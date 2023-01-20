Read full article on original website
CoinDesk
South African Self-Regulatory Body Mandates Risk Warnings in Crypto Ads
South African Self-Regulatory Body Mandates Risk Warnings in Crypto Ads

Crypto ads in South Africa must warn potential buyers that their capital can be at risk, under new guidelines put out Monday by the country's Advertising Regulatory Board, a self-regulatory initiative by the ad and public relations industry.
CoinDesk
Indonesia Regulatory Switch Could See Crypto Classed as Securities, Not Commodities
Indonesia Regulatory Switch Could See Crypto Classed as Securities, Not Commodities

A new Indonesian law that transfers crypto regulatory powers to the Financial Services Authority (OJK) from commodities watchdog CoFTRA indicates a shift in the country's approach to policing the industry and an acknowledgement that there's more to it than asset trading.
CoinDesk
Genesis Seeks $20.9M From ‘Bitcoin Jesus’ Over Crypto Options Trades That Weren’t Settled
Genesis Seeks $20.9M From 'Bitcoin Jesus' Over Crypto Options Trades That Weren't Settled

A unit of Genesis Global, the crypto lender that filed for bankruptcy protection in New York last week, claims blockchain-industry veteran and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) backer Roger Ver – sometimes referred to as "Bitcoin Jesus" based on his early evangelism for the industry – failed to settle cryptocurrency options trades.
CoinDesk
DCG-Owned Luno Cuts Staff by 35%; Genesis Seeks $20.9M From 'Bitcoin Jesus'
DCG-Owned Luno Cuts Staff by 35%; Genesis Seeks $20.9M From 'Bitcoin Jesus'

"The Hash" discusses today's top stories, including crypto exchange Luno cutting 35% of its workforce, citing the "incredibly tough year" affecting the crypto market. Separately, a unit of Genesis Global, the crypto lender that filed for bankruptcy protection in New York last week, claims Roger Ver – sometimes referred to as "Bitcoin Jesus" based on his early evangelism for the industry – failed to settle cryptocurrency options trades.
CoinDesk
MakerDAO Approves Deployment of $100M USDC on DeFi Protocol Yearn Finance
MakerDAO Approves Deployment of $100M USDC on DeFi Protocol Yearn Finance

Decentralized-finance (DeFi) giant MakerDAO's community approved Monday a proposal to deploy up to $100 million in USD coin (USDC) from its reserve on DeFi protocol Yearn Finance, where the deposited stablecoin will earn a yield.
CoinDesk
Uniswap Poll Shows 80% Support Decentralized Crypto Exchange's Move to BNB Chain
Uniswap Poll Shows 80% Support Decentralized Crypto Exchange's Move to BNB Chain

A "temperature check" to gauge support in the Uniswap community for a possible move of thedecentralized exchange's V3 protocol to the BNB Chain saw 80% of UNI token holders vote in favor. Voting...
CoinDesk
Crypto Long & Short: Bitcoin's Hedge Potential
Crypto Long & Short: Bitcoin's Hedge Potential

Greetings. I'm Glenn C. Williams Jr., and it's my pleasure to join as author of this newsletter. I come from traditional finance, where I covered the oil-and-gas sector as an analyst. My transition...
CoinDesk
How a Crypto Quant Firm Shook Off the Bear Market – and FTX Exposure
How a Crypto Quant Firm Shook Off the Bear Market – and FTX Exposure

Crypto quantitative trading firm Pythagoras Investment Management LLC made it through the turmoil of 2022 in a rare position. The firm's funds were up 8% for the year even with exposure to the implosion of crypto exchange FTX. However, the market turbulence halved the company's assets under management to less than $40 million as wary investors stepped to the sidelines.
CoinDesk
Metaverse-Focused Blockchain Lamina1 Promotes Rebecca Barkin to CEO
Metaverse-Focused Blockchain Lamina1 Promotes Rebecca Barkin to CEO

Metaverse-focused layer 1 blockchain protocol Lamina1 has promoted President Rebecca Barkin to be its CEO effective immediately, according to acompany blog post. As CEO, Barkin will oversee all business operations for Lamina1, including "partnerships,...
CoinDesk
US Needs ‘Rules of the Road’ for Crypto or Risk Falling Behind in Market Leadership
US Needs 'Rules of the Road' for Crypto or Risk Falling Behind in Market Leadership

