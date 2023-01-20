Read full article on original website
Dennis Mahood
4d ago
the west side can go to hell. more government hand outs to those to dam laze to get a job.
Michael D. Hall
4d ago
I remember how using cardboard or paper products was killing us all by illuminating trees. you know that totally biodegradable, recyclable bad paper products. then oregon hand in hand with California like kids following mom switched (forced) plastic products so much better for the environment. the arguments then about plastic have been proven true bad for the environment. people will never learn to stop listening to the the bought off so called environmentalists and the do as I say not as I do democrats
Related
kpic
Oregon wildfire risk map once again put on hold while legislators make changes
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon wants to again delay the release of its wildfire risk map while lawmakers make changes to the tool, which is intended to help track the risk of fires across the state. The Oregon Department of Forestry's initial release of the risk map last August was...
pnwag.net
Efforts Underway To Amend Oregon’s Ag OT
A year after the legislature mandated overtime pay for farm workers, an effort is underway in Salem to make changes to the law. State Representative Shelly Boshart Davis said since taking effect in June, the rules have created hardships for family farms and resulted in lower pay for ag workers. She’s looking for several changes, including a provision for harvest time.
Channel 6000
Oregon receives $3 million in rental assistance funding to deal with ‘urgent crisis’
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon lawmakers announced Tuesday that the U.S. Treasury is providing the state with more than $3 million in rental assistance funding. More than $2 million will go to Oregon Housing and Community Services while over $1 million was given to the City of Portland. “This...
Oregon bill would expand state’s intoxicated driving law
A proposal in the Legislature would expand Oregon’s intoxicated driving law to cover all drugs, including legal medications that can be abused and impair drivers. Oregon is one of four states that fails to include all drugs in its law that dictates when a driver can be charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants. […] The post Oregon bill would expand state’s intoxicated driving law appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Bill banning sale of kangaroo parts introduced in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — A bill that would ban the sale of kangaroo parts has been introduced in the Oregon Legislature, taking aim at sports apparel manufacturers that use leather from the animals to make their products. Soccer cleats are one of the only products made from...
Lawmaker proposes legislation to address opioid overdoses
Oregon lawmakers will consider legislation this session aimed at preventing opioid overdoses that kill hundreds of Oregonians each year and account for a growing part of the state’s addiction epidemic. Opioid overdoses killed 280 Oregonians in 2019, a figure that more than doubled in 2021 with 745 deaths, according to Oregon Health Authority data. National […] The post Lawmaker proposes legislation to address opioid overdoses appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
State plans to increase fees to ease public defender crisis
Officials have approved a plan for spending $10 million of emergency funding to address Oregon’s public defender crisis, which has left hundreds of people languishing in jails or in the community awaiting legal representation. Last month, the Joint Legislative Emergency Board allocated $10 million to help the state hire more public defenders. It asked the […] The post State plans to increase fees to ease public defender crisis appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
kiowacountypress.net
Oregon bill extends food aid to all regardless of immigration status
(Oregon News Service) A big gap exists in who can receive food assistance in Oregon, and some lawmakers want to bridge the divide this session. Federal law excludes people who are undocumented from programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, the country's largest food assistance program. The Food for All Oregonians bill would extend food aid to lawful permanent residents, U.S. Compacts of Free Association citizens and other Oregonians who arrived as immigrants or refugees.
Oregon bill seeks to expand food assistance for permanent residents, refugees and CFA nations
SALEM, OR. - A new Oregon bill seeks to bridge the divide in who can receive food assistance: the Food for All Oregonians campaign aims to extend food aid to lawful permanent residents, refugees, and citizens of Compact Free Association nations.
thatoregonlife.com
Oregon Sees Sharp Decline In Population For First Time Since 1983
Long before our world drastically changed in 2020, Americans have made a habit of packing up in search of a better quality life. It wasn’t too long ago, Oregon was the number one place to move to in 2016. In fact, for three years in a row, more people were moving to Oregon than anywhere else in the country. You could say our secret was out. Oregon was number one and seemingly favored for not only its vast beauty with endless outdoor activities, but its rich diversity.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘Point in Time’ homeless count kicks off in Central OR, increases expected
The homeless crisis is visibly worsening, but what do the numbers show? It will all be revealed in the annual Point in Time homeless count, which began on Tuesday. The count, run by the Central Oregon Homeless Leadership Coalition, is a chance for a check-in on the state of homelessness in our region and a reflection on the work left to be done.
The best public high schools in Oregon for 2023, according to data site rankings
When it comes to attending high school in Oregon, some schools are better than others, according to rankings released by Niche.
Oregon rent prices among the highest in the country, report finds
PORTLAND, Ore. — In the market for a new apartment or a rental home? Be prepared to pay a little more in Oregon. A new study is out showing that Oregon ranks ninth highest in the country when it comes to rental prices. The report comes from Forbes Home,...
focushillsboro.com
Climate Advocates Are Focusing On Building Efficiency As Oregon Politicians Pay Attention To Housing
The Oregon legislature is back in session, and housing is on their minds. People that wish to combat climate change also do. Oregonians are increasingly requesting that their elected officials make it simpler to develop homes, both to assist tenants and homebuyers save money and to solve illegal camping all around the state.
State elections officials chose not to investigate residency complaint against new Democratic state representative
State election officials opted not to investigate a complaint alleging that a new Democratic state representative doesn’t actually live in the district he represents, citing the complaint’s proximity to the November election. Hai Pham, a pediatric dentist and Vietnamese refugee, was elected in November to represent the strongly...
focushillsboro.com
Steady Winds Will Increase Poor Air Quality Across NW Oregon And SW Washington
Bad air quality is expected to worsen over northwest Oregon and southwest Washington due to steady winds. With the region’s dead breezes expected to impair air quality throughout the week, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have issued an air stagnation alert for a vast portion of Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington, including the entire Willamette Valley.
James Schroeder, longtime Medicaid-focused clinician and health care executive, is new head of Oregon Health Authority
Gov. Tina Kotek appointed a 20-year health care veteran earlier this month to lead the Oregon Health Authority, at least temporarily. James Schroeder, who most recently served as CEO of the state’s largest Medicaid insurer, Health Share of Oregon, is her choice for interim director. “James brings over 20...
Eater
Here Are the 2023 James Beard Award Semifinalists from Oregon
The semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards were announced this morning, with a number of Oregon-based restaurants and chefs among the nominees in categories including best new restaurant and best chef: Northwest and Pacific. This year’s awards include five nominees from Portland, in addition to five nominees from elsewhere...
300,000 Oregonians at risk of losing state health insurance. Here’s why.
An estimated 300,000 Oregonians could lose state health insurance in the next 16 months because they no longer qualify for state coverage made more widely available during the COVID-19 pandemic. All approximately 1.5 million people receiving coverage through the state will soon need to be financially eligible for the program...
highway58herald.org
Oregon Transportation Commission Adopts Oregon Highway Plan Tolling Amendment
SALEM – The Oregon Transportation Commission has adopted the Oregon Highway Plan amendment on tolling, known as “Goal 6: Tolling and Congestion Pricing.” On Jan.12, commissioners received a presentation on the amendment process, a summary of comments received, and revisions completed since the process began in spring 2022.
