Read full article on original website
Related
NHL
NHL announces schedule updates to 3 upcoming Sabres games
The NHL announced several changes to the regular-season schedule on Wednesday that includes updates to three upcoming Buffalo Sabres games. Buffalo's game against the Boston Bruins on March 2 at TD Garden will now start at 7 p.m. on MSG. The pregame show on MSG will begin at 6:30. The...
NHL
Penguins Recall Dustin Tokarski from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled goaltender Dustin Tokarski from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on an emergency basis, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. Defenseman Ty Smith has been re-assigned to WBS. Tokarski, 33, has appeared in two games with Pittsburgh earlier this year, going 1-1-0 with a 2.67...
NHL
'SPECIAL PLAYING HERE'
Gaudreau's return the talk of the town as Flames host Blue Jackets. The ovation, to be certain, promises to be electric. But after his video plays and the niceties wear off with the locals, Johnny Gaudreau will no longer be the folk hero that was revered around these parts for nine seasons.
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Hurricanes: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when to catch Dallas' game against Carolina and the latest stats on the matchup. What you need to know about Wednesday's game between the Dallas Stars and the Carolina Hurricanes at American Airlines Center. Game 50: Dallas Stars (28-13-8, 64 points) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (29-9-8, 66 points) When:...
NHL
LA Kings @ Philadelphia Flyers: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Philadelphia Flyers:. Where: Wells Fargo Center (Philadelphia, PA) Flyers: 20 - 21 - 7 (47 pts) Kings: 26 - 17 - 6 (58 pts) The Kings are 7th in faceoff win percentage (52.7%). The Kings power play ranks 10th...
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Stars
DALLAS - The month of January has one last grueling, four-game week for the Sabres - and this one has several plane rides. The Sabres conclude their busy stretch of 13 games in 22 days with four straight on the road, beginning tonight against the Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center.
NHL
Lamoriello Speaks to Media
Lou Lamoriello addressed the team's consistency, coaching staff, fan sentiment and play of young players. New York Islanders President and General Manager Lou Lamoriello spoke with the media on Wednesday morning, affirming his belief in the group, despite the team's 2-7-3 stretch. "I still believe the way I did at...
NHL
Updates from optional practice - Jan. 25
BROSSARD -- The Canadiens held an optional practice at the Bell Sports Complex on Wednesday. 32 - Rem Pitlick 6 - Chris Wideman 34 - Jake Allen. 49 - Rafael Harvey-Pinard 26 - Johnathan Kovacevic 35 - Sam Montembeault. 55 - Michael Pezzetta 52 - Justin Barron. 56 - Jesse...
NHL
Valimaki signs 1-year contract with Coyotes
Defenseman could have become restricted free agent after season. Juuso Valimaki signed a one-year contract with the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday. Financial terms were not disclosed. The 24-year-old defenseman has 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) in 43 games this season. He could have become a restricted free agent after...
NHL
Comeback Kids | FEATURE
The Devils have proven throughout the course of the 2022-23 season that they can never be counted out of a game. And that has never been more relevant than in the past week. The last four games for New Jersey have all gone into overtime, with New Jersey scoring in the final 80 seconds of three of those contests just to force the extra session. And in those four games, the Devils are 3-0-1 for seven of eight possible points. Without those late scores, New Jersey could have been 1-3-0 for two points. That's how fine of a line success is in the National Hockey League.
NHL
Sully Says: "The Entertainment Value Was Off The Charts"
It feels like there's never a dull moment when it comes to the Penguins, and Tuesday turned out to be a particularly chaotic evening, both from a lineup and game standpoint. There were so many storylines in Pittsburgh's 7-6 overtime win over Florida … the absolute best one being that Kris Letang scored twice - including the winner - and recorded four points in his first game back since Dec. 28 after dealing with a lower-body injury and the death of his father (full story here).
NHL
Letang Scores OT Winner During Emotional, Surreal Return
The defenseman had four points in his first game back following the death of his father. After Kris Letang scored the overtime winner on Tuesday against Florida, he stood with his arms wide open, smiling wide at his teammates as they came and mobbed him. Sidney Crosby was the first to get there, lifting Letang off his feet with a huge hug, and the rest of the group followed.
NHL
POSTGAME 5: Flyers Drop 4-3 OT Decision to LA
The Philadelphia Flyers held three separate one-goal leads against the LA Kings at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday night but LA struck back each time. The game was tied at 3-3 after the second period and held through the end of regulation. Ultimately, the Flyers sustained a 4-3 loss...
NHL
Nylander has 4 points, Maple Leafs defeat Islanders
TORONTO -- William Nylander had two goals and two assists, all in the second period, for the Toronto Maple Leafs in a 5-2 win against the New York Islanders at Scotiabank Arena on Monday. Nylander has nine points (four goals, five assists) during a four-game point streak after having two...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. BLUE JACKETS
FLAMES (22-16-9) vs. BLUE JACKETS (14-30-2) 7:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (42) Goals - Nazem Kadri (18) Blue Jackets:. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (44) Goals -...
NHL
Richard: 'I know the Rocket are going to put on a great show'
LAVAL -- One of Anthony Richard's objectives this season was to represent the Rocket in the upcoming AHL All-Star Classic at Place Bell. That became a reality when he officially earned the nod two weeks ago. Richard's numbers so far this season speak for themselves. With a team-leading 20 goals...
NHL
BLOG: Hyman a model of consistency
EDMONTON, AB - You may as well call Zach Hyman 'Mr. Consistency'. The Oilers forward is playing the best hockey of his career this season, already establishing a new personal best point total of 56 after a one-goal, three-assist night in Vancouver. Saturday's sensational effort in Edmonton's 4-2 victory --...
NHL
NHL Buzz: Jarry out until after All-Star break for Penguins
Schultz week to week for Kraken; Bennett could remain out for Panthers on Friday. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Tristan Jarry will be out until after the All-Star break with an upper-body injury. The goalie will miss Pittsburgh's next two games,...
NHL
2023 NHL All-Star Skills highlighted by 3 new events
Splash Shot, Pitch 'n Puck, Tendy Tandem added to festivities on Feb. 3. The 2023 NHL All-Star Skills presented by Draftkings Sportsbook will feature three new events. Two of the new events, the Enterprise NHL Splash Shot and Chipotle NHL Pitch 'n Puck, will feature players displaying their skills in outdoor environments that typify Florida. Also new is the Discover NHL Tendy Tandem, an innovative goaltending skills test.
NHL
RECAP: Verhaeghe nets two as Panthers earn point in OT loss to Penguins
On the second half of a back-to-back, the Florida Panthers picked up an important point in a 7-6 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday. Sitting at 23-21-6, Florida has gone 7-4-2 during a road-heavy schedule in January. "We're just so much different a hockey...
Comments / 0