The U.S. must establish clear crypto guardrails or risk falling behind other countries in innovation and market leadership, Linda Jeng, chief global regulatory officer at theCrypto Council for Innovation, told CoinDesk TV's "First Mover" on Wednesday.
CoinDesk
Bullish Token Unlocks Buck Bear Market Trend in Spur to Altcoin Season
Bullish Token Unlocks Buck Bear Market Trend in Spur to Altcoin Season

The overcrowded short trade in the lead-up to token unlocks is beginning to backfire, with several altcoins showing signs of strength into what is normally perceived to be a bearish event. This week Axie...
CoinDesk
Investment Manager Wilshire Teams Up With Crypto Trading Firm FalconX to Develop Digital Asset Indexes
Investment Manager Wilshire Teams Up With Crypto Trading Firm FalconX to Develop Digital Asset Indexes

CORRECTION (Jan. 25, 08:43 UTC):Changes headline, first paragraph to reflect that Wilshire is providing its indexes for FalconX clients, not the other way round. Crypto trading firm FalconX has tapped private investment management firm...
CoinDesk
Ethereum's Buterin Proposes 'Stealth Addresses' to Enhance Privacy Protections
Ethereum's Buterin Proposes 'Stealth Addresses' to Enhance Privacy Protections

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterinreleased a new blog post over the weekend proposing a "stealth address system" for enhanced privacy protections for blockchain users. In his writing, Buterin notes that assuring privacy remains a big...
CoinDesk
Crypto Recovery Specialist Asset Reality Raises $4.91M to Hire Engineers, Expand Ops
Crypto Recovery Specialist Asset Reality Raises $4.91M to Hire Engineers, Expand Ops

London-basedAsset Reality has raised $4.91 million in seed money to build a full service solution for crypto asset recovery, according to a press release provided exclusively to CoinDesk. The fundraising was led by Framework...
CoinDesk
Solana Liquid-Staking Tool Marinade Looks to Bolster Its Token Value With Staked SOL Capture
Solana Liquid-Staking Tool Marinade Looks to Bolster Its Token Value With Staked SOL Capture

The market leader for Solana-based liquid-staking derivatives, Marinade.Finance is dangling its governance token MNDE as a carrot to kickstart a crypto economy for its iteration ofstaked SOL. On Tuesday, Marinade said it will hand...
CoinDesk
Australian Crypto Exchange Digital Surge to Pay Back Creditors After Losing $33M on FTX
Australian Crypto Exchange Digital Surge to Pay Back Creditors After Losing $33M on FTX

Troubled Australian cryptocurrency exchange Digital Surge has been bailed out after creditors approved a long-term recovery plan, the company said in a statement shared with CoinDesk. The Brisbane-based exchange is said to have held...
CoinDesk
How Policy Shaped Crypto’s Banking Prospects
How Policy Shaped Crypto's Banking Prospects

For years crypto businesses have been plagued with an inability to establish and maintain banking relationships – a situation downstream of a general lack of regulatory clarity. Today, banks in the U.S. andreportedly the European Union are facing increasing pressure to stand aside from the crypto industry. While it might sound like a positive thing for a movement looking to establish a parallel financial system – one bound by code rather than human intervention – the return to a lack of bank access would be devastating for many in crypto.
CoinDesk
A 5-Pronged Approach to Sensible Crypto Regulation After FTX
A 5-Pronged Approach to Sensible Crypto Regulation After FTX

Thecollapse of crypto exchange FTX guarantees that crypto regulation will be on the U.S. legislative agenda for 2023 – at long last. Six bills were introduced in 2022, some broad ranging and others narrowly focused on various aspects of compliance or investor protection.
CoinDesk
How Self-Regulation Can Help Crypto Thrive
How Self-Regulation Can Help Crypto Thrive

The implementation of self-regulation is necessary in order for any industry to be healthy, irrespective of the decisions and laws of outsider rulemakers. Self-regulation can be described as the founding of institutions to safeguard trust and quality in an industry by monitoring, promoting and enforcing standards of conduct. This is not a new idea – for centuries, working communities have machined standards and guidelines for groups and organizations to abide by.
CoinDesk
Binance USD Stablecoin Sees $2B Reduction in a Month Amid Token Mismanagement
Binance USD Stablecoin Sees $2B Reduction in a Month Amid Token Mismanagement

Crypto exchange giant Binance's BUSD stablecoin has extended its recent declines, amid mismanagement issues involving the exchange's pegged tokens that surfaced earlier this month, and other debacles. BUSD's circulating supply fell to...
