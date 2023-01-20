Read full article on original website
Daktronics seeking more workers to meet rising demand
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last month Daktronics stock dropped nearly 40 percent after an SEC filing cast doubt on the South Dakota company’s ability to continue operations. Now a month later their stock has recovered, but some of the concerns cited in that original SEC report remain.
Hay business back at it after Jan. 11 fire in Iowa
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — About two weeks ago a fire destroyed a building and office at the Rock Valley Hay Auction in Iowa. The fire happened on the night of Jan. 11. The next day, the auction company was back selling hay. “Our operation continued at sun up,”...
A dog breeder to expand in the Sioux Falls area
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls City Council and Minnehaha County Commission held a joint meeting Tuesday night with one thing on the agenda, the future of a new dog breeding kennel in the area. The vote between the city council and county commission was unanimous to...
Sioux Falls snow could bury a hotel
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As of Wednesday, January 25, the city of Sioux Falls has hauled 16,000 truckloads of snow off of the streets. 11,000 of these have been larger side-dump trailers, while 5,000 have been smaller dump truck loads. According to street operations manager, Dustin Hansen that...
South Dakota weather includes strong winds, blowing snow on Wednesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Along with several late starts Wednesday morning, blowing snow has caused at least five schools in the area to send students home early. We’re also hearing about dangerous driving conditions in the Sioux Falls area. Just before 11:30 a.m. CT, Sioux Falls police sent out a tweet warning people that the blowing snow is causing area highways and the interstate to get slick.
Street manager: Sioux Falls crews ready for next round of snow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a snowy winter so far, and more snow is coming. “Since we received that snow just right after the first of year, we’re still picking up that snow from our emergency routes,” said Dustin Hansen, street manager with the City of Sioux Falls. “That’s our big concentration. We’re hoping to be done with most of those emergency routes this week.”
More snow on the way at the end of the week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many in KELOLAND have already received more snow this year as compared to last, but we’ve seen an abrupt stop to snow in years past. We’re entering the last week of January and I’m only 9 inches away from my Sioux Falls snow prediction of 50 inches for the season. And, there’s more snow on the way at the end of the week.
Sanford merger meeting is Wednesday in Worthington
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People in KELOLAND will have a chance to weigh in on a proposed merger between two hospital systems Wednesday night. Back in November Sanford Health and Minnesota-based Fairview Health Services announced their intent to combine. In a press release the hospital systems said the...
Rabbits are getting their fill of tree bark
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the snow piles up, a certain long-eared animal is causing problems for homeowners. This winter, with grass and plants buried by snow, rabbits have fewer food options. Unfortunately for homeowners, tree bark is now on the menu. “They can’t get to any other...
Several waves of winter weather and cold ahead
Northwest winds have increased across much of eastern KELOLAND at 20-35 mph as a cold front pushes south. Areas of blow snow have been creating slick spots on roads and reduced visibilities as well. You can see the snow pockets around the plains, including the Rapid City area where roads...
Local church seeking to help people impacted by Sioux Falls fire
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Police Department does not believe Monday morning’s apartment fire just west of Minnesota Avenue in central Sioux Falls was a crime. “At this point, it doesn’t, at least on the onset, it doesn’t seem like there’s anything suspicious,” Sioux Falls...
Dog bites person near Watertown park
WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — Watertown Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a dog that bit a person. Authorities say it happened at the dog park around 2 p.m. Monday. The owner left in a red vehicle right after the bite happened. The dog was named...
School Bus Inc. gets more kids to school on time
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A bus service that gets Sioux Falls kids to school each day is seeing some positive changes. Matt Howard started driving part-time for School Bus Inc. in August. “My youngest daughter graduated and I liked to go to a lot of activities and watch...
Neighbor of SF fire victim: ‘He was a really sweet guy’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An investigation is underway following a deadly fire in central Sioux Falls. According to a news release from the City, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to the fire just west of Minnesota Avenue at around 3:30 Monday morning. The building on Ninth Street where the fire happened was home to multiple people and is located less than two blocks from the fire station downtown.
Raising chickens within city limits
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the price of eggs close to $5 a dozen, some of you may be thinking about raising your own chickens to lay eggs. But before you hatch that idea, there are some things you need to know first. “Alright girls come on come...
Lake Andes house fire leaves 1 person dead
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One person is dead after a fire at a home in Lake Andes early Tuesday morning. Law enforcement in Charles Mix County says one adult died and another got out of the home. That person suffered major smoke inhalation and had to be airlifted...
Traffic stop arrest; Brookings man stabbed; Bill to ban drag shows introduced
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, January 24. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday. One man from Iowa is facing several charges after a traffic stop on Monday. One man was arrested for stabbing another man in the hand early Tuesday morning. Months after...
$2 million donation made to South Dakota Symphony Orchestra
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– The sound of music will be filling more of the state thanks to one special donation. A $ 2 million dollar donation has been given to the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra, the largest contribution the organization has ever received in its 100 year history. The funding will help fund major projects like new concerts for the Lakota Music Project and an opera production.
Help the St. Francis House with 31 Days of Kindness
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A quick trip to the store can go a long way to help guests at the St. Francis House in Sioux Falls. From paper towels, napkins, even lip balm, these essential household items are needed daily at the St. Francis House. That’s why all...
Arrest made in Friday morning robbery
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating a second robbery that happened Friday morning on the east side of Sioux Falls near East 10th Street and Bahnson Avenue. Authorities say Allishia Abdo tried to take money from a business. Investigators say an employee was hurt as...
