ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 3

Related
mynews4.com

2 teenagers hospitalized in shooting at Carson City

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — Two teenagers were transported to the hospital on serious conditions after a shooting at Carson City Tuesday night, according to Sheriff Ken Furlong with CCSO. At approximately 7:15 p.m. on January 24, a shooting occurred between teenagers in the area of Carmine St. and...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Multiple teenagers arrested after Carson City shootout

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Wednesday Update: The Carson City Sheriff’s Office says several teenagers were arrested in connection with the shooting Tuesday night. Authorities first received calls just after 7:00 p.m. about a shooting on Carmine Street. Minutes later, they learned about a gunshot victim near Sherman Lane and Concord Drive, and another victim on Carmine Street. Paramedics treated two 16-year-olds, one from Lyon County and one from Carson City, and took them to Renown. After the teenager from Carson City was released, he was arrested and taken to the Carson City Juvenile Detention Center.
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

LCSO warns residents of phone scam

LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a phone scam affecting people in the area. According to the LCSO, the caller identifies themselves as Sheriff Brad Pope, and tells the recipient they have a warrant out for their arrest and that they must “post a bond”.
LYON COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Denim Drive distribution this Saturday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Rodeo Foundation’s Denim Drive distribution event will take place this Saturday. Foster parents are encouraged to bring their foster children to the Kids Kottage to pick out their new clothes. The distribution event happens each year following the Denim Drive, which takes place from Nov.14 through Dec. 31.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Women’s tackle football team, Nevada Storm, invites community to bingo fundraiser

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Storm is kicking off the season with a family friendly Bingo Extravaganza!. Offensive lineman, Lindsey Smiley, stopped by Morning Break to talk about how this event supports women’s ability to provide women with the opportunity to play and compete at the top tier of tackle football preparing for international and national competition; while fostering an environment of good will and sportsmanship.
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

The Jan. 24, 2023, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Three new members will be joining the Library Board of Trustees 10 a.m. today. Bob Conner, Theresa Degraffendried and Kimberly Estee were appointed to three open seats on the board, joining Trustees Bonnie Rogers and Starla Doughty. The board meets at the Minden Branch on Library Lane.
MINDEN, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Family Owned

This is a recurring recording of GMR at 5 am. Two teenagers in the hospital after shootout in Carson City. This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 11pm.
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reward offered in Sparks robbery

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness is offering a reward of $1,500 for the arrest and prosecution of a suspect wanted in the robbery of a store in Sparks. Around 6:15 a.m. Monday, Sparks Police responded to Yum Yums Vapor & Head Shop for a robbery that had just happened.
SPARKS, NV
thenevadaindependent.com

Sparks’s city manager isn’t managing

I’m not and never will be a city manager, but I am a manager — and, in all my years as a manager, I have never fired someone via YouTube video. In fact, I’m moderately certain I’d be fired myself if I tried. Sadly, all that...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Driver arrested in Sparks fatal crash

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - An arrest has been made in a fatal crash in Sparks that happened on Jan. 17. As KOLO previously reported, the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. and closed Probasco and East Prater. Investigators determined a woman was crossing the activated crosswalk when she was struck by a driver.
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Who paid to put a tracker in the mayor’s car? We may find out.

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Ever since Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve revealed someone had been tracking her every movement in the lead-up to the November election, the question has been: who ordered and paid for the surveillance?. We may soon find out. It was a creepy epilog to the recent campaign season...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Local restaurants participating in Reno Vegan Chef Challenge

This is a recurring recording of GMR at 5 am. Two teenagers in the hospital after shootout in Carson City. This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 11pm. WCSD Board of Trustees Mtg day after State of State Address. Updated: 13 hours ago. WCSD Board of...
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Subject of news story admits stealing tools from Stateline casino

STATELINE, Nev. — A Lake Tahoe man, who was caught on video taking a bag containing $1,500 in tools from a Stateline casino last summer, admitted charges of attempted grand larceny and possession of a methamphetamine on Tuesday in Douglas County. Thomas Andrew Pedroli, 36, is facing felonies on...
STATELINE, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Emergency protocols for Nevada Football and WCSD Athletics

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Damar Hamlin’s sudden collapse on a football field has highlighted the importance of athletic physicians and trainers. Those with the Wolf Pack and the school district shared plans they have in place in the case of an emergency. Concussions, broken bones, torn muscles, and knee injuries...
RENO, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy