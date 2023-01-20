ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline approaches for petition to remove mayor from Pueblo government

By Anna Lynn Winfrey, The Pueblo Chieftain
 5 days ago

A citizen group is working to collect 3,768 signatures from Pueblo residents in advance of a Monday deadline to put a question on the ballot to revert Pueblo to a city manager form of government.

Group members are gathering signatures by calling up friends and standing with signs in public places. Some supporters have been standing near the intersection of Pueblo Boulevard and Northern Avenue, talking to people who pull off into the former Kmart parking lot and attempting to get them to sign the petition.

The deadline to submit valid signatures is Monday for the question to be included in a scheduled county election on May 2. An election for the Pueblo West Metro Board is scheduled for that day, so the city could save on the cost of administering an election.

City Clerk Marisa Stoller has said that an election in May could cost the city at least $90,000, the Chieftain has previously reported. City Councilor Lori Winner, a major supporter of the initiative, has said that the city could save more money long-term by abolishing the mayor’s office.

A few potential candidates for mayor have told the Chieftain they are holding off on deciding to run or announcing their candidacy until they know what will happen with the petition, including city councilor Dennis Flores and former sheriff Dan Corsentino.

Four people have filed paperwork to run for mayor, including incumbent Mayor Nick Gradisar and city council president Heather Graham. Gradisar advised attendees of the state of the city address last week against signing the petition.

Judalon Smyth, one of the people leading the anti-mayor effort, said she’s against the strong mayor system of government, not Gradisar himself.

“It's not about the person and it's not about the party. It's not whether a Democrat or Republican is in that office,” Smyth said. “The mayor's office should be nonpolitical because the mayor's office is supposed to be concerned with the entire town, not just his cronies.”

Smyth told the Chieftain Thursday that she’s not sure how many signatures have been gathered — approximately 50 other people have been collecting signatures from across Pueblo. But she said that she thinks they will have enough signatures to submit to the clerk’s office on Monday.

The city clerk’s office will have 15 business days to evaluate the signatures to make sure they are from registered voters who live within city limits, Stoller said. Because this is a proposed amendment to the city charter, the timeframe to review signatures is shorter than citizen-initiated ordinances , which is 30 business days.

Monday at 5 p.m. is the “drop-dead” deadline to collect signatures for the question to get onto the May ballot, Stoller said. There are many legal requirements to navigate for elections, including crafting an intergovernmental agreement with Pueblo County for assisting with the election.

If the anti-mayor organizers don’t have enough signatures to turn in Monday, they could have until the first of March to collect additional signatures. The question would have to be posed to voters during a special municipal election at a later date.

But if the group turns in petitions on Monday without not enough valid signatures, they would have to start over collecting signatures, Stoller said.

Pueblo voters approved switching from a city manager form of government to a strong-mayor government in 2017. Under the previous form of government, city councilors directed a city manager.

The next election for Pueblo mayor and some city council positions is scheduled for Nov. 7, 2023.

Anna Lynn Winfrey covers politics for the Pueblo Chieftain. She can be reached at awinfrey@gannett.com or on Twitter, @annalynnfrey.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Deadline approaches for petition to remove mayor from Pueblo government

Comments / 14

Haley Leal
4d ago

I seriously cannot believe Corsintino is considering running for mayor. I want to get rid of that position just to keep him away from it! y'all think kirk was corrupt, corsintino will destroy this city!

Reply(1)
2
Warren Rivera
5d ago

why did they put him there in the first place just to spend more money 💰 duh 🙄

Reply
6
Tami Johnson
5d ago

ugh, tired of the dollar store signs, the Bibles, the constant pleading from everyone on that corner.... why can we never have peace when we stop there??

Reply(2)
2
 

