Biden to meet with McCarthy at the White House amid debt ceiling fight

AOC among Democrats rumored to be preparing primary challenge to Sen. Gillibrand: Report
As Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) prepares for her second reelection bid, the New York Democrat could face a number of primary challengers from other members of her party, according to reports