creator (Kay of KayandTay ) has figured out exactly what she needs to do when it comes to Target, even if it seems like her partner, Tay, may be catching on.

So, apparently this isn’t something new that Kay does, especially if Tay has managed to figure out exactly what she is doing by setting her ‘Target-Trap’. That essentially means stating that you’re going to run into the store just to look ‘at a few things’. You never say exactly what those things are, or give a promise on how long you’ll be inside.

Then, once you have your partner in, just… sit them down somewhere with the promise that you’ll get them a snack, or a drink, sometime in the near future. Before they can argue go ahead and grab a buggy and start filling it with stuff. By the time you make it back to them you can already have a few good things filling up your buggy, and then they simply can’t argue!



Right?



Well, admittedly this only works on ‘some’ people, and you do have to follow up. Maybe that’s why almost all Targets nowadays have a Starbucks in them, to help us Target-aholics keep our poor partners occupied while we while away the time simply soaking up the atmosphere of our beloved red-and-white store.



