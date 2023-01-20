The Devils have proven throughout the course of the 2022-23 season that they can never be counted out of a game. And that has never been more relevant than in the past week. The last four games for New Jersey have all gone into overtime, with New Jersey scoring in the final 80 seconds of three of those contests just to force the extra session. And in those four games, the Devils are 3-0-1 for seven of eight possible points. Without those late scores, New Jersey could have been 1-3-0 for two points. That's how fine of a line success is in the National Hockey League.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 6 HOURS AGO