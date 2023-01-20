ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

WCVB

Secondhand shopping in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Jamaica Plain is forever evolving, what’s old is new again and again. It’s the perfect place for secondhand shops, including a recent addition,Diversity Consignment. Owner Ian Drake opened his first consignment shop in Pembroke in 2016 and jumped at the chance to move to JP when a space on Centre Street became available in 2020.
BOSTON, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Ashmont Grill offered a healthy serving of community-building

IT HAS BEEN, to borrow the hackneyed line from a made-up Boston bar, a real-life place where everybody knows your name. For 18 years, the Ashmont Grill has been the go-to gathering place for my Dorchester neighborhood, as well as for a wider circle of people in Boston and beyond. We were drawn to its high-end comfort food and convivial bar, where you could come for a beer but quickly find yourself in friendly conversation. The patio in back, with wood-burning fire pits to take the chill off in spring and fall, was among Boston’s most inviting outdoor dining spots.
BOSTON, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Beloved Local Pizza Joint in Boston Named Top 7 in the Entire USA

Working in Boston for most of my career, I got to know the great local food places most tourists wish they knew about. There was always one place to get pizza everyone talked about. I thought, there's no way this place has the best pizza. It's a pain to get to and there's no place to park. How do people even park to pick up a "to-go" order?
BOSTON, MA
The Fiction Addiction

Only In Boston

Boston is a unique city for many reasons. It is one of the oldest cities in the United States, with a long and storied past that includes the American Revolution and the founding of many of the country's most prestigious universities, such as Harvard and MIT. The city is also known for its diverse neighborhoods, which offer a wide range of cultural experiences and cuisines. Additionally, Boston is a major center for healthcare, finance, and technology, making it a hub of innovation and economic activity.
BOSTON, MA
tourcounsel.com

Assembly Row | Outlet mall in Somerville, Massachusetts

It may not be the biggest, but Assembly Row is one of the best outlets in Boston. It is the closest to the city center as well as being in a nice area (near the Mystic River) that you can easily reach by public transport. There are a large number of fashion stores in the outlet including Saks, Levi's, Nike, Sephora makeup store, Ann Taylor, as well as the Warby Parker eyewear brand. Right in front is its Marketplace section with more stores, highlighting TJMaxx and Burlington, two good places to buy cheap clothes.
SOMERVILLE, MA
Caught in Southie

Furry Convention in Town – Anthro New England

Did you catch a glimpse of adults wearing full mascot-style animal costumes walking down Summer Street or in the Seaport District? Well, Anthro New England – a furry convention – is in town this weekend at the Westin Seaport. So what is a furry?. According to Wikipedia, the...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Magazine

Our 2023 Top Doctors List Is Here

Discover the Boston area's 1,914 finest physicians, in 70 specialties, as chosen by their peers. Read all about the latest gym openings, healthy events, and fitness trends in our twice weekly Wellness newsletter. Whether you’re after a pediatrician for the kiddos or a specialist to guide you through a recent...
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

Season 14 of GBH’s High School Quiz Show to Premiere February 4

Seventeen teams from across Massachusetts compete for the title of Season 14 State Champion. Boston (January 23, 2023 ) - High School Quiz Show®, GBH’s academic tournament for Massachusetts high school students, will premiere its 14th season on Saturday, February 4. Radio and television personality Billy Costa will return to host the Emmy award-winning competition that celebrates academic achievement. Seventeen teams from high schools across Massachusetts will go head-to-head in weekly matches to advance in the bracket, each aiming to earn the title of High School Quiz Show State Champion. The teams of four will work together to demonstrate their understanding in categories including math, history, science, literature, civics and current events.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
universalhub.com

King tide a royal pain along the Neponset

Normally, you can commune with nature on the path along the Neponset River, but this morning the combination of a storm and high tide means you'd have to put on galoshes, or maybe get out a kayak, first, as the Neponset River Greenway Council shows us. The council adds:. Other...
BOSTON, MA
rollingout.com

Coils to Locs provides wigs for women with medical hair loss

Coils to Locs is a social impact for-profit company specializing in coily and curly wigs in the medical space. The wig brand was founded by Boston residents and sisters Dianne Austin and Pamela Shaddock. They saw a need to add diversity in hospitals for women with medical hair loss due to treatment for cancer and other illnesses.
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

Boston Public Radio full show: Jan. 23, 2023

We started the show with a call-in segment to hear from listeners about reproductive rights activism on what would have been the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade on Sunday. Michael Curry discussed criticisms of The Embrace statue; the deadly mass shooting on Lunar New Year near Los Angeles; and the legislative push to boost nurse-to-patient ratios in Massachusetts. Michael Curry is president and CEO of the Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers. He’s also a member of the National NAACP Board of Directors, where he chairs the board’s Advocacy & Policy Committee.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Cambridge Public Schools open ‘sacred spaces’ for students and staff

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge Public Schools opened “sacred spaces” Monday for students and staff. Prayer rugs will be available in these areas, which are designated for spiritual or religious practices. The schools are hoping these spaces will create a more inclusive environment for everyone. (Copyright (c) 2022...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
registerforum.org

After 30 Years, Darwin’s Will Shut Its Doors

A barista yells out a name, placing coffee on the countertop. Other workers shuffle between crafting and toasting sandwiches, trying to clear the line that has built up at rush hour. One wipes the floor. Another resupplies deli meat that the sandwich makers have worked through. For employees like David Cervantes, it is business as usual at the Cambridge Street Darwin’s Ltd., even in its final days.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
tourcounsel.com

The Shops at Chestnut Hill | Shopping mall in Massachusetts

One of the most outstanding places to go shopping west of Boston is The Shops at Chestnut Hill, located in the town that gives it its name. Parking is free in this mall, and you can easily get there by bus since the stop is right in front of it. Bloomingdale 's department store is the most important in this Boston shopping center. It is one of the most famous chains in the United States for its wide variety of fashion brands of excellent quality and design. There are great women's clothing stores in The Shops at Chestnut Hill like NIC + ZOE, Evereve, and Talbots. And for men's clothing there are also good places to shop like Brooks Brothers and J.Crew.
BOSTON, MA

