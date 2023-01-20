One of the most outstanding places to go shopping west of Boston is The Shops at Chestnut Hill, located in the town that gives it its name. Parking is free in this mall, and you can easily get there by bus since the stop is right in front of it. Bloomingdale 's department store is the most important in this Boston shopping center. It is one of the most famous chains in the United States for its wide variety of fashion brands of excellent quality and design. There are great women's clothing stores in The Shops at Chestnut Hill like NIC + ZOE, Evereve, and Talbots. And for men's clothing there are also good places to shop like Brooks Brothers and J.Crew.

BOSTON, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO