NHL
NHL announces schedule updates to 3 upcoming Sabres games
The NHL announced several changes to the regular-season schedule on Wednesday that includes updates to three upcoming Buffalo Sabres games. Buffalo's game against the Boston Bruins on March 2 at TD Garden will now start at 7 p.m. on MSG. The pregame show on MSG will begin at 6:30. The...
NHL
Penguins Recall Dustin Tokarski from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled goaltender Dustin Tokarski from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on an emergency basis, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. Defenseman Ty Smith has been re-assigned to WBS. Tokarski, 33, has appeared in two games with Pittsburgh earlier this year, going 1-1-0 with a 2.67...
NHL
Penguins Activate Defenseman Kris Letang off of Long-Term Injured Reserve
The Pittsburgh Penguins have activated defenseman Kris Letang off of long-term injured reserve, it was announced today by General Manager Ron Hextall. Defenseman Jan Rutta has been placed on long-term injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 14 and forward Kasperi Kapanen has been placed on injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 18.
NHL
The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 1/23
The Kings go 1-2-0, continue their six-game road trip out East. With three games on the schedule for the fifth week in a row, the Kings went 1-2-0 with all three games in a different city. The Kings began the week in Los Angeles with a home game against the Dallas Stars before departing for a six-game road trip. This past week saw the first two stops of that road trip with games in Nashville and Chicago. It was not the best week for the Kings when it came to goal differential as the Kings were outscored 10-5 in route to picking up two of a possible six points.
NHL
'SPECIAL PLAYING HERE'
Gaudreau's return the talk of the town as Flames host Blue Jackets. The ovation, to be certain, promises to be electric. But after his video plays and the niceties wear off with the locals, Johnny Gaudreau will no longer be the folk hero that was revered around these parts for nine seasons.
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Stars
DALLAS - The month of January has one last grueling, four-game week for the Sabres - and this one has several plane rides. The Sabres conclude their busy stretch of 13 games in 22 days with four straight on the road, beginning tonight against the Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center.
NHL
LA Kings @ Philadelphia Flyers: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Philadelphia Flyers:. Where: Wells Fargo Center (Philadelphia, PA) Flyers: 20 - 21 - 7 (47 pts) Kings: 26 - 17 - 6 (58 pts) The Kings are 7th in faceoff win percentage (52.7%). The Kings power play ranks 10th...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Kings
Playing their fifth game in seven nights, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (20-21-7) are home on Tuesday to take on Todd McLellan's Los Angeles Kings (26-17-6) . Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. BLUE JACKETS
FLAMES (22-16-9) vs. BLUE JACKETS (14-30-2) 7:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (42) Goals - Nazem Kadri (18) Blue Jackets:. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (44) Goals -...
NHL
BLOG: Hyman a model of consistency
EDMONTON, AB - You may as well call Zach Hyman 'Mr. Consistency'. The Oilers forward is playing the best hockey of his career this season, already establishing a new personal best point total of 56 after a one-goal, three-assist night in Vancouver. Saturday's sensational effort in Edmonton's 4-2 victory --...
NHL
POSTGAME 5: Flyers Drop 4-3 OT Decision to LA
The Philadelphia Flyers held three separate one-goal leads against the LA Kings at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday night but LA struck back each time. The game was tied at 3-3 after the second period and held through the end of regulation. Ultimately, the Flyers sustained a 4-3 loss...
NHL
Updates from optional practice - Jan. 25
BROSSARD -- The Canadiens held an optional practice at the Bell Sports Complex on Wednesday. 32 - Rem Pitlick 6 - Chris Wideman 34 - Jake Allen. 49 - Rafael Harvey-Pinard 26 - Johnathan Kovacevic 35 - Sam Montembeault. 55 - Michael Pezzetta 52 - Justin Barron. 56 - Jesse...
NHL
Valimaki signs 1-year contract with Coyotes
Defenseman could have become restricted free agent after season. Juuso Valimaki signed a one-year contract with the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday. Financial terms were not disclosed. The 24-year-old defenseman has 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) in 43 games this season. He could have become a restricted free agent after...
NHL
Selanne says Bedard would be perfect fit for Ducks
Selanne, a Hall of Famer who retired in 2014 after a 21-season NHL career, which included 15 seasons with the Ducks, made the announcement on his Twitter account Wednesday. "Lot of great young players," Selanne says after going past locker stalls of Mason McTavish, Troy Terry and Trevor Zegras and putting a note of Connor Bedard's name on an empty stall.
NHL
RECAP: Verhaeghe nets two as Panthers earn point in OT loss to Penguins
On the second half of a back-to-back, the Florida Panthers picked up an important point in a 7-6 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday. Sitting at 23-21-6, Florida has gone 7-4-2 during a road-heavy schedule in January. "We're just so much different a hockey...
NHL
WINNING HAND!
Calgary Flames Ambassadors' Celebrity Poker Tournament raises more than $425,000 for charity. The Calgary Flames Ambassadors and the Calgary Flames held their 16th Calgary Flames Ambassadors' Celebrity Poker Tournament raising over $425,000. Calgary Flames players, coaches, alumni and local celebrities, including Daniel Negreanu, played with more than 400 other poker...
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Blue Jackets
The Oilers welcome the Blue Jackets to Rogers Place eyeing their seventh straight victory on Wednesday. The Edmonton Oilers will try to claim their seventh straight victory on Wednesday night when they welcome the Columbus Blue Jackets to Rogers Place. You can watch the game on Sportsnet West & 360...
NHL
BOS@MTL: Projected lineup
MONTREAL - The Canadiens held a morning skate ahead of their game against the Boston Bruins at the Bell Centre on Tuesday. 32 - Rem Pitlick 14 - Nick Suzuki 17 - Josh Anderson. 68 - Mike Hoffman 77 - Kirby Dach 56 - Jesse Ylönen. 28 - Christian...
NHL
Sully Says: "The Entertainment Value Was Off The Charts"
It feels like there's never a dull moment when it comes to the Penguins, and Tuesday turned out to be a particularly chaotic evening, both from a lineup and game standpoint. There were so many storylines in Pittsburgh's 7-6 overtime win over Florida … the absolute best one being that Kris Letang scored twice - including the winner - and recorded four points in his first game back since Dec. 28 after dealing with a lower-body injury and the death of his father (full story here).
NHL
POSTGAME 5: Comeback Falls Short in 5-3 Loss to Jets
The Philadelphia Flyers overcame a 3-0 deficit against the Winnipeg Jets only to lose, 5-3, at the Wells Fargo Center on Sunday evening. In the first period, the Jets picked the Flyers' apart for three goals on their first six shots. Tallies by Axel Jonsson-Fjällby (4th goal of the season), Kyle Connor (24th) and Mark Scheifele (29th) built a 3-0 lead by the time the game was 8:31 old. A late-period goal off the rush by Ivan Provorov (3rd) on a setup by Owen Tippett narrowed the gap to 3-1 at 18:39.
