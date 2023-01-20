Rain is out of the forecast through the end of the week. A couple of cold nights, potentially near freezing, are expected. Tonight & Tomorrow: Some passing clouds may continue to move across skies overnight, but the trend will be for clearing into daybreak. As winds remain out of the northwest at 10-15mph, low temperatures will dive into the mid 30s. Counties in southwest Mississippi will bottom around right around 33 degrees. Full sunshine is expected on Thursday. Despite this, a cooling northwest breeze of 5-10mph will continue and high temperatures will stop in the mid 50s.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 3 HOURS AGO