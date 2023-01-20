ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Folsom, CA

villagelife.com

Hands4Hope Winter Boutique keeps local families warm

Hands4Hope – Youth Making A Difference held its 13th annual Winter Boutique during the first two weekends of December at the El Dorado Hills Town Center. With the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, the Winter Boutique saw an amazing turnout with more than 200 families, representing 942 individuals, visiting the Winter Boutique this year and shopping for free.
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
villagelife.com

Marshall Medical Center plans EDH expansion

Marshall Medical Center has announced it is in contract to purchase one of the buildings formerly owned by Blue Shield in El Dorado Hills’ Town Center West. Marshall expects to close escrow on 4201 Town Center Blvd., a 50,000-square-foot structure, late this summer. At close, Marshall will start tenant improvements to transform the current office building into a clinic, with plans to move its existing El Dorado Hills medical clinic in the summer of 2024.
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
villagelife.com

Man facing murder charges in fentanyl death involving counterfeit pill

A man who El Dorado County sheriff’s narcotics detectives suspect distributed fentanyl that killed a 20-year-old Shingle Springs woman was sitting behind bars Monday night. Kamaal Babatunde Agboola Yusuf, 22, was taken into custody by county law enforcement at his parent’s home in Elk Grove’s Lakeside community.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA

