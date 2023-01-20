‘Shake, Rattle, and Roll!’: California Mid-State Fair Announces 2023 Theme

A long-time resident of Atascadero, California, Beverly Jahn Chang, 67 years, departed to her heavenly abode on January 11, 2023. Born on December 1, 1955, in Hawthorne, California; raised in South Torrance throughout her school years (K-12); in 1980, moved to Atascadero with her husband Sonny, where she brought up her two children, Raymond and Rhonda, and eventually began working for AUSD. Beverly retired as a health clerk in early 2021 and was shortly diagnosed with rare cancer that caused her premature death. She had an excellent relationship with God, read her Bible daily, believed in the power of prayer, and always had a burden for the lost, sick, and dying. She was hoping for her miracle here on earth, but instead, she got her miracle in HEAVEN. She loved talking about heaven and the angels and her loved ones already up there, but her greatest topic was sharing her faith in the Lord Jesus Christ with anyone who would listen. Bev always loved any time that she got to spend with her family. She is survived by her husband, Raymond “Sonny” Chang, son Raymond Chang III, daughter Rhonda DeJong, and her grandchildren: Miles Chang, Samuel DeJong, Jonathan DeJong, and Alyssa DeJong. She is also survived by her three brothers, Brian Jahn, Bart Jahn, and Barry Jahn. Her graveside service will be at the Atascadero cemetery on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 11:00 AM. She will be greatly missed, especially for her contagious laughter. It was my privilege to have her as my wife, friend, and lifelong Christian companion. Bev enjoys your new life in heaven, you earned it. Forever your Sonny.

ATASCADERO, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO