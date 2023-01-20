Read full article on original website
Prince Harry reveals disturbing reason behind absence of Meghan's 'traumatized' rescue dog
Meghan Markle had to leave her beloved rescue dog, Bogart, in Canada when she first moved to the UK to marry Prince Harry
‘Potentially risky’ people being released after years on remand, watchdog warns
Potentially dangerous prisoners are spending years on remand before disappearing into the community after their release without being properly monitored, the prisons watchdog has warned. Charlie Taylor, HM’s chief inspector of prisons, said a restructuring of probation services last year failed to address the growing number of offenders held on...
UK factories cut prices, helping BoE's inflation fight
LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Britain's manufacturers unexpectedly reduced their prices in December by the most since April 2020, welcome news for the Bank of England which is weighing up how much higher it needs to take interest rates to fight soaring inflation.
US News and World Report
Indian University Reports Power Cut Ahead of Modi Documentary Screening
NEW DELHI (Reuters) -A top Indian university cut off power and internet supply on campus on Tuesday before a screening by its students' union of a BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi that India has dismissed as propaganda, broadcaster NDTV reported. The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in the capital...
US News and World Report
Britain Imposes New Iranian Sanctions Over 'Brutal Repression'
LONDON (Reuters) -Britain sanctioned more Iranian individuals and entities on Monday over the country's "brutal repression" of its people, including a crackdown on anti-government protests and the recent execution of British-Iranian dual national Alireza Akbari. The sanctions included an asset freeze on Iranian deputy prosecutor general Ahmad Fazelian, who the...
