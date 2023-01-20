What Song Do You Want to See Madonna Perform on Tour? Vote!

Madonna kicked off 2023 with a bang, announcing an incredible global tour to honor her four decades of hits.

The Celebration Tour will kick off Saturday, July 15, at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver and will make additional stops in Phoenix, Detroit, Atlanta, Toronto, Montreal and more before concluding at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Oct. 8. The tour’s European leg will pick up with a pair of dates at The O2 arena on Oct. 14-15 and will make stops in Paris, Barcelona, Milan, Berlin and more before concluding in Amsterdam on Dec. 1 at the Ziggo Dome. Bob the Drag Queen will be a special guest on the tour.

In anticipation for the tour, Madonna asked her fans via Twitter on Thursday (Jan. 19) what songs they’d like to “dance to” at the gig. Thankfully, we at Billboard have compiled 40 tracks we would love to hear the icon perform, filled with hits spanning throughout her career.

Take a look at our dream setlist here , and let us know which song you’d like to see Madonna perform on her Celebration Tour by voting below.