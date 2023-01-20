The Royal Rumble PPV. The only time of the year when 30 people beat each other up and create chaos for a golden opportunity you know, like every Black Friday shopping. What makes the Royal Rumble match so special amongst other match types is the unpredictability of it all as well as how every performer has contributed to the match whether it’s a 12-man elimination record from Roman Reigns in 2014 or not being in the match at all like Curtis Axel in 2015.

2 DAYS AGO