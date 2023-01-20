Read full article on original website
NBC4 Columbus
Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands
wvxu.org
Analysis: The group that defeated abortion rights challenges in Kansas and Kentucky is in Ohio
The two sides of the emotional, intense national debate over abortion are on a collision course in Ohio. It is an onrushing, unstoppable confrontation that may be decided by Ohio voters as soon as this year's November election. The battle over abortion rights intensified in Ohio earlier this month when...
Why are flags at half-staff in Ohio?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered both the United States and Ohio flags to half-staff Monday morning to remember the victims of the Monterey Park, California mass shooting. A 72-year-old gunman fatally shot 10 people and wounded 10 others at a dance ballroom in Monterey Park — a primarily Asian community east […]
Intel’s Ohio semiconductor facility gets official name
LICKING COUNTY — Intel’s new $20 billion semiconductor campus officially has a name. A year after it was announced that Intel would be bringing the facility to Licking County, Ohio, officials have announced that the campus will be called “Ohio One.”. “The name is a nod to...
Cargo pilot reports fast-moving objects in triangle formation over Ohio airspace
A cargo pilot flying at 39,000 feet and 200 miles east of Chicago in Ohio airspace reported watching three bright objects moving at high speed that formed a triangle at 4:46 a.m. on December 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Intel in Ohio: One year since announcement
NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) — Intel announced its $20 billion dollar project to build a “mega-site” of semiconductor fabrication plants in central Ohio just over a year ago. The Jan. 21, 2022, news kicked into gear the largest private-sector investment in state history, and it was preceded by an alluring close to $2 billion incentives […]
Lawmakers reintroduce bill the governor vetoed less than a month ago
Ohio state senators took up a bill last week to allow people challenging an agency order to do so in their home county. If that sounds familiar, it’s probably because Gov. Mike DeWine vetoed a virtually identical measure earlier this month. In committee Tuesday, the arguments in favor of the idea sounded pretty familiar as […] The post Lawmakers reintroduce bill the governor vetoed less than a month ago appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Snow emergencies for central Ohio, Jan. 23
This is an archived story and will no longer be updated as of 10:45 a.m. Monday. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Consistent snowfall Sunday morning and afternoon is caused snow emergencies to be placed across central Ohio. A Winter Storm Warning, in effect for much of central Ohio throughout Sunday has been lifted. But weather-related traffic […]
Prosecutor: Borges’ relationship with Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost was key to their plan to thwart HB6 referendum
CINCINNATI, Ohio – Former Ohio GOP chairman Matt Borges was brought into the alleged House Bill 6 criminal enterprise to help thwart a referendum on the law because of his close ties to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, who has say over ballot language, federal prosecutors said Monday. Emily...
sciotopost.com
Here Comes the Boooom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight
SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
How gas prices have changed in Ohio in the last week
Americans are seeing prices at the pump that look very similar – if not cheaper – than they were this same time one year ago, prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. A gallon of gas was $3.35 on average this week, according to AAA gas price data. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Ohio. Gas prices […]
Record-Herald
Local student nominated to military service academies
WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Mike Carey (R-OH) recently nominated Blake Sollars, of Fayette County, to the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD and the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, CO. Blake is the son of Michael and Sherry Sollars and attends Miami Trace High School.
wvxu.org
Dover gets new broadband tower as part of statewide expansion of internet access
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted was in Dover Monday for the activation of a broadband tower. The tower is expected to provide a connection to the internet to more than 2,000 households. The tower is part of JobsOhio’s Digital Access Ohio Initiative, which aims to increase broadband access in 27 counties, many of which are rural.
West Virginia and Ohio under Winter Weather Advisory Wednesday
Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of our area. The counties included are: Hancock County, WV along with Jefferson, Harrison, and Guernsey County in Ohio. The advisory goes into effect at 3 AM Wednesday and expires at 1 PM Wednesday. Accumulating snowfall […]
cleveland19.com
US Marshals offer reward for the capture of suspected Ohio drug dealer
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information that would lead to the capture of fugitive 32-year-old Tristin Dent, according to a news release. Dent is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for conspiracy to distribute and possession with the tent to...
wvxu.org
Ohioans look for healing after Monterey Park shooting
A mass shooting in Monterey Park over the weekend – a predominately Asian American community in California – left Asian Americans around the country, including in Northeast Ohio, feeling devastated. Eleven people died and nine others were injured in the attack, which took place during Lunar New Year...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Up to 4" of snow expected as central Ohio braces for another winter storm
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Central Ohio could see up to 4 inches of snow as we brace for the next storm system hitting our region Tuesday night. This system will likely bring snow first overnight Tuesday and will continue into the Wednesday morning commute. The snowfall, which will be heavy at times, will change over to a rain/snow mix during the mid-morning hours and eventually over to rain during the afternoon.
Ohio has outlawed sale of popular tree
Callery Pear ornamental trees are popular in parking lots and front yards, especially when they bloom in the spring. But as of Jan. 7, the sale of Callery Pear trees has been outlawed in Ohio because it's an invasive species.
Ohio House GOP fracture spills into chamber as Speaker Jason Stephens prevails in rules fight
COLUMBUS, Ohio—A smoldering power struggle between Ohio House Speaker Jason Stephens and state Rep. Derek Merrin flared up on the House floor Tuesday, as Stephens’ allies and House Democrats outvoted vocal Merrin supporters to approve House rules and House GOP leaders. The drama on the House floor shows...
