Tori Spelling Reveals How Her Daughter Is Doing Following 2 Hospitalizations

By Carly Silva
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KxphR_0kLoTBsW00

14-year-old Stella was rushed to the ER last week after suffering an alarming health scare.

Tori Spelling is still reeling from her daughter Stella 's recent health scare.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum—who shares 14-year-old Stella with husband Dean McDermott —gave an update on how her daughter is doing since being rushed to the hospital last week, revealing that the teenager is still "not great."

"She went to the ER now twice," Spelling, 49, said during an appearance on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live on Thurs. Jan 19. "Everyone knows she went once last week and then you know she went a couple days ago and was diagnosed with a hemiplegic migraine ."

As Parade previously reported, Spelling explained via Instagram that week that a Hemiplegic Migraine is a condition that affects one side of the body, and often presents similar symptoms to those of a stroke.

"One side of you goes numb," she said in Thursday's interview. "It almost kind of mimics what a stroke would be."

She then recalled what the attack looked like when it struck Stella, saying, "Her arm went completely numb; she couldn't lift it. Then half of her throat, then her mouth—so it looked like she had had a stroke."

"We rushed her to the ER, and by the time we got there, she was starting to [get feeling back], like she was coming back, but it was really scary."

"I thought, 'She's 14, how does a 14-year-old have a stoke?'" Spelling remembered thinking.

According to the Love at First Lie star, the condition is actually hereditary, and runs in McDermott's family . "More things to blame him with," she joked of her husband, with whom she also shares Liam , 15, Hattie , 11, Finn , 10 and Beau , 5.

Since Stella has been recovering at home, the mother of five said her daughter is "still dizzy" and " nauseous ." though her condition has improved some. "The migraine broke. They broke it each time she went to the ER."

But Stella's road to recovery is still going to require more information about the condition, which means meeting with more doctors. "She's going to a neurologist at Children's Hospital LA," added Spelling.

