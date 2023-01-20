ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

The Suburban Times

KeyBank to Offer Free Tax Preparation Services in Tacoma on “Super Refund Saturday,” Feb 4th

On Saturday February 4th, 2023, KeyBank will partner with the Goodwill of the Olympics and Rainier Region to host its annual Super Refund Saturday event. KeyBank employees will work alongside volunteers from various organizations to provide free tax preparation services to those who need it most, helping low- to moderate-income individuals and families determine their eligibility for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC).
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Health Department leader to retire mid-year

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement. With the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic behind us, Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department Director of Health Dr. Anthony L-T Chen will retire by the end of June of this year. Newly elected Board of Health Chair Catherine Ushka will lead a thorough and robust national...
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Project Homeless Connect resource fair returning to Tacoma Jan. 27

Associated Ministries announcement. Hundreds of people experiencing homelessness or at risk of becoming homeless will be connected to crucial services at a “resource fair” on Friday, January 27, in Tacoma. Project Homeless Connect (PHC) will operate between 11:00 am and 3:00 pm at St. Leo Parish, 710 S....
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Board of Health elects Ushka, Hitchen to lead

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement. Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department’s Board of Health members voted Wednesday for Catherine Ushka as Board Chair and Jani Hitchen as Vice Chair. This is the first time women will fill both Board leadership positions simultaneously. “Catherine and Jani share a passion for public health...
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Making A Difference Foundation Receives Grant from Liberty Mutual Foundation

Making a Difference Foundation announcement. Making A Difference Foundation (MADF) has been awarded an inflation grant in the amount of $5,000 from Liberty Mutual Foundation. Liberty Mutual Foundation recognizes that over the past few years nonprofit partners and the entire economy have been impacted by the high rate of inflation. The Foundation’s Board of Directors approved this supplemental operating grant to reflect the realities of today’s economic environment and help MADF confront the challenges of rising costs and increased community needs and to help maintain the philanthropic value of their partnership support.
TACOMA, WA
Legislative Page Program

Legislative Page Program

Office of Rep. Dan Bronoske, 28th Legislative District announcement. With the Legislature returning to in person session in Olympia, the legislative page program is back and accepting applications! The page program gives young Washington residents the chance to learn and participate in the legislative process by attending page school, assisting offices, delivering messages and working on the House & Senate floors.
OLYMPIA, WA
The Suburban Times

Chair Class Offered at Lakewood YMCA Ideal for Senior Citizens During Cold Weather

With the current cold weather you might want to consider joining the Lakewood YMCA, which offers a warm environment to offset the cold weather we are experiencing. Another reason to join is that when it comes to exercise for seniors, the YMCA’s chair class makes for a wonderful option in that chairs are versatile and stable. What’s more, anyone, at any level of exercise, can do these easy workouts and reap the benefits of better balance, muscles and stronger joints.
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Skanner News

New Case of Measles in King County

Public Health – Seattle & King County is investigating a confirmed measles case in a King County resident, an adult female. The individual was at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and Providence Swedish First Hill while infectious. The individual was unvaccinated, and the infection was likely acquired outside the United States.
KING COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

15 unit multifamily project application filed

APPLICATION NUMBER(s) AND NAMES: 4852 – Lakewood Station Apartments – Design Review/ Master Plan & 4853 – Lakewood Apartments – SEPA Checklist. PROJECT DESCRIPTION: To develop a new 15 dwelling unit multifamily project with associated landscaping, parking, open space and infrastructure. The project site’s area is 0.45 acres.
LAKEWOOD, WA
q13fox.com

Washington woman trapped in Costa Rica as medical bills Soar

SEATTLE - Michele Mackey planned to visit Costa Rica twice in 2023 – part of a plan to work around expensive dental work that was cheaper outside the U.S. The plan unraveled quickly, according to her sister, after Mackey’s blood pressure dropped and her heart stopped while under anesthesia.
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

Have you noticed eggs getting more expensive lately?: Today So Far

Why vasectomies are trending up in Western Washington. A movement is growing against the proposed new airport in Pierce County. Have you noticed eggs getting more expensive lately?. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for January 24, 2023. Ever since the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision in...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
stateofreform.com

Fentanyl, meth users present uniquely difficult challenges for Washington’s SUD-focused healthcare workers to treat

Inadequate living situations, unaddressed trauma, and lack of access to healthcare services are all factors that contribute to substance use disorders in Washington, according to experts who spoke at the 2023 Washington State of Reform Health Policy Conference. Brad Finegood, strategic advisor at Seattle & King County Public Health Department,...
WASHINGTON STATE

