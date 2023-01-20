ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where Texas RB Bijan Robinson lands in latest NFL mock drafts

By Cami Griffin
 5 days ago
We’re in the thick of the NFL playoffs, which means the 2023 NFL draft will be here before we know it.

Texas should be well represented in this upcoming draft unlike last year where the Longhorns had zero players selected. In fact, it’s highly likely that Texas will have a player drafted in the first round for the first time since Malcom Brown in 2015.

Running back Bijan Robinson is widely projected to be taken off of the board in the first round of numerous NFL mock drafts. The do-it-all player is a unique talent that will immediately become a dangerous weapon for whichever offense is lucky enough to land him.

As we inch closer to April, it looks like Robinson is expected to be selected anywhere from picks 15-32. Here’s where many national media sites have him landing.

NFL Network

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KnLUl_0kLoQdDh00
JAMIE GERMANO/USA TODAY NETWORK

No. 29 overall pick: Buffalo Bills

I think Robinson is one of the elite players in this draft class — worthy of a top-10 pick. However, most teams simply don’t believe in taking a running back this high, and the depth at the position in the upcoming free-agent market could impact Robinson’s value on draft day. Daniel Jeremiah

Draft Wire

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QBvnP_0kLoQdDh00
Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

No. 22 overall pick: Baltimore Ravens

If the Ravens are going to keep deploying such a run-heavy scheme on offense, they might need a new lead back if J.K. Dobbins isn’t able to return to form after multiple injuries. Robinson is a complete, three-down playmaker who could dominate opposing defenses that are focused on slowing down Lamar Jackson. – Luke Easterling

CBS Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zZ1p9_0kLoQdDh00
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

No. 15 overall pick: Green Bay Packers

A.J. Dillon is entering the final year of his rookie contract. Green Bay could save over $10 million toward the salary cap by moving on from Aaron Jones. He has a salary cap hit in excess of $20 million next season. Although unlikely, the Packers are faced with the chance to entirely remodel the running back room while adding a blue-chip talent. Josh Edwards

PFF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fm5rX_0kLoQdDh00
Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

No. 18 overall pick: Detroit Lions

Bijan Robinson behind that offensive line, with Ben Johnson returning as offensive coordinator and Jamaal Williams being a free agent, there’s a lot to like about this pairing. I think he will be used creatively there, I think his skills will be maximized, and I think it would take that offense to a level that, even with Jared Goff, could get you to a Super Bowl. – Mike Renner

NBC Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TVhYn_0kLoQdDh00
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

No. 18 overall pick: Detroit Lions

Is it the right thing to do? Probably not. Is Robinson a bad player? Certainly not. He just plays a position that can, generally speaking, be filled elsewhere. Still, for a team that likes to run the football as much as Detroit does? Snagging the top back in the draft makes plenty of sense. – Phil Perry

Pro Football Network

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eyIhw_0kLoQdDh00
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

No. 31 overall pick: Philadelphia Eagles

Just imagine pairing Jalen Hurts with Bijan Robinson. That thought alone creates nightmares that most defensive coordinators will never forget. If anything, Robinson takes hits away from Hurts, which helps the offense as a whole. If this were 10 or more years ago, Robinson would be a top-10 pick (maybe higher), but it’s a different era now. Robinson doesn’t have many weaknesses in his game. He makes defenders miss with ease, and he’s a threat to break off a big play at any moment. Throw in above-average value as a pass catcher — the Eagles have a star in the making. – Joe Broback

The Athletic

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XXnnb_0kLoQdDh00
Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

No. 31 overall pick: Philadelphia Eagles

The last time the Eagles drafted a running back in the first round, Ron Jaworski was Philadelphia’s starting quarterback. But Bijan Robinson is one of the best talents in this draft class and would be a bargain with the final pick of Round 1. The Texas running back has no business falling this far. There just aren’t too many clear landing spots within the top 30 picks. – Dane Brugler

KANSAS CITY, MO
OREGON STATE
CINCINNATI, OH
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

