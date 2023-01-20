Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Memphis officers pretend to buy stolen car from thief
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD officers pretended to buy a stolen car from a man who tried to sell it on Facebook. According to reports, on January 17, a victim told police that he was carjacked on Winchester Road. The victim said he was sitting in his 2011 Nissan Versa when two men approached him with […]
neareport.com
Numerous vehicle break-ins reported in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. – Several vehicle break-ins were reported recently in Jonesboro with some involving felony theft, police reports released on Monday showed. One such report indicated between 5:30 AM on January 19 and 7:30 AM on January 20, tools were stolen from the bed of a truck parked at a residence at the 1100-block of S. Madison Street. Two orange Stihl concrete saws, valued at $2,400 total, were stolen, along with another saw.
Lawsuit claimed officer in Tyre Nichols case beat inmate unconscious in 2016
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — One of the former Memphis police officers fired after the arrest and death of Tyre Nichols faced a previous lawsuit from an inmate who claimed he was beaten unconscious. The case goes back to 2016 when the inmate filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Demetrius Haley, who at that time […]
Kait 8
Police: Jonesboro woman ‘accidentally’ shot herself
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A Jonesboro woman who showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg ‘accidentally’ shot herself, according to police. The department said a woman showed up at the hospital Monday afternoon with a gunshot wound. She originally told police she was shot in a drive-by shooting in the area of Vine Street and Monroe Avenue, near the MicroSociety Elementary School.
KATV
Greene County inmate's family protests on Saturday as they seek answers to his death
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The family of Marshall Price, a Greene County inmate who died violently under unknown circumstances only weeks into his 10-year sentence, is still searching for information concerning the manner of his death. The family protested on Saturday, Jan. 22 outside the Greene County Detention Center...
Memphis Fire Department suspends 2 employees for involvement in Tyre Nichols death, pending investigation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department confirmed with ABC24 Monday that two of their employees involved with the initial care of Tyre Nichols the day he was confronted by Memphis Police on Jan. 7 have been relieved of duty pending an investigation. This is in addition to the...
Kait 8
Investigators find gunman connected to Links homicide
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - According to a news release from the Jonesboro Police Department, officers responded to reports of a “male lying in the roadway” in the 1100-block of Links Circle around 7:52 p.m. Saturday, Sept 10. When police arrived, they found 19-year-old Derrick Kentrail Leonard of Blytheville...
Ark. man found guilty on 8 insurrection charges
A federal jury found Gravette's Richard "BigO" Barnett, 62, guilty of eight federal charges for his participation in the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Kait 8
Hardy Police surveilling home with ‘well-known criminal activity’
HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - A house well known for criminal activity is now being closely monitored in Fulton County. The home is around one mile north of Hardy’s city limits. Police Chief Scott Rose explained his department has placed its mobile surveillance unit on the property, hoping to catch whoever might show up.
Check washing: How thieves are cleaning out bank accounts
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As many people place bills containing checks in their mailboxes or go to the post office to mail them, they may not be aware thieves could be targeting them, putting their money and identity in jeopardy. Thieves are cleaning up by using check washing. Daniel Irwin with the Better Business Bureau of […]
5 Memphis police officers fired after traffic stop leads to hospitalization, death of Tyre Nichols
Five Memphis police officers were fired Friday after the chief said they violated department policies during a traffic stop in Tennessee this month that ended with the hospitalization and death of a 29-year-old man. An administrative investigation by the Memphis police found that the officers allegedly violated multiple policies, including...
Man robbed, hacked after meeting woman on dating site, being held at gunpoint, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A date set up online soon turned to a real-life disaster, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said a man met 22-year-old Adrionna Dull on a dating app and showed up to a home on South Avenue on Monday, January 16 for a date with her.
One person dies after crash, car fire on Austin Peay, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after an early morning crash and car fire on Austin Peay Highway, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The crash happened at the intersection of Austin Peay Highway and Jackson Avenue near I-40 around 6 a.m. FOX13 crews at the scene...
neareport.com
Report: Suspect stole $15,000 from Walmart cash registers for months
JONESBORO, Ark. – A felony theft investigation is underway in Jonesboro and the victim is Walmart. The report filed with the Jonesboro Police Department says between October 1, 2022 and January 18, 2023 at the Walmart on Harrisburg Road in Jonesboro, a suspect has been stealing money from cash registers.
Lawyer of Young Dolph murder suspect asks for judge to be removed from case
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The lawyer of Justin Johnson, also known as Straight Drop, asked for Judge Lee Coffee to be removed from his client’s case which revolves around the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph. The request comes after Judge Coffee ordered Johnson’s phone privileges while in jail...
KFVS12
Man missing since 2020 found dead in Portageville, Mo.
Expect a lower refund on your 2022 tax return. Double homicide investigation Sikeston, Mo. A husband and wife are dead after an early morning shooting on Sunday, January 22. Missing man found dead in Portageville, Mo. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. The remains of a missing man were found in...
actionnews5.com
Body found buried on the property of Kevin Watson in Haywood Co.
HAYWOOD CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The manhunt for Kevin Watson ended on Friday when he turned himself into a game warden in Tipton County after nearly two weeks on the lam. Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett says the surrender went down without incident. Sheriff Garrett says Watson claims he made...
Kait 8
Woman attacked outside Kroger while walking with security to her car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Security and shoppers of the Kroger on Poplar and Kirby are on high alert after a woman was attacked outside the store Thursday night. Memphis police say a woman was walking with security to her car when she was attacked just after 8 p.m. Thursday. The...
Kait 8
School bus crash in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Police and emergency crews responded to a crash Monday morning involving a school bus. A spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Transportation told Region 8 News the crash was located on Highway 135 near Oak Grove Heights in Greene County. ArDOT reported the crash occurred...
Police catch man ‘casing’ cars in Harbor Town
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 19-year-old was caught with burglary tools and a car key programmer as police say he was targeting cars in Harbor Town. Around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, an officer spotted a Nissan 370Z “casing” vehicles in the Harbor Town area on Mud Island. The tag came back as stolen. According to documents, the […]
