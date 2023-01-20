Read full article on original website
Sundance Film Festival crowds spark high school parking questions
For the last decade, Park City High School students have had to sign waivers when they purchase parking permits. The rules and conditions of permits include a warning about Sundance, namely that parking passes do not insure parking spots during the 10 days of the film festival. That’s because the...
Sundance Film Festival offers free movie screenings for Utahns this week
Through Sundance’s Local Lens program, Utah residents can get in on the Sundance action without opening their wallets. Local Lens offers free in-person screenings at venues in Park City and Salt Lake City. The program starts Tuesday with a screening of “Aliens Abducted My Parents and Now I Feel...
Park Record
[PHOTOS] Sundance Film Festival 2023: Main Street
Sundance Film Festival 2023 crowd gathers outside Filmmaker Lodge around 3 P.M. on Saturday. Photo by Jay Hamburger|Park Record. Sundance Film Festival 2023 crowd on Main Street in Park City. Sundance Film Festival guests can enjoy the Life Arcade at the Lift Lounge on Swede Alley in Park City. Photo...
kmyu.tv
Plans announced to rebuild, relocate Anchorage Alaska Temple
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced they will be reconstructing the Anchorage Alaska Temple. Officials said the "significantly larger" temple will be build on the same property where a meetinghouse has been in use. The existing Anchorage Alaska Temple will remain open during construction.
Harper's Bazaar
All the Best Looks from the 2023 Sundance Film Festival
After two long years, the Sundance Film Festival has finally returned in person to Utah to celebrate independent cinema. From January 19 to 29, celebrities, screenwriters, and filmmakers are heading to Park City and Salt Lake City to honor this year's best in indie films. As a result, celebs are bringing their winter fashion A game to the state's awe-inspiring natural landscape and snowy mountain terrain. Expect shearling, puffers, knits, and so many snow boots.
Heber Valley hotel, restaurant revenues grow in 2022
Following growth trends of several recent years, Heber Valley hotels and restaurants reported revenue increases in 2022. Heber City, Midway and the many outdoor and recreational attractions around the valley are growing quickly in popularity — even more than other parts of Utah. “I think that the Heber Valley...
Salt Lake City officials gave no notice before removing tents belonging to the homeless, advocates say
With temperatures dropping into the 20s in recent days, homeless advocates are furious with Salt Lake City officials after they reportedly removed several tents in the downtown area without notice on Tuesday, Jan. 24.
Gephardt Daily
Weber County crews rescue skier stuck near Snowbasin Resort
OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 24, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden police joined Weber County Search and Rescue crews Tuesday in assisting a stuck skier near Snowbasin Resort. “[A] skier who had been skiing at Snowbasin accidentally went into Birch Creek and got stuck,” Ogden police stated in a social media post.
KSLTV
90-year-old Ogden teacher quits retirement twice
OGDEN, Utah — A teacher in Ogden is still going, after turning 90 years old this month. It’s the second time she’s retired from retirement. Arlene VanDyke initially retired after teaching for 57 years but for the second time she returned to teach at Wasatch Elementary. It wasn’t only because she loveds it, but because the people there make it hard for her to say no.
ABC 4
Eateries in The Wasatch Front to visit
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) It is always a treat when Utah Foodie Courtney Otis of Seeking Good Things comes to GTU to share her picks of the month. Without exception, Otis is always in the know of what place are the best to grab a bite. This month is no different. Here are a few of her top choices in The Wasatch.
Michigan Daily
Sundance 2023: ‘Run Rabbit Run’ is haunted by its own imagination
The Michigan Daily film writers love to watch and discuss films at the cutting edge of storytelling and there is no place better to do so than the Sundance Film Festival. After two years attending the festival only online, writers and editors for the Film Beat have trudged through snow and taken planes, trains and automobiles to arrive at Park City, Utah. Our coverage will include the premieres of dramas, romances, documentaries and everything in between. Welcome to our discussion on films made with Oscar winners and first-time filmmakers alike.
ABC 4
Cruise tips for first time cruisers
SALT LAKE CITY, UT – (GOOD THINGS UTAH) Summer is on its way and now is the time to book all summer cruises. Cruising is a great way to travel the world and try out different locations to see if you would want to spend a week there or not. Another great thing about cruising is that they provide so many different options. Ranging from family cruises to adult only cruises. It provides a personalized vacation that guarantees a great time.
Sundance shines a light on short films in Park City
Sundance feature films with their A-list names and red carpet premieres garner widespread attention during the festival. Short films have their champions and super fans as well. The short films this year range from documentaries to animation and beyond. "It is exciting to come back to Park City," Mike Plante...
Park Record
Sundance crowds spend lots of money in Park City
The Sundance Film Festival in 2020 closed in the weeks before the novel coronavirus pandemic roiled the globe, providing a boost to Park City businesses shortly before the economic convulsions that spring and summer. A report issued in June of 2020 detailed the economic impact of that year’s festival. This...
utahnow.online
Palate Gourmet to open in Farmington
The new launch of Palate Gourmet, a signature gourmet global spice and sauce company, founded by Shadonna “Sha” Sanchez. The veteran, military spouse, mother, wife, and entrepreneur who was born in Savannah, GA and raised in Charleston, SC, specializes in creating artisanal spices, sauces, infused olive oils, coffees, and balsamic vinegar.
buildingsaltlake.com
Developers buying Wells Fargo building in Sugar House with plans for new mass timber project
New membership levels for 2023. Want more access to all things development in Salt Lake City? Become a Building Salt Lake Pro or Premier Member today. The Wells Fargo building on the corner of Highland Drive and 2100 South in the center of the Sugar House urban core is set to be sold at the end of the month to a buyer that is likely to construct a mid-rise residential building, Building Salt Lake has learned.
Salt Lake City's main library closed 'until further notice'
The Salt Lake City Public Library downtown had to close its doors this week to make a crucial plumbing repair.
A driver’s guide to snow tires in Utah
Here’s when and where Utah drivers might need snow tires.
kjzz.com
Avalanche dumps snow over road in American Fork Canyon
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (KUTV) — Bystanders stepped in to help clear the road after an avalanche slid across State Route 92 in American Fork Canyon. The avalanche happened on Monday before people got out of their cars to help dig it out. A plow truck also helped move snow before Utah Department of Transportation officials arrived.
