Gustine, CA

Comments / 5

Chris_M
4d ago

This happened several months ago near a friends house. Someone dumped at least 5 puppies. My friends saw it happen, but couldn’t catch the guy. They rounded up the puppies and worked with the animal shelter to find homes. My wife and I took one in.

Reply(2)
4
Danielle Barron
5d ago

whoever left them should be punished and Putin a box and send away

Reply
7
 

ABC10

Police solve 8 robbery cases in Modesto area

MODESTO, Calif. — Police cracked eight different robbery cases in the Modesto area, putting three suspects behind bars. Modesto Police Department said the robberies happened over the last couple months at stores like Dollar General, 7-11, Subway, Burger King, Cold Stone Creamery, and Arco in Salida. Through the investigation,...
MODESTO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Madera depuites search for missing man

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The search continues for a 21-year-old man who did not report to work in Madera County on Monday, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they are looking for Christopher Alvarez who was last seen by family members at his home in the area of Juanita Drive and Highway 145 […]
MADERA COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Sister and brother arrested for trying to kill own mother in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Deputies arrested two siblings for the alleged attempt to murder their own mother on the 1000 block of Monterey Salinas Highway 68 on Jan. 19. Deputies responded at around 9:30 p.m. for reports of a family disturbance. Investigators on the scene developed probable cause to believe the victim's daughter Whitney Stolich, 47 The post Sister and brother arrested for trying to kill own mother in Salinas appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
ABC10

Tracy police warn about new scam calls pretending to be officers

TRACY, Calif. — The Tracy Police Department is warning residents about a series of scam calls trying to steal money while pretending to be law enforcement. Officials said they have been made aware of "several incidents" where someone answers the phone to a person claiming to be an officer just to demand money over the phone.
TRACY, CA
davisvanguard.org

Judge Changes Charge after Noting Inconsistent Victim Testimony

MODESTO, CA – Stanislaus County Superior Court Judge Dawna Reeves Friday reduced the charges of the accused at his preliminary hearing after an inconsistency in the alleged victim’s testimony. The accused was originally facing assault with a deadly weapon charges for an incident that occurred on Sept. 5,...
OAKDALE, CA
pajaronian.com

Man shot, killed during fight in Watsonville

WATSONVILLE—A man was killed after he was shot late Sunday night during a struggle with another man on Sunny Hills Drive at Herman Court. Watsonville Police Sgt. Charles Bailey said police got reports of gunfire following a fight between at least two men in a parking area of a residential neighborhood.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Watsonville Police investigating shooting homicide in the Sunnyhills Drive and Herman Court area

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Monday afternoon, Watsonville Police announced that they are investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of a 39-year-old Watsonville man. Officers said the shooting took place around 8 p.m. on Sunday night in the area of Sunnyhills Drive and Herman Court. Officers said that their preliminary investigation is indicating that The post Watsonville Police investigating shooting homicide in the Sunnyhills Drive and Herman Court area appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
kprl.com

Search Continues For Kyle 01.24.2023

The search continues for 5-year-old Kyle Doan, missing after flood waters swept him away from his mother while they were driving across San Marcos creek just south of San Miguel. He disappeared two weeks ago in the floodwaters. Nearly 300 people searched for him over the weekend. That search continues...
SAN MIGUEL, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas Police arrest swap meet bandit

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE ON JANUARY 23, 2023 AT 9:33 AM: On Sunday night, Salinas Police arrested 35 year old Marcos Rodriguez for stealing $11,000 worth of items at a Salinas swap meet. Officers said that a parole agent was able to identify Rodriguez as the suspect. Officers conducted a parole search at his residence The post Salinas Police arrest swap meet bandit appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
salinasvalleytribune.com

Gonzales man dies after garbage truck backs into him

GONZALES — A 39-year-old Gonzales man has died after a garbage truck backed into him at the Johnson Canyon Landfill on Jan. 11. According to media reports, the incident happened at 10:15 a.m. at the facility, located at 31400 Johnson Canyon Road in Gonzales. California Highway Patrol said it...
GONZALES, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Car Crash Reported on Highway 4 and Tracy Boulevard in Stockton

On the morning of Friday, January 20, 2023, the California Highway Patrol responded to a report of a car wreck on SR-4 and Tracy Boulevard in Stockton. The incident occurred at approximately 9:20 a.m. and involved three vehicles, investigators said. Details on the Car Wreck on SR-4 and Tracy Boulevard...
STOCKTON, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

People Living in Salinas Have Concerns About Potholes

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Deeann Gruenewald lives next to Chaparral Street in Salinas and it’s littered with potholes.  “It makes it a real danger. And even backing out of your driveway," Gruenewald said. Grunewald said that these potholes have caused damage to her vehicle. “It causes damage to your personal vehicles,” Gruenewald said. “If you don't The post People Living in Salinas Have Concerns About Potholes appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Woman dies, man hospitalized in I-5 crash Sunday

GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - A San Jose woman died in a crash on Interstate 5 Sunday morning, according to the CHP Willows. The CHP said the 68-year-old woman, Susan Beach, was driving north at about 70 mph on Interstate 5 when she drove off the road for an unknown reason around 6 a.m.
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Police: Man steals $11,000 worth of items from Salinas swap meet, causes $3000 in damages

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police is asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected of stealing from and vandalizing a local swap meet. According to the department, the suspect entered the swap meet during business hours, found a place to hide, and stayed there until closing. On security footage, he can be seen The post Police: Man steals $11,000 worth of items from Salinas swap meet, causes $3000 in damages appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
The Valley Citizen

Homeless — where your money goes, Part I: The Black Hole of Rehab

No one should have been surprised when the Stanislaus County Civil Grand Jury found that local attempts to manage homelessness lacked focus, accountability, and positive results, despite the expenditure of millions of dollars. Like efforts to reduce homelessness most everywhere, Stanislaus County’s bewildering array of nonprofits, government agencies, and volunteer efforts fails for many reasons, but among the most common is the mistaken notion that rehabilitation should be the first option for people experiencing homelessness.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Update | Fatal Car Accident on Gurr Road and Shippee Road in Merced County

The California Highway Patrol reported a fatality following a head-on collision on Gurr Road in Merced County on the morning of Thursday, January 19, 2023. The roadway crash occurred shortly before 10:40 a.m. on South Gurr Road in the vicinity of Shippee Road, officials said. Details on the Head-On Collision...
MERCED COUNTY, CA

