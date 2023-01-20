ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

‘Shake, Rattle, and Roll!’: California Mid-State Fair Announces 2023 Theme

 5 days ago
Get ready to shake, rattle, and roll your way down the midway

PASO ROBLES — The California Mid-State Fair has chosen a new theme for 2023, featuring the tagline “Shake, Rattle & Roll!” The annual theme will be featured throughout the 2023 California Mid-State Fair, appearing in exhibits, demonstrations, printed materials, billboards, as well as being used on the fair’s website.

California Mid-State Fair CEO Colleen Bojorquez said, “We are so excited to incorporate the glitz and glamor of vintage Las Vegas into the 2023 Fair. We can’t wait to host the 77th annual Fair … full of games, rides, concerts, animals, and food.”

The 2023 California Mid-State Fair takes place in Paso Robles and runs July 19 through 30. Visit the website MidStateFair.com and stay connected on social media for more.

The Paso Robles Press

The Paso Robles Press

