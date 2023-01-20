Read full article on original website
WATCH: LSU Baseball Coach Jay Johnson previews 2023 season
BATON ROUGE - Head Coach Jay Johnson sat down with WBRZ Sports Director Michael Cauble to preview his second season with the Tigers. See the full interview below.
LSU basketball loses 7th straight after Arkansas beats the Tigers 60-40
FAYETTEVILLE - The LSU basketball team continued to struggle to score Tuesday night, as the team lost their 7th straight game. Arkansas held the Tigers to only 26 percent shooting in the Razorbacks 60-40 win. No player on LSU's team scored in double figures. KJ Williams lead the Tigers with...
Angel Reese sets LSU record with 20th double double in Tigers' blowout of Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Angel Reese went for 14 points and 14 rebounds to record her 20th straight double-double, breaking Sylvia Fowles’ previous record of 19 straight as the No. 3 Tigers (20-0, 8-0 SEC) cruised to a 89-51 win over Alabama (15-5, 4-3 SEC) Monday night in Coleman Coliseum.
Southern University cancels nighttime classes Tuesday ahead of potentially severe weather
BATON ROUGE - Southern University announced Tuesday it is canceling its evening classes due to a risk for strong winds and heavy rain that night. Read the announcement below. All classes and activities scheduled for this evening on the Southern University Baton Rouge landmass are canceled due to the forecast of inclement weather. This includes Southern University and A&M College, Southern University Law Center, and Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center.
Famous Spanish Town flamingos return to LSU lakes
BATON ROUGE - The famous flamingos of the Krewe of Spanish Town made their annual appearance on the LSU lakes Monday morning, signaling the return of Carnival season in the capital area. The iconic, hand-crafted birds reappeared on the water early Monday morning, with members of the Mardi Gras krewe...
Two Louisiana teachers receive $25,000 with prestigious Milken Educator Award
Two south Louisiana teachers got the surprise of a lifetime Tuesday when they were given $25,000 through the Milken Educator Award. Elise Frederic, a literacy teacher at Lakeside Primary in Ascension, and Dereka Duncan, a science teacher at Cohn Elementary in West Baton Rouge, each received the award for excellence in teaching. Presenting the award was founder Lowell Milken, who has been presenting teachers with this rare honor since the 1980s.
TORNADO WATCH issued for southeast Louisiana until 1am
** TORNADO WATCH has now expired, the severe weather threat is over for the entire WBRZ viewing area. **. The National Weather Service has issued a TORNADO WATCH for East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Ascension, Assumption, Iberville, East Feliciana, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. James, St. Mary Tangipahoa and West Feliciana Parishes until 10PM.
Tigerland bar loses license, under scrutiny after LSU student died following night of underage drinking
BATON ROUGE - State regulators are suspending the liquor license of a Tigerland bar where a 19-year-old LSU student was reportedly drinking just hours before investigators say she was sexually assaulted and then fatally struck by a car. The move comes less than 24 hours after WBRZ first reported that...
LSU Panhellenic Council holds vigil for sorority member struck by car
BATON ROUGE - Sunday evening the LSU Panhellenic Council hosted a candle-light vigil near the LSU lakes in memory of Madison Brooks, a sophomore who died after being struck by a car on Burbank Drive last weekend. Brooks was a member of the Alpha Phi sorority and a mass communication...
Bond set for suspects arrested in rape investigation following LSU student's death
BATON ROUGE – Multiple people have been arrested on rape charges by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office amid an investigation into the death of 19-year-old LSU student Madi Brooks, the WBRZ Investigative Unit learned Monday. Sources said a 17-year-old was first booked into the East Baton Rouge...
Baton Rouge restaurant adds in 'fishy' flair for carnival season
BATON ROUGE - It's a sushi lover's dream. This colorful oval-shaped sushi roll is Rock-N-Sake's own little twist on carnival season. "I was seeing sushi burgers, sushi tacos, sushi burritos, and stuff like that and I didn't want to copy off them, so I thought sushi king cake," said Dirk Dantin, executive chef and owner of the restaurant.
LSU researcher develops fabric that can detect fevers in infants
BATON ROUGE - A researcher and assistant professor at LSU is developing a specialized fabric that can detect small changes in temperature—something that could possibly save infant lives. Sibei Xia, assistant professor in the LSU Department of Textiles, Apparel Design, and Merchandise, is working on a type of "smart...
Baton Rouge Blues Festival announces 2023 lineup
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Blues Festival has announced its 2023 lineup, which will perform between April 21 and 23 downtown. The festival is family-friendly and free to the public and will feature regional and internationally-recognized performers. While the festival is free, VIP passes are on sale now, which...
Wednesday PM Forecast: several chilly nights ahead
Rain is out of the forecast through the end of the week. A couple of cold nights, potentially near freezing, are expected. Tonight & Tomorrow: Some passing clouds may continue to move across skies overnight, but the trend will be for clearing into daybreak. As winds remain out of the northwest at 10-15mph, low temperatures will dive into the mid 30s. Counties in southwest Mississippi will bottom around right around 33 degrees. Full sunshine is expected on Thursday. Despite this, a cooling northwest breeze of 5-10mph will continue and high temperatures will stop in the mid 50s.
Wednesday AM Forecast: Storms are clear and cooler temperatures are moving in
The severe weather threat is over. Colder temperatures are moving in. Today & Tonight: Now that the storms have moved out, we will spend the day cloudy, breezy, and cool. Temperatures today will struggle to reach the 50s with mostly cloudy skies and winds will be sustained from 15-20mph. The windchill will make it feel like the 30s and 40s for the day today. Tonight, temperatures will fall into the 30s, but we will stay above freezing.
Iberville Parish schools closed Wednesday due to power outage Tuesday night
IBERVILLE PARISH - The Iberville Parish School System announced Tuesday evening that all classes will be canceled Wednesday. The school system said they lost power to multiple schools during a band of severe weather and do not know when the power will be restored. St. John Interparochial School will also...
Community rallying around DJ hospitalized after Baton Rouge club shooting
BATON ROUGE - A well-known DJ who was caught in the middle of a shooting at a Baton Rouge nightclub over the weekend is facing a long path to recovery. Michael Henderson, who goes by the stage name DJ Revv, was among the 12 people who were taken to a hospital after gunfire erupted inside the Dior Bar and Lounge early Sunday morning.
City of Plaquemine affected by major power outage; expected to be restored by noon Wednesday
PLAQUEMINE - Parts of Iberville Parish are experiencing extensive power outages as the capital area braces for severe weather Tuesday night. Read the notice from the City of Plaquemine below. A. "It is scary, I was going to check on my grandmother because her electricity is out, hopefully the city...
