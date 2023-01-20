Read full article on original website
WarnerBros Discovery Will Continue To Prevent Mark Briscoe From Appearing In AEW
UPDATE: Mark Briscoe has been booked to face Jay Lethal on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. WarnerBros Discovery look like they won’t be allowing Mark Briscoe on AEW TV anytime soon. While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that WarnerBros Discovery won’t even allow Mark Briscoe on AEW...
The Undertaker Went Off Script Attacking Terry Funk During Iconic Hell In A Cell Match With Mankind
The Undertaker came up with part of the iconic match on the fly. The Phenom appeared during a recent episode of Complex’s sneaker shopping series. The Deadman revealed that he was not originally supposed to attack Funk at all. “It’s just one of those things that happened. Obviously everyone...
Vince McMahon Shoots Up Forbes Richest Billionaires List This Year
Vince McMahon’s return to the Board of Directors was viewed as a hostile takeover, as he showed a new ruthlessness to regain control of WWE. This move was met with a lot of negativity. Due to this, he was appointed as the Executive Chairman of WWE, following the resignation of Stephanie McMahon, while Nick Khan remains the sole CEO.
Brock Lesnar Once Broke Kurt Angle’s Neck In 3 Places With A Steel Chair
Angle failed to inform Brock Lesnar that, due to a previous neck injury, he should not be hit with a chair on the top of his head, during a night in the latter half of 2003. Chris Benoit, aware of his own history of neck injury, ensured to caution Brock Lesnar against striking him on the top of the head with a steel chair during the same night. As a result, Lesnar swung the chair sideways.
Mark Briscoe Maintains His Faith In First Comments After Jay Briscoe’s Passing
The Briscoe Brothers dominated the pro wrestling world, being heralded as one of the greatest tag teams of all time and winning tag team told in every company they were in. Jay Briscoe’s loss left a huge hole in not only tag team wrestling, but the entire landscape as a whole.
WWE Make Big Money Offer To Stone Cold Steve Austin For Match With Roman Reigns
Stone Cold Steve Austin has been offered big money for a big match. Fightful Select now reports that WWE offered a big match to Steve Austin against Roman Reigns. This was also said to be for ridiculous money. Fightful Select has learned that a pitch was made internally for a...
WWE Told Kylie Rae They Don’t Have A Spot For Her On Their Roster Right Now
Kylie Rae recently competed on WWE Main Event, with many wondering if she had been signed to the promotion. While speaking on the Going Broadway podcast, Kylie Rae revealed that WWE did not really accept her and didn’t sign her to a contract and she is doubtful about it happening right now.
Jeff Cobb Would Be Interested In A Possible Royal Rumble Appearance
There are rumors of several stars that are not currently signed to WWE possibly showing up during the Men’s Royal Rumble match. NJPW stars Jay White and Jeff Cobb are among names that many fans speculate might appear as surprise entrants. NJPW star Jeff Cobb was recently asked about...
Favorites To Win The Royal Rumble 2023
One of the most fun PPVs of the year, the Royal Rumble, is just around the corner. One of the obvious things to speculate during this season is who will win the rumble and headline WrestleMania. This year’s WrestleMania has a lot interesting things surrounding it, from the possible return...
RAW 30 Pulls In Most Viewers In Almost 3 Years, Key Demo Also Sees Significant Rise
The numbers are in for this weeks edition of RAW. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that WWE Raw on January 23 averaged 2.344 million viewers. This number is up 44% from the 1.489 million viewers the show averaged last Monday. This is the largest viewership number that WWE Raw has recorded since February 17, 2020. The show averaged a massive 0.70 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is up big from 0.42 demo rating that the show recorded last week. This is the highest demo rating that WWE Raw has recorded since April 6, 2020.
Bray Wyatt Makes Heartfelt Social Media Post After Segment With The Undertaker
Bray Wyatt is a proud man after RAW 30. Bray Wyatt jumped on Twitter the morning after RAW is XXX. He made it clear how proud he is for not changing to fit someone else’s narrative, and then he thanked The Undertaker as well. Bray Wyatt also took the...
AEW Drops Back Below 500,000 Viewers This Week, Key Demo Holds Steady
The viewership numbers are in for AEW Rampage. According to Wrestlenomics, January 20th’s episode of AEW Rampage brought in a viewership of 464,000 with a .13 in the 18 to 49 demographic. The January 13th episode of AEW Rampage brought in an average viewership of 513,000 viewers, with a .13 in the 18 to 49 demographic.
Charlotte Flair Requested Entrance Music Change Before Her Return
Charlotte wanted to return with flair. The 14-time World champion returned to the tune of new entrance music. Charlotte Flair asked for the change before her return and felt the time was right to embrace a new theme song, despite warning the WWE officials that she was not okay with change.
Toni Storm Looks Bad Ass With A Broken Orbital Bone, According To Her
Jamie Hayter and Toni Storm went to war for the AEW Women’s Championship. During the AEW Full Gear Women’s Championship Match, Hayter and Storm exchanged forearms with one from Hayter nailing Storm and causing a broken orbital bone according to Hayter. While speaking on Hawk vs. Wolf with Tony Hawk, Hayter talked about accident when she was asked if she’s ever injured anyone.
Penelope Ford And Kip Sabian Want Feud With Sammy Guevara And Tay Melo
Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo tied the knot on August 8, 2022. The two became part of the Jericho Appreciation Society as well. Now, they are getting called out for copying the gimmick of another AEW couple. Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford are another real-life couple that has been regularly...
NXT Level Up Spoilers: 1/24/23
WWE taped the January 27th episode of NXT Level Up on January 24th ahead of Tuesday’s NXT. Full spoilers (courtesy of Smark Out Moment) are below. WWE NXT Level Up Spoilers For 1/27 (Taped On 1/244) Dante Chen defeated Kale Dixon. Dani Palmer defeated Lola Vice. Scrypts defeated Oliver...
John Morrison Questions Logan Paul’s Passion For Pro Wrestling
Logan Paul has had an incredible start to his pro wrestling career but not everyone is a fan of the social media mega star. While speaking during a recent edition of Insight with Chris Van Vliet, John Morrison talked about Logan Paul’s journey in professional wrestling. He questioned Paul’s passion for the business and criticized him for lacking actual passion by not even talking about wrestling since his injury.
AEW Dynamite Live Results – 1/25/23 – Mark Briscoe’s AEW Debut, TNT Title Match, JAS vs Starks And Andretti And More!
As ever tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite looks like an action packed card. Darby Allin will defend his TNT Championship against Buddy Matthews in a marquee championship bout. Mark Briscoe will make his AEW debut as he will take on Jay Lethal. This article will be updated as the...
Trial Of Sami Zayn Segment Wasn’t Put Together Until After Acknowledgement Ceremony Was Nixed
WWE hastily put together the Trial Of Sami Zayn. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that WWE knew by SmackDown last week that they were going to air a trial instead. The Acknowledgment Ceremony would have been a big angle, but plans had to change. The deal is that...
LA Knight Mocks Bray Wyatt As A Grown Man Who Plays With Puppets
Bray Wyatt returned to the Firefly Funhouse to a lot fans delight on Friday’s SmackDown. LA Knight talked about the incident on SmackDown LowDown where Wyatt interrupted him to bring back an old narrative for promotion. Downplaying Wyatt’s way of “playing with puppets”, he stated that he’s unfazed by his different personas.
