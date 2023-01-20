ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Texas Football: Transfer WR AD Mitchell visited Austin on Thursday

By Joey Hickey
 4 days ago
AD Mitchell took in what the Forty Acres has to offer on Thursday. This comes just one day after the Georgia transfer wide receiver entered the portal.

It’s unclear whether or not he’s made up his mind, but Texas is clearly at the forefront given his actions so far.

Mitchell was set to become Georgia’s No. 1 receiver after capping a strong freshman season with a clutch touchdown in the national championship game against Alabama. A high ankle injury had other plans.

Despite the injury, you can expect the alpha receiver to be a matchup problem Texas didn’t have outside of Xavier Worthy and Jordan Whittington at receiver. Mitchell is a route running technician in the red zone and a home run threat downfield.

Adding the dynamic pass catcher would do a number of things for Texas. Perhaps the biggest improvement Mitchell would bring is allowing himself and other receivers on the roster to play to their strengths.

Xavier Worthy and Quinn Ewers simply weren’t on the same page on deep passes in 2022. Mitchell and Isaiah Neyor would figure to be the better deep ball options for Ewers, while Worthy would feast on passes fifteen to twenty-five yards downfield.

Texas will look to close on the game-changing recruitment.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

