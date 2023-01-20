ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Reputed ex-Kansas City mobster dies at 73 after long illness that began as COVID-19

William “Willie” Cammisano Jr., once considered to be an underboss within Kansas City organized crime, died Tuesday at age 73. More than a decade after largely fading from public view, Cammisano spent much of his final years with severe illness. In a GoFundMe launched in 2021, his family reported of his ailing health after first contracting COVID-19 in July 2020.
KANSAS CITY, MO
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Missouri?

Missouri, famous for the Gateway Arch, the Missouri River, and much more, is home to a vibrant collection of lakes and reservoirs. A lake is a body of water that exists entirely naturally—with no human interference. In contrast, a reservoir, also known as a man-made lake, is either entirely due to human construction or is augmented by it. Humans construct dams and water management systems for several reasons: energy production, irrigation for agricultural purposes, and water usage for urban areas. Missouri is no exception to humanity’s predilection for constructing dams on rivers of every size. Here, we’ll learn about the largest man-made lake in Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
Evan Crosby

10 Kansas City Employers That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Kansas City, Mo. - Kansas City is the largest city in Missouri that anchors a two-state metro area with a population approaching 2.4 million people. The metro's economy is large and influential for the region, and is comprised of a wide range of diverse economic sectors like manufacturing, finance, healthcare, government, international trade, and beef processing. In fact, Kansas City is the third-largest beef processing city in the country, behind only Chicago and Cincinnati.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

School closings roll in Wednesday morning

KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - As snow fell on the Kansas City metro early Wednesday morning, most local school districts either called off school or went virtual. The full list of school closings can be seen here, but some of the major closings include:. Kansas City Public Schools. Blue Valley.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Tracking power outages across the Kansas City metro

Officers do not believe any student in the school was a target. KCK Public Schools is shuttering a plan to place cameras inside classrooms, but may still move forward with putting them in common areas. Man who took viral video of KCKPD officer speaks out. Updated: 16 hours ago. |
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Derby Public Schools: Grenade found at high school ‘not live’

DERBY, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Derby Public Schools said a grenade found at Derby High School was not live. The district said around 2:35 p.m. on Wednesday, a student reported seeing an image on Snapchat of another student having a grenade at the high school. School officials investigated and the student in question shared that the device in the image was not live.
DERBY, KS
tourcounsel.com

Ward Parkway Center | Shopping center in Kansas City, Missouri

In second place, among the best shopping centers in the town, we can highlight the Ward Parkway Center. This mall is modern, with good facilities, and is the one with the largest commercial offer. Since, you will find department stores, local brand boutiques, among other options for shopping. Featured Shopping...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KCK Schools no longer recommending cameras in the classroom

The man who recorded an interaction with KCKPD officers said he felt threatened by the officer's demeanor. Cookies on a canvas: KC artist creates Chiefs coach Andy Reid out of Oreos. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A Kansas City artist has designed a piece to look like Andy Reid, but...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy