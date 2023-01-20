Read full article on original website
Two Infrastructure Issues Affected Fort Scott Yesterday
Fort Scottians experienced a couple of infrastructure problems on Jan. 23. There was a power outage. “From what we are hearing from Evergy (the electric utility)it was an outage in a substation,” Brad Matkin, Fort Scott City Manager said. “They did a great job getting the problem located and solved in a timely manner and we appreciate this.”
Lamb and Cattle Show Sponsors Wanted for Spring Show
A couple with young children has taken on facilitating a youth livestock show. This spring is their third show. Adam and Hannah Montee hosted a youth livestock show in the spring of 2021 at the Crawford County Fairgrounds to offer kids an opportunity to showcase their animals. This was because...
Obituary of Sarah Eckles
Sarah Eugenia Wesner Eckles, 83, passed away peacefully in her home on January 22, 2023. Sally was born November 23, 1939, to Ermal and Hulon Albright Wesner in Ida, Louisiana. She attended college at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, where she was a member of Phi Mu sorority, the...
Obituary of James Belknap Jr.
James Hargraves Belknap, Jr., 84, of Fort Scott, Kansas, passed away Thursday evening, January 19, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loved ones. He was born March 3, 1938, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the son of James Hargraves Belknap, Sr. and Thelma Francine (Warwick) Belknap. James graduated from Chetopa High...
FSCC Cheer Teams Heads to Nationals
The Fort Scott Community College Cheer Team is heading a second time to Florida for the National Cheer Association contest. There are over 400 teams competing in the contest on April 5-9 in Daytona Beach, Florida. “We compete small coed advanced against other junior colleges all over the nation,” FSCC...
Obituary of Wade Young
Wade Douglas Young, age 69, resident of Fort Scott, KS, gained his Heavenly wings surrounded by the love of his family on Friday, January 20, 2023, at Medicalodges Fort Scott. He was born October 10, 1953, in Fort Scott, the son of Marion and Lena (Kerr) Young. He was united in marriage to Mary Lou Johnson on August 26, 1982, in Fort Scott on the steps of the church. They cherished each other for 40 years and from their union came beloved daughter, Kimberly Young.
