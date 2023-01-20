ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, LA

wbrz.com

Southern University cancels nighttime classes Tuesday ahead of potentially severe weather

BATON ROUGE - Southern University announced Tuesday it is canceling its evening classes due to a risk for strong winds and heavy rain that night. Read the announcement below. All classes and activities scheduled for this evening on the Southern University Baton Rouge landmass are canceled due to the forecast of inclement weather. This includes Southern University and A&M College, Southern University Law Center, and Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Famous Spanish Town flamingos return to LSU lakes

BATON ROUGE - The famous flamingos of the Krewe of Spanish Town made their annual appearance on the LSU lakes Monday morning, signaling the return of Carnival season in the capital area. The iconic, hand-crafted birds reappeared on the water early Monday morning, with members of the Mardi Gras krewe...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Two Louisiana teachers receive $25,000 with prestigious Milken Educator Award

Two south Louisiana teachers got the surprise of a lifetime Tuesday when they were given $25,000 through the Milken Educator Award. Elise Frederic, a literacy teacher at Lakeside Primary in Ascension, and Dereka Duncan, a science teacher at Cohn Elementary in West Baton Rouge, each received the award for excellence in teaching. Presenting the award was founder Lowell Milken, who has been presenting teachers with this rare honor since the 1980s.
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

TORNADO WATCH issued for southeast Louisiana until 1am

** TORNADO WATCH has now expired, the severe weather threat is over for the entire WBRZ viewing area. **. The National Weather Service has issued a TORNADO WATCH for East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Ascension, Assumption, Iberville, East Feliciana, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. James, St. Mary Tangipahoa and West Feliciana Parishes until 10PM.
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

Baton Rouge restaurant adds in 'fishy' flair for carnival season

BATON ROUGE - It's a sushi lover's dream. This colorful oval-shaped sushi roll is Rock-N-Sake's own little twist on carnival season. "I was seeing sushi burgers, sushi tacos, sushi burritos, and stuff like that and I didn't want to copy off them, so I thought sushi king cake," said Dirk Dantin, executive chef and owner of the restaurant.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

LSU researcher develops fabric that can detect fevers in infants

BATON ROUGE - A researcher and assistant professor at LSU is developing a specialized fabric that can detect small changes in temperature—something that could possibly save infant lives. Sibei Xia, assistant professor in the LSU Department of Textiles, Apparel Design, and Merchandise, is working on a type of "smart...
wbrz.com

Baton Rouge Blues Festival announces 2023 lineup

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Blues Festival has announced its 2023 lineup, which will perform between April 21 and 23 downtown. The festival is family-friendly and free to the public and will feature regional and internationally-recognized performers. While the festival is free, VIP passes are on sale now, which...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Wednesday PM Forecast: several chilly nights ahead

Rain is out of the forecast through the end of the week. A couple of cold nights, potentially near freezing, are expected. Tonight & Tomorrow: Some passing clouds may continue to move across skies overnight, but the trend will be for clearing into daybreak. As winds remain out of the northwest at 10-15mph, low temperatures will dive into the mid 30s. Counties in southwest Mississippi will bottom around right around 33 degrees. Full sunshine is expected on Thursday. Despite this, a cooling northwest breeze of 5-10mph will continue and high temperatures will stop in the mid 50s.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Wednesday AM Forecast: Storms are clear and cooler temperatures are moving in

The severe weather threat is over. Colder temperatures are moving in. Today & Tonight: Now that the storms have moved out, we will spend the day cloudy, breezy, and cool. Temperatures today will struggle to reach the 50s with mostly cloudy skies and winds will be sustained from 15-20mph. The windchill will make it feel like the 30s and 40s for the day today. Tonight, temperatures will fall into the 30s, but we will stay above freezing.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Iberville Parish schools closed Wednesday due to power outage Tuesday night

IBERVILLE PARISH - The Iberville Parish School System announced Tuesday evening that all classes will be canceled Wednesday. The school system said they lost power to multiple schools during a band of severe weather and do not know when the power will be restored. St. John Interparochial School will also...
wbrz.com

Community rallying around DJ hospitalized after Baton Rouge club shooting

BATON ROUGE - A well-known DJ who was caught in the middle of a shooting at a Baton Rouge nightclub over the weekend is facing a long path to recovery. Michael Henderson, who goes by the stage name DJ Revv, was among the 12 people who were taken to a hospital after gunfire erupted inside the Dior Bar and Lounge early Sunday morning.
BATON ROUGE, LA

