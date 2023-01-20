Read full article on original website
Peggy Durant
5d ago
Holmes was going to escape to Mexico She’s definitely 100% guilty As is her ex boyfriend & coconspirator Sunny BalwaniLock her up!!!
Reply
39
Peggy Durant
5d ago
Hopefully the court makes her reimburse for her room & board Taxpayers should not have to pay She has access to plenty of cash
Reply
28
Paula Sieli Capo
5d ago
This woman has no remorse. She needs to start serving her sentence. Shameful! Too bad she didn't use her gift of intelligence to change the world!
Reply
14
Related
msn.com
A woman who claimed she was wrongly dismissed was ordered to repay her former employer about $2,000 for misrepresenting her working hours
Slide 1 of 24: Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of infamous blood-testing startup Theranos, was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison last week.The development follows Holmes' four-month trial last year. She was joined by her partner, William "Billy" Evans, in court everyday.The couple share a child and have another on the way, and Evans was central to one of Holmes' last-ditch efforts to avoid prison time. Here's what we know about him, including how he met Holmes and his initial hesitation about dating her.Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.More than four years after charges were brought against her for defrauding investors and patients at her blood-testing startup, Elizabeth Holmes has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison.In federal court last week, the Theranos founder was sentenced to 11 years and 3 months in prison with three years of supervised release. She will report to prison on April 27, 2023. This follows a four-month trial in which Holmes was convicted in January on three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy.Throughout the trial, crowds of paparazzi, curious spectators, and even fans of Holmes gathered outside the San Jose courthouse to watch her arrive at court. During this time, these onlookers also saw a lesser-known figure by Holmes' side everyday: William "Billy" Evans.Evans, heir to chain of hotels in California, is Holmes' partner, with whom she shares one child born last year and another on the way.Not much is known about their relationship, but Holmes' trial has recently revealed more information about the couple, including the story of how they met, and Evans' initial hesitation about a relationship with Holmes.Here's everything we know so far about Billy Evans, Elizabeth Holmes' partner:
CNBC
Fake cannabis billionaire Justin Costello pleads guilty in $35 million fraud, with recommended prison term of 10 years
Justin Costello, who posed as a billionaire and twice-wounded Special Forces Iraq vet to dupe investors while portraying himself as a legal cannabis mogul, pleaded guilty to securities fraud. Prosecutors in federal court in Seattle agreed to recommend a sentence of 10 years in prison for Costello, according to a...
Jen Shah Requests to Serve Prison Sentence at the Same Texas Facility Elizabeth Holmes Will Go To
Lawyers for the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star requested she serve at a minimum-security women's prison On Friday, reality star Jen Shah was sentenced to 78 months (6.5 years) in prison for helping orchestrate a years-long telemarketing fraud that targeted people over 55 years old. Though the judge has not yet announced where Shah will do her time, her lawyers requested Shah serve at FPC Bryan, the same facility where disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes will report for her 11-year sentence in April. In a sentencing memorandum...
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes tried ‘to flee the country’ after conviction, prosecutors say
Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes tried to flee to Mexico after her guilty verdict, prosecutors said Friday
Elizabeth Holmes 'Attempted To Flee The Country,' Allegedly Bought One-Way Ticket To Mexico After Conviction
Convicted fraudster Elizabeth Holmes allegedly made an "attempt to flee the country" after she was convicted in 2021, RadarOnline.com has learned. Prosecutors made the allegations in a court filing on Friday, accusing the Theranos founder of buying a one-way ticket to Mexico after she was found guilty of defrauding investors. Holmes, 38, was sentenced to 11 years in prison in November 2021. The new filing, however, alleged that she had no intention of moving into her new digs behind bars. According to CNN, Holmes allegedly purchased a one-way ticket that was scheduled to leave South for Mexico in January 2022....
Four Brave American Airmen Were Brutally Butchered for Cannibalistic Purposes in the Gruesome Chichijima incident
The Chichijima Incident, also known as the "Murasaki" incident, was a real historical event that occurred during World War II in which American airmen were captured by the Japanese and killed.
Fraudster ‘Real Housewives’ Star Sentenced to 6.5 Years for Scamming Elderly
Five months after she pleaded guilty to defrauding elderly people out of millions in an elaborate telemarketing scam, disgraced Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah was sentenced Friday to six and a half years behind bars, with an additional five years of supervised release.It’s a dramatic end for Shah, 49, who had asked a New York judge for just a three-year sentence because she claimed she wasn’t the operation’s kingpin. This apparently didn’t matter to Judge Sidney Stein, who admonished Shah for knowingly scamming a vulnerable population for nearly a decade—from 2012 to March 2021—by aiding shady...
In a resurfaced 2020 interview George Santos claimed he met Jeffrey Epstein, and entertained the idea that he could still be alive
In a podcast from 2020, George Santos entertained the conspiracy theory that Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender, could still be alive.
The luxe lives of El Chapo’s sons, including jailbird Ovidio Guzmán López
Ovidio Guzmán López — El Chapo’s son — was born in Sinaloa Cartel country in northwestern Mexico, but raised hundreds of miles away from his drug-trafficking father in the lap of luxury. As a boy, Ovidio — who was captured earlier this month by Mexican authorities, prompting a wave of cartel violence — was driven every morning by taxi to his elite Catholic boys’ school in the upscale Jardines del Pedregal neighborhood, one of Mexico City’s chicest enclaves. But if his mother, Griselda López Perez, had wanted her youngest son to enter bourgeois society and pursue a post-secondary education, her plans were likely...
Republicans call Biden greedy for charging his son $50k monthly to rent a bed in his home, some call it money laundering
The GOP took to the internet to call President Biden "greedy" for allegedly making his son pay $50,000 a month in rental payments just to rent a bed in his home, and others called it money laundering.
Florida man and Houston woman plead guilty in $1 million COVID-19 fraud scheme, US attorney says
Officials said the man and woman might face up to 20 years in prison after admitting to asking people to fraudulently apply for Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans CARES Act provided.
Trump’s golf course photo with Philadelphia mob boss raises questions
Spokesman won’t say if ex-president knows Joseph ‘Skinny Joey’ Merlino, saying he ‘takes countless photos with people’
Cut on the head of public defender found dead at Mexican resort 'would not have been caused by fall'
Authorities investigating the death of an American lawyer at a resort in Mexico have learned that a cut on the man's forehead could not have been the result of a fall from his balcony.
Someone called a hospital where Monterey Park shooting victims were being treated and said they wanted to 'finish the job,' sheriff says
The caller identified a hospital where injured victims were being treated following the mass shooting in Monterey Park on Sunday morning.
Russian cryptocurrency owner arrested in Miami for allegedly transmitting over $700M in illicit funds
Anatoly Legkodymov, 40, a Russian national who resides in China, was charged with conducting an unlicensed money transmitting business.
Years After The Bernie Madoff Scandal, Where Is The Madoff Family Now?
The family of Bernie Madoff, who ran the largest Ponzi scheme in American history, is no stranger to premature deaths and controversy. The Madoff family has been shrouded in scandal and tragedy. Notoriously, Bernie Madoff ran the largest Ponzi scheme ever in the United States, defrauding thousands of people out of billions of dollars with a now-notorious investment scam. He was sentenced to spend 150 years in prison in 2009 after being convicted of a slew of fraud charges.
Who are the 2 people who helped bail out Sam Bankman-Fried? Insider and other news organizations asked a judge to unseal their names.
News organizations, including Insider, are asking a court to unveil Sam Bankman-Fried's bail backers. Bankman-Fried has argued that his sponsors should stay private for their safety. The media companies say fraud charges and billions of dollars in potential losses call for transparency. A group of media organizations, including Insider, have...
Scientology Leader David Miscavige 'Nowhere To Be Found' As Lawyers Try To Serve Him In Trafficking Lawsuit
Scientology leader David Miscavige is apparently “nowhere to be found” as process servers search to serve the controversial figure with a trafficking lawsuit, RadarOnline.com has learned.The server has reportedly attempted to serve the mysterious 62-year-old Scientology leader 27 separate times over four months in Los Angeles, California, and Clearwater, Florida.According to Daily Mail, security guards on duty at the California and Florida Scientology properties were “clueless” when lawyers arrived in search of Miscavige. The three plaintiffs in the lawsuit – Gawain and Laura Baxter and Valeska Paris – have also since hired a private investigator in an attempt to track...
Here's what Sam Bankman-Fried's life looks like under house arrest at his parents' $4 million property
Sam Bankman-Fried is under house arrest at his parents' $4 million home near Stanford University's campus. The property is said to have five bedrooms and a pool, real estate listings show. The disgraced FTX founder takes daily jogs, and his family is spending $10,000 a week on private security. The...
'Conflict of Interest' in Bryan Kohberger Case Leaves Legal Experts Stunned
Kohberger's attorney previously represented the mother of one of the University of Idaho students he is accused of killing.
NBC News
577K+
Followers
66K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 65