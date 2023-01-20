Valentine's Day is coming up fast so if you want a date, here's what not to do on dating apps in Iowa. I decided to get back on the dating apps when I moved to the QC. I thought it had to be better than my hometown in Arkansas. I procrastinated that but now I've been back on them for a couple of months now and it took about a week to remember why I got off of them in the first place. The ungodly amount of profiles that have the same ridiculous cliches. The small talk. The lack of creativity. Oy.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO