Maine State

US News and World Report

Mississippi Doctor Against Vaccine Mandate Runs for Governor

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi doctor who leads a group of physicians opposed to COVID-19 vaccine mandates has filed paperwork to challenge Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves in the state’s Republican primary. Dr. John Witcher is the only Republican other than Reeves who has entered the gubernatorial primary...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
US News and World Report

7 Dead as California Mourns 3rd Mass Killing in 8 Days

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — Seven people were killed in two related shootings Monday at agricultural businesses in a Northern California community, marking the state's third mass killing in eight days, including an attack at a dance hall that killed 11 during Lunar New Year celebrations. Officers arrested...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
US News and World Report

5 Dead in Wyoming Highway Crashes Caused by Wrong-Way Driver

SINCLAIR, Wyo. (AP) — A series of crashes caused by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 80 killed five people and seriously injured others in south-central Wyoming. The driver has been arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol statement. Highway Patrol troopers got word...
WYOMING STATE

