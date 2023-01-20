ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leachville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Memphis officers pretend to buy stolen car from thief

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD officers pretended to buy a stolen car from a man who tried to sell it on Facebook. According to reports, on January 17, a victim told police that he was carjacked on Winchester Road. The victim said he was sitting in his 2011 Nissan Versa when two men approached him with […]
MEMPHIS, TN
neareport.com

Numerous vehicle break-ins reported in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. – Several vehicle break-ins were reported recently in Jonesboro with some involving felony theft, police reports released on Monday showed. One such report indicated between 5:30 AM on January 19 and 7:30 AM on January 20, tools were stolen from the bed of a truck parked at a residence at the 1100-block of S. Madison Street. Two orange Stihl concrete saws, valued at $2,400 total, were stolen, along with another saw.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Police: Jonesboro woman ‘accidentally’ shot herself

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A Jonesboro woman who showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg ‘accidentally’ shot herself, according to police. The department said a woman showed up at the hospital Monday afternoon with a gunshot wound. She originally told police she was shot in a drive-by shooting in the area of Vine Street and Monroe Avenue, near the MicroSociety Elementary School.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Investigators find gunman connected to Links homicide

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - According to a news release from the Jonesboro Police Department, officers responded to reports of a “male lying in the roadway” in the 1100-block of Links Circle around 7:52 p.m. Saturday, Sept 10. When police arrived, they found 19-year-old Derrick Kentrail Leonard of Blytheville...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Hardy Police surveilling home with ‘well-known criminal activity’

HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - A house well known for criminal activity is now being closely monitored in Fulton County. The home is around one mile north of Hardy’s city limits. Police Chief Scott Rose explained his department has placed its mobile surveillance unit on the property, hoping to catch whoever might show up.
HARDY, AR
WREG

Check washing: How thieves are cleaning out bank accounts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As many people place bills containing checks in their mailboxes or go to the post office to mail them, they may not be aware thieves could be targeting them, putting their money and identity in jeopardy. Thieves are cleaning up by using check washing. Daniel Irwin with the Better Business Bureau of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
neareport.com

Report: Suspect stole $15,000 from Walmart cash registers for months

JONESBORO, Ark. – A felony theft investigation is underway in Jonesboro and the victim is Walmart. The report filed with the Jonesboro Police Department says between October 1, 2022 and January 18, 2023 at the Walmart on Harrisburg Road in Jonesboro, a suspect has been stealing money from cash registers.
JONESBORO, AR
KFVS12

Man missing since 2020 found dead in Portageville, Mo.

Expect a lower refund on your 2022 tax return. Double homicide investigation Sikeston, Mo. A husband and wife are dead after an early morning shooting on Sunday, January 22. Missing man found dead in Portageville, Mo. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. The remains of a missing man were found in...
PORTAGEVILLE, MO
actionnews5.com

Body found buried on the property of Kevin Watson in Haywood Co.

HAYWOOD CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The manhunt for Kevin Watson ended on Friday when he turned himself into a game warden in Tipton County after nearly two weeks on the lam. Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett says the surrender went down without incident. Sheriff Garrett says Watson claims he made...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
Kait 8

School bus crash in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Police and emergency crews responded to a crash Monday morning involving a school bus. A spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Transportation told Region 8 News the crash was located on Highway 135 near Oak Grove Heights in Greene County. ArDOT reported the crash occurred...
GREENE COUNTY, AR
WREG

Police catch man ‘casing’ cars in Harbor Town

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 19-year-old was caught with burglary tools and a car key programmer as police say he was targeting cars in Harbor Town. Around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, an officer spotted a Nissan 370Z “casing” vehicles in the Harbor Town area on Mud Island. The tag came back as stolen. According to documents, the […]
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy