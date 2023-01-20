ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burien, WA

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate holding Open House in Burien’s Gregory Heights neighborhood

By Scott Schaefer
B-Town (Burien) Blog
B-Town (Burien) Blog
 4 days ago
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding an Open Houses in Burien this weekend.

Stunning COMPLETELY RENOVATED Gregory Heights rambler is ready to move in:

Home lives BRAND NEW with designer finishing touches throughout.

Fully Permitted!!!

Highlights include: Beautiful NEW kitchen with NEW quartz countertops, solid wood cabinets, tile backsplash and SS appliances.

NEW Primary bedroom with NEW ensuite.

Other NEW interior features include: NEW luxury floors, doors, windows, sheetrock, fixtures, plumbing, electrical, heating, A/C & water heater.

Exterior features include: NEW siding, roof, insulation, Trex deck, insulated garage door, walkways, & landscaping.

Too many features to list!

Conveniently located to Highway 509, 99, I-5, SeaTac airport, parks, shopping and restaurants.

Come see for yourself!

WHEN:

  • Saturday, Jan. 21: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Sunday, Jan. 22: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

  • 15911 20th Avenue SW Burien, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

  • List Price: $619,400
  • MLS Number: 2027345
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Bathrooms: 1.75
  • Year built: 1952
  • Approx. House SqFt: 1,025 s.f.
  • Approx. Lot SqFt: 8,325 s.f.

INCLUSIONS:

  • Dishwasher
  • Microwave
  • Refrigerator

PHOTOS:

MAP:

