Patients speak out about changes at UPMC Lock Haven
LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — UPMC Lock Haven will soon be utilized as an outpatient emergency department. Last week, the healthcare system announced plans to discontinue other services at the campus in Clinton County. "Delicensing the actual inpatient beds that we have, but evolving the emergency department to become a...
Closing at UPMC hospital in central Pa. surprises, worries mayor of rural town
The mayor of Lock Haven called the prospect of losing a traditional community hospital “scary.”
Volunteer celebrates 60 years with fire company in Mifflinburg
MIFFLINBURG, Pa. — The Mifflinburg Hose Company in Union County is made up of volunteers of all ages. But unlike many departments, one of those volunteers has been an active member for 60 years — Max Zeller, or as his friends call him, Pappy Max. "My father was...
AIDS Resource to open new health care clinic
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — AIDS Resource has been helping people living with HIV in central Pennsylvania for more than 30 years. But now, the nonprofit in Williamsport is expanding its services. Starting next month, AIDS Resouce will open a healthcare clinic. "They can come in, be themselves, and get the...
Central Pennsylvania snow day
LEWISBURG, Pa. — It was a snowy day in parts of our area, some snowier than others. Parts of central Pennsylvania saw several inches of snow. While the snow only lasted for a few hours, it packed quite a punch in parts of central Pennsylvania. Many schools were closed, and some businesses shut down early.
Man flown to hospital after wrong-way crash in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A wrong-way crash on an interstate in Centre County ended with one man being flown to the hospital, according to state police. Troopers say that it was at 11:50 p.m. Tuesday when an 85-year old Ohio man pulled out onto eastbound lanes from the Snow Shoe rest stop on I-80 in […]
State College
Winter Storm Causes Closings, Snow Emergencies and More in Centre County
A winter storm headed toward Centre County on Wednesday is causing closings, cancelations, parking restrictions and travel impacts. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch from late Tuesday night through Wednesday evening for portions of central Pennsylvania, including all of Centre County. According to AccuWeather, 3 to 6 inches of snow is anticipated in the State College area. Light snow is expected to begin around daybreak before changing to heavier snow and, later, into sleet, freezing rain or rain in the afternoon and evening.
Car crashes into building in Lycoming County
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Police say alcohol played a role in a crash early Tuesday morning in Lycoming County when a car slammed into a building. It happened along Lycoming Creek Road in Old Lycoming Township. Police say a car crashed into the 2310 Apparel business building just after...
Riverfront dining: Enjoy your meal with a serene view of the Susquehanna's West Branch
Williamsport, Pa. — Would you like a view with your meal? There's a new dining option on the Susquehanna River that just opened to the public Friday, Jan. 20. Antler's On The Water is located at 610 Antlers Lane in Williamsport. This location has been home to several previous restaurants including Haywoods On The Water and Tag's Vista. Tesha Shadduck, restaurant manager of Antler's On The Water, said that the...
Some PPL customers find surprise increases in utility bill this month
A "technical system issue" caused some PPL customers to find a surprise in their mailboxes in January. One Williamsport area reader wrote to NorthcentralPa.com saying, "I was shocked to open my PPL bill today and have a 63% increase. We have not changed our usage." Some customers took to social media to express anger that their bills were at least twice what they expected and they were experiencing long waits...
Future unclear for residents affected by ‘absolutely devastating’ sinkhole in State College
Between insurance headaches, finances and unclear timelines, some homeowners impacted by the sinkhole are considering giving up their homes.
Man charged for spitting on rehab center staff
Allenwood, Pa. — Police say a patient at White Deer Run was cited for spitting on a staff member. State police at Milton say they were called to the center on Jan. 16 after Edrick Acosta Ramos, 27, of Ithaca, N.Y., reportedly spit on staff. A disorderly conduct citation was filed at the office of District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch.
Shots fired, home hit in Williamsport
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — An investigation is underway after a home was hit by gunfire. Police say it happened just before 11:30 Monday night along Rural Avenue in Williamsport. Officials were called there for reports of shots fired and found a home with damage. Anyone with information on the shots...
Hospital looking to add to workforce with 'Walk-in Wednesday'
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The UPMC Life Center at the YMCA in Williamsport is a busy place. Recruiters are talking to people about a career in the health care system. "I heard about this from my mother, who is a member at the Y, and she said, 'Hey, just come in, they'll talk to you and get you linked up with whoever you need to talk to,'" said Abigail Way.
Former Danville-area hotel torn down
MONTOUR COUNTY, Pa. — The former Days Inn hotel near Danville has seen better days. It's been vacant for nearly ten years, but officials say the hotel's owner stopped putting money into it around 2000. "It's really just beyond being salvaged. It needs to come down. It has been...
Woman who lost job in Shop-Vac shutdown seeks class action certification
WILLIAMSPORT – Certification as a class action is sought for the federal lawsuit that accuses the former Shop-Vac Corp. and its successor Great Star Tools USA Inc. of violating the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN). The suit in U.S. Middle District Court results from Shop-Vac on Sept....
Vaccine participation among children is down
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, vaccinations among kindergarten-aged children are down nationwide. These include vaccines for measles, mumps, rubella, polio, chickenpox, tetanus, and more. Only about 93 percent of kids are getting their vaccines. "The number sounds small, 7 percent, but...
therecord-online.com
Lock Haven police say missing juvenile found
LOCK HAVEN, PA – City police have posted word that a juvenile reported missing has been located. The girl had been reported last seen on Monday night and Lock Haven police by Wednesday morning posted on Facebook she had been safely found. No other information on the incident was...
Wednesday morning will be a tough commute
Today we will have a rather cloudy sky, there could be a few peeks of sunshine in our southern counties. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. It will be another windy day. Winds today will be from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Tonight will be cloudy with […]
How much snow could central Pa. get this week? Check the map
It’s been a mostly snow-free winter so far. That could change this week. The National Weather Service in State College warns that a winter storm could move in early Wednesday morning, and it’ll be cold, around 28 degrees. It’ll also be windy, with gusts over 20 mph.
