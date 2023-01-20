Read full article on original website
Elon Musk's net worth skyrockets nearly $11 billion in 2 days as the Tesla CEO defends his 'funding secured' tweet in trial
Elon Musk's wealth soared by nearly $11 billion since he took the stand on Friday in the "funding secured" trial. The Tesla CEO 's net worth rose $10.6 billion to $145.2 billion, marking the biggest two-day gain since November. Musk's gain in wealth comes as he defends his 2018 tweet...
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Apple Insider
Soft iPhone sales will hit Apple's Q1 2023 finances, weak dollar will help
Soft holidayiPhone sales will hit Apple's first fiscal quarter, while strong currencies against a weaker dollar may have helped Apple's finances according to UBS analysts. For Apple's Q1 2023 financial results, UBS forecasts Apple...
Apple Insider
Recent job listings indicate Apple's first retail push in Malaysia
Apple has started hiring employees in Malaysia, bringing its brick-and-mortar retail effort to the country for the first time. The move will expand its presence in Southeast Asia, as the company already has stores...
Apple Insider
Morgan Stanley slightly pessimistic on Apple's Q1 2023
With lower than normaliPhone shipments, Morgan Stanley is following consensus for Apple's first quarter results for 2023. In a note to investors seen by AppleInsider on Tuesday, Morgan Stanley thinks that Apple will report...
Apple Insider
Apple hit new record high for lobbying in 2022, but still behind peers
Apple significantly increased its spending on lobbying in 2022, increasing by 44% compared to 2021, but the company is still spending less than its peers. A report from July 2022 revealed that Apple spent...
Apple Insider
Spotify lays off 6% of workforce, loses content chief
Leading music streamer Spotify is cutting 600 staff in a "difficult but necessary" move to reduce costs, and in a restructure is losing Dawn Ostroff, head of content and advertising. Ek then Dawn Ostroff...
Apple Insider
Banks teaming up to fight Apple Wallet & PayPal
Seven major banks are working with money-transfer service Zelle to create a separate digital wallet system to compete withApple Wallet. Instead, the new digital wallet is to be run by Early Warning Services (EWS),...
