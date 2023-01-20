Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Mississippi Doctor Against Vaccine Mandate Runs for Governor
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi doctor who leads a group of physicians opposed to COVID-19 vaccine mandates has filed paperwork to challenge Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves in the state’s Republican primary. Dr. John Witcher is the only Republican other than Reeves who has entered the gubernatorial primary...
7 Dead as California Mourns 3rd Mass Killing in 8 Days
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — Seven people were killed in two related shootings Monday at agricultural businesses in a Northern California community, marking the state's third mass killing in eight days, including an attack at a dance hall that killed 11 during Lunar New Year celebrations. Officers arrested...
5 Dead in Wyoming Highway Crashes Caused by Wrong-Way Driver
SINCLAIR, Wyo. (AP) — A series of crashes caused by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 80 killed five people and seriously injured others in south-central Wyoming. The driver has been arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol statement. Highway Patrol troopers got word...
Suburban Detroit Boy, 5, Dies After Wandering Away From Home
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A 5-year-old boy who wandered away from his suburban Detroit home on a night of subfreezing temperatures was pronounced dead after officers found him, police said. The Clinton Township Police Department said officers were sent to search for the boy after he was reported...
