Student struck by car outside Raytown High School
A student was hurt on their way to school Monday after being hit by a car outside Raytown High School.
Virginia woman rolls her husband over 39 times with her SUV after waking him up to see her grandmother in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a lady who discovered her husband having sex with her own grandmother reacted violently, carelessly driving over him with her car and repeatedly rolling over his body.
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
7-Year-Old Boy Dies Fighting For Air After His Dads Girlfriend Has Left Him In A Cold Bath To Die
A Florida woman was arrested on the charge of child neglect after she allegedly left her boyfriend’s 7 –year-old son in a cold bath for 12 hours before his death. Reports say the woman who was later identified as 33-year-old Shantay Belcher made a 911 call and reported about her boyfriend’s 7-year-old son Kyrie Gordon was “Unresponsive”
Missouri girl breaks free from man who tried to snatch her from front lawn: Police
An 11-year-old girl broke free from a man who tried to kidnap her while she was playing outside her Ash Grove, Missouri home, according to the Greene County Sheriff's Office.
Georgia 15-year-old shoots father dead after seeing him abuse his mother for nine years
A teenager who allegedly admitted he killed his abusive father is being charged as an adult. 15-year-old Tucker Gales was put behind bars for the murder of his father Wesley Jordan Gales, 66.
Pastor breaks his neck in icy fall outside Minnesota church. ‘I knew I was paralyzed’
The pastor, who is regaining some mobility, said the fall “has not broken my spirit.”
Step Into a Time Machine and See a 157-Year-Old Missouri Mansion
Would you like to step into a time machine and see what life was like in Missouri back in the year 1876? You can in a virtual kind of way as there are pictures and video showing the inside of an abandoned Missouri mansion that was built that year. What...
Reputed ex-Kansas City mobster dies at 73 after long illness that began as COVID-19
William “Willie” Cammisano Jr., once considered to be an underboss within Kansas City organized crime, died Tuesday at age 73. More than a decade after largely fading from public view, Cammisano spent much of his final years with severe illness. In a GoFundMe launched in 2021, his family reported of his ailing health after first contracting COVID-19 in July 2020.
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Missouri?
Missouri, famous for the Gateway Arch, the Missouri River, and much more, is home to a vibrant collection of lakes and reservoirs. A lake is a body of water that exists entirely naturally—with no human interference. In contrast, a reservoir, also known as a man-made lake, is either entirely due to human construction or is augmented by it. Humans construct dams and water management systems for several reasons: energy production, irrigation for agricultural purposes, and water usage for urban areas. Missouri is no exception to humanity’s predilection for constructing dams on rivers of every size. Here, we’ll learn about the largest man-made lake in Missouri.
The Owner Of The Restaurant Where Two Idaho Stabbings Victims Worked Said A Report That The Suspect Came In For Pizza Is "Completely Fabricated," But People Magazine Is Standing By Its Reporting
“This person who wants their 5 minutes of fame has now caused a whole bunch of extra work for myself and the investigators,” the owner of the Mad Greek restaurant said.
10 Kansas City Employers That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Kansas City, Mo. - Kansas City is the largest city in Missouri that anchors a two-state metro area with a population approaching 2.4 million people. The metro's economy is large and influential for the region, and is comprised of a wide range of diverse economic sectors like manufacturing, finance, healthcare, government, international trade, and beef processing. In fact, Kansas City is the third-largest beef processing city in the country, behind only Chicago and Cincinnati.
School closings roll in Wednesday morning
KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - As snow fell on the Kansas City metro early Wednesday morning, most local school districts either called off school or went virtual. The full list of school closings can be seen here, but some of the major closings include:. Kansas City Public Schools. Blue Valley.
7 Kansas City Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a Month
Kansas City, Mo. - The Kansas City area generally enjoys a cost of living that's a little lower than much of the rest of the country. However, if you ask a lot of renters in the metro, they might tell you otherwise.
Chiefs Kingdom brings business to Shawnee breakfast restaurant after viral post
A locally owned breakfast restaurant in Shawnee is becoming a popular spot for Kansas City Chiefs fans.
Tracking power outages across the Kansas City metro
Officers do not believe any student in the school was a target. KCK Public Schools is shuttering a plan to place cameras inside classrooms, but may still move forward with putting them in common areas. Man who took viral video of KCKPD officer speaks out. Updated: 16 hours ago. |
Derby Public Schools: Grenade found at high school ‘not live’
DERBY, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Derby Public Schools said a grenade found at Derby High School was not live. The district said around 2:35 p.m. on Wednesday, a student reported seeing an image on Snapchat of another student having a grenade at the high school. School officials investigated and the student in question shared that the device in the image was not live.
Ward Parkway Center | Shopping center in Kansas City, Missouri
In second place, among the best shopping centers in the town, we can highlight the Ward Parkway Center. This mall is modern, with good facilities, and is the one with the largest commercial offer. Since, you will find department stores, local brand boutiques, among other options for shopping. Featured Shopping...
KCK Schools no longer recommending cameras in the classroom
The man who recorded an interaction with KCKPD officers said he felt threatened by the officer's demeanor. Cookies on a canvas: KC artist creates Chiefs coach Andy Reid out of Oreos. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A Kansas City artist has designed a piece to look like Andy Reid, but...
