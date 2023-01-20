ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WarnerBros Discovery Will Continue To Prevent Mark Briscoe From Appearing In AEW

UPDATE: Mark Briscoe has been booked to face Jay Lethal on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. WarnerBros Discovery look like they won’t be allowing Mark Briscoe on AEW TV anytime soon. While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that WarnerBros Discovery won’t even allow Mark Briscoe on AEW...
Vince McMahon Shoots Up Forbes Richest Billionaires List This Year

Vince McMahon’s return to the Board of Directors was viewed as a hostile takeover, as he showed a new ruthlessness to regain control of WWE. This move was met with a lot of negativity. Due to this, he was appointed as the Executive Chairman of WWE, following the resignation of Stephanie McMahon, while Nick Khan remains the sole CEO.
Brock Lesnar Once Broke Kurt Angle’s Neck In 3 Places With A Steel Chair

Angle failed to inform Brock Lesnar that, due to a previous neck injury, he should not be hit with a chair on the top of his head, during a night in the latter half of 2003. Chris Benoit, aware of his own history of neck injury, ensured to caution Brock Lesnar against striking him on the top of the head with a steel chair during the same night. As a result, Lesnar swung the chair sideways.
WWE Told Kylie Rae They Don’t Have A Spot For Her On Their Roster Right Now

Kylie Rae recently competed on WWE Main Event, with many wondering if she had been signed to the promotion. While speaking on the Going Broadway podcast, Kylie Rae revealed that WWE did not really accept her and didn’t sign her to a contract and she is doubtful about it happening right now.
Jeff Cobb Would Be Interested In A Possible Royal Rumble Appearance

There are rumors of several stars that are not currently signed to WWE possibly showing up during the Men’s Royal Rumble match. NJPW stars Jay White and Jeff Cobb are among names that many fans speculate might appear as surprise entrants. NJPW star Jeff Cobb was recently asked about...
Favorites To Win The Royal Rumble 2023

One of the most fun PPVs of the year, the Royal Rumble, is just around the corner. One of the obvious things to speculate during this season is who will win the rumble and headline WrestleMania. This year’s WrestleMania has a lot interesting things surrounding it, from the possible return...
RAW 30 Pulls In Most Viewers In Almost 3 Years, Key Demo Also Sees Significant Rise

The numbers are in for this weeks edition of RAW. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that WWE Raw on January 23 averaged 2.344 million viewers. This number is up 44% from the 1.489 million viewers the show averaged last Monday. This is the largest viewership number that WWE Raw has recorded since February 17, 2020. The show averaged a massive 0.70 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is up big from 0.42 demo rating that the show recorded last week. This is the highest demo rating that WWE Raw has recorded since April 6, 2020.
AEW Drops Back Below 500,000 Viewers This Week, Key Demo Holds Steady

The viewership numbers are in for AEW Rampage. According to Wrestlenomics, January 20th’s episode of AEW Rampage brought in a viewership of 464,000 with a .13 in the 18 to 49 demographic. The January 13th episode of AEW Rampage brought in an average viewership of 513,000 viewers, with a .13 in the 18 to 49 demographic.
Charlotte Flair Requested Entrance Music Change Before Her Return

Charlotte wanted to return with flair. The 14-time World champion returned to the tune of new entrance music. Charlotte Flair asked for the change before her return and felt the time was right to embrace a new theme song, despite warning the WWE officials that she was not okay with change.
Toni Storm Looks Bad Ass With A Broken Orbital Bone, According To Her

Jamie Hayter and Toni Storm went to war for the AEW Women’s Championship. During the AEW Full Gear Women’s Championship Match, Hayter and Storm exchanged forearms with one from Hayter nailing Storm and causing a broken orbital bone according to Hayter. While speaking on Hawk vs. Wolf with Tony Hawk, Hayter talked about accident when she was asked if she’s ever injured anyone.
Penelope Ford And Kip Sabian Want Feud With Sammy Guevara And Tay Melo

Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo tied the knot on August 8, 2022. The two became part of the Jericho Appreciation Society as well. Now, they are getting called out for copying the gimmick of another AEW couple. Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford are another real-life couple that has been regularly...
NXT Level Up Spoilers: 1/24/23

WWE taped the January 27th episode of NXT Level Up on January 24th ahead of Tuesday’s NXT. Full spoilers (courtesy of Smark Out Moment) are below. WWE NXT Level Up Spoilers For 1/27 (Taped On 1/244) Dante Chen defeated Kale Dixon. Dani Palmer defeated Lola Vice. Scrypts defeated Oliver...
John Morrison Questions Logan Paul’s Passion For Pro Wrestling

Logan Paul has had an incredible start to his pro wrestling career but not everyone is a fan of the social media mega star. While speaking during a recent edition of Insight with Chris Van Vliet, John Morrison talked about Logan Paul’s journey in professional wrestling. He questioned Paul’s passion for the business and criticized him for lacking actual passion by not even talking about wrestling since his injury.
LA Knight Mocks Bray Wyatt As A Grown Man Who Plays With Puppets

Bray Wyatt returned to the Firefly Funhouse to a lot fans delight on Friday’s SmackDown. LA Knight talked about the incident on SmackDown LowDown where Wyatt interrupted him to bring back an old narrative for promotion. Downplaying Wyatt’s way of “playing with puppets”, he stated that he’s unfazed by his different personas.
