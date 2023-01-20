Read full article on original website
Chris_M
4d ago
This happened several months ago near a friends house. Someone dumped at least 5 puppies. My friends saw it happen, but couldn’t catch the guy. They rounded up the puppies and worked with the animal shelter to find homes. My wife and I took one in.
Reply(2)
4
Danielle Barron
5d ago
whoever left them should be punished and Putin a box and send away
Reply
7
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Police solve 8 robbery cases in Modesto area
MODESTO, Calif. — Police cracked eight different robbery cases in the Modesto area, putting three suspects behind bars. Modesto Police Department said the robberies happened over the last couple months at stores like Dollar General, 7-11, Subway, Burger King, Cold Stone Creamery, and Arco in Salida. Through the investigation,...
davisvanguard.org
Preliminary Hearing: Bodycam Footage Appears to Show Former Officer Fired Despite Victim’s Hands Being Raised
MODESTO, CA – Bodycam footage of the encounter between former Police Officer Joseph Lamantia and a victim revealed in a hearing here in Stanislaus County Superior Court this week appeared to show the accused officer fired at the victim as the victim was complying with orders to raise his hands.
Madera depuites search for missing man
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The search continues for a 21-year-old man who did not report to work in Madera County on Monday, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they are looking for Christopher Alvarez who was last seen by family members at his home in the area of Juanita Drive and Highway 145 […]
CBS News
Oakdale officers respond to homicide call that turned out to be swatting
It was a frightening and then frustrating call for law enforcement near Oakdale. Someone reported a homicide Saturday, alerting Oakdale police and the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office. Officers showed up at a house on Criolla Court, only to find out it was a case of swatting.
Sister and brother arrested for trying to kill own mother in Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Deputies arrested two siblings for the alleged attempt to murder their own mother on the 1000 block of Monterey Salinas Highway 68 on Jan. 19. Deputies responded at around 9:30 p.m. for reports of a family disturbance. Investigators on the scene developed probable cause to believe the victim's daughter Whitney Stolich, 47 The post Sister and brother arrested for trying to kill own mother in Salinas appeared first on KION546.
Tracy police warn about new scam calls pretending to be officers
TRACY, Calif. — The Tracy Police Department is warning residents about a series of scam calls trying to steal money while pretending to be law enforcement. Officials said they have been made aware of "several incidents" where someone answers the phone to a person claiming to be an officer just to demand money over the phone.
davisvanguard.org
Judge Changes Charge after Noting Inconsistent Victim Testimony
MODESTO, CA – Stanislaus County Superior Court Judge Dawna Reeves Friday reduced the charges of the accused at his preliminary hearing after an inconsistency in the alleged victim’s testimony. The accused was originally facing assault with a deadly weapon charges for an incident that occurred on Sept. 5,...
pajaronian.com
Man shot, killed during fight in Watsonville
WATSONVILLE—A man was killed after he was shot late Sunday night during a struggle with another man on Sunny Hills Drive at Herman Court. Watsonville Police Sgt. Charles Bailey said police got reports of gunfire following a fight between at least two men in a parking area of a residential neighborhood.
Watsonville Police investigating shooting homicide in the Sunnyhills Drive and Herman Court area
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Monday afternoon, Watsonville Police announced that they are investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of a 39-year-old Watsonville man. Officers said the shooting took place around 8 p.m. on Sunday night in the area of Sunnyhills Drive and Herman Court. Officers said that their preliminary investigation is indicating that The post Watsonville Police investigating shooting homicide in the Sunnyhills Drive and Herman Court area appeared first on KION546.
kprl.com
Search Continues For Kyle 01.24.2023
The search continues for 5-year-old Kyle Doan, missing after flood waters swept him away from his mother while they were driving across San Marcos creek just south of San Miguel. He disappeared two weeks ago in the floodwaters. Nearly 300 people searched for him over the weekend. That search continues...
Salinas Police arrest swap meet bandit
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE ON JANUARY 23, 2023 AT 9:33 AM: On Sunday night, Salinas Police arrested 35 year old Marcos Rodriguez for stealing $11,000 worth of items at a Salinas swap meet. Officers said that a parole agent was able to identify Rodriguez as the suspect. Officers conducted a parole search at his residence The post Salinas Police arrest swap meet bandit appeared first on KION546.
salinasvalleytribune.com
Gonzales man dies after garbage truck backs into him
GONZALES — A 39-year-old Gonzales man has died after a garbage truck backed into him at the Johnson Canyon Landfill on Jan. 11. According to media reports, the incident happened at 10:15 a.m. at the facility, located at 31400 Johnson Canyon Road in Gonzales. California Highway Patrol said it...
Parents arrested for homicide in fentanyl poisoning of 18-month-old son
OAKDALE, Calif. — The parents of an 18-month-old baby who recently died of fentanyl poisoning were taken into custody Thursday by the Stanislaus Sheriff's Office on homicide charges. Law enforcement first responded to the 5900 block of Newbrook Circle in Riverside over reports of a baby not breathing. First...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Car Crash Reported on Highway 4 and Tracy Boulevard in Stockton
On the morning of Friday, January 20, 2023, the California Highway Patrol responded to a report of a car wreck on SR-4 and Tracy Boulevard in Stockton. The incident occurred at approximately 9:20 a.m. and involved three vehicles, investigators said. Details on the Car Wreck on SR-4 and Tracy Boulevard...
People Living in Salinas Have Concerns About Potholes
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Deeann Gruenewald lives next to Chaparral Street in Salinas and it’s littered with potholes. “It makes it a real danger. And even backing out of your driveway," Gruenewald said. Grunewald said that these potholes have caused damage to her vehicle. “It causes damage to your personal vehicles,” Gruenewald said. “If you don't The post People Living in Salinas Have Concerns About Potholes appeared first on KION546.
actionnewsnow.com
Woman dies, man hospitalized in I-5 crash Sunday
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - A San Jose woman died in a crash on Interstate 5 Sunday morning, according to the CHP Willows. The CHP said the 68-year-old woman, Susan Beach, was driving north at about 70 mph on Interstate 5 when she drove off the road for an unknown reason around 6 a.m.
Police: Man steals $11,000 worth of items from Salinas swap meet, causes $3000 in damages
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police is asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected of stealing from and vandalizing a local swap meet. According to the department, the suspect entered the swap meet during business hours, found a place to hide, and stayed there until closing. On security footage, he can be seen The post Police: Man steals $11,000 worth of items from Salinas swap meet, causes $3000 in damages appeared first on KION546.
Homeless — where your money goes, Part I: The Black Hole of Rehab
No one should have been surprised when the Stanislaus County Civil Grand Jury found that local attempts to manage homelessness lacked focus, accountability, and positive results, despite the expenditure of millions of dollars. Like efforts to reduce homelessness most everywhere, Stanislaus County’s bewildering array of nonprofits, government agencies, and volunteer efforts fails for many reasons, but among the most common is the mistaken notion that rehabilitation should be the first option for people experiencing homelessness.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Update | Fatal Car Accident on Gurr Road and Shippee Road in Merced County
The California Highway Patrol reported a fatality following a head-on collision on Gurr Road in Merced County on the morning of Thursday, January 19, 2023. The roadway crash occurred shortly before 10:40 a.m. on South Gurr Road in the vicinity of Shippee Road, officials said. Details on the Head-On Collision...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Latest on deadly SoCal shooting, Turlock police increase patrols downtown, fiery crash closes SB Interstate 5
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Comments / 5