Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate holding Open House in Burien’s Gregory Heights neighborhood
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding an Open Houses in Burien this weekend.
Stunning COMPLETELY RENOVATED Gregory Heights rambler is ready to move in:
Home lives BRAND NEW with designer finishing touches throughout.
Fully Permitted!!!
Highlights include: Beautiful NEW kitchen with NEW quartz countertops, solid wood cabinets, tile backsplash and SS appliances.
NEW Primary bedroom with NEW ensuite.
Other NEW interior features include: NEW luxury floors, doors, windows, sheetrock, fixtures, plumbing, electrical, heating, A/C & water heater.
Exterior features include: NEW siding, roof, insulation, Trex deck, insulated garage door, walkways, & landscaping.
Too many features to list!
Conveniently located to Highway 509, 99, I-5, SeaTac airport, parks, shopping and restaurants.
Come see for yourself!
WHEN:
- Saturday, Jan. 21: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Sunday, Jan. 22: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
WHERE:
- 15911 20th Avenue SW Burien, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below)
INFO:
- List Price: $619,400
- MLS Number: 2027345
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 1.75
- Year built: 1952
- Approx. House SqFt: 1,025 s.f.
- Approx. Lot SqFt: 8,325 s.f.
INCLUSIONS:
- Dishwasher
- Microwave
- Refrigerator
PHOTOS:
MAP:
