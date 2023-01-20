Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate holding Open House in Burien’s Gregory Heights neighborhood

Recently opened in Des Moines, WA, Saltwater Animal Hospital is fast becoming a treasured asset to many families in our area. Since the pandemic, you may have struggled to get your pet in to receive routine or more serious care at your regular vet clinic. A variety of factors have been affecting the community of service providers in the veterinary care space, from a labor crunch to supply chain issues.

