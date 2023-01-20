Marshall Medical Center has announced it is in contract to purchase one of the buildings formerly owned by Blue Shield in El Dorado Hills’ Town Center West. Marshall expects to close escrow on 4201 Town Center Blvd., a 50,000-square-foot structure, late this summer. At close, Marshall will start tenant improvements to transform the current office building into a clinic, with plans to move its existing El Dorado Hills medical clinic in the summer of 2024.

EL DORADO HILLS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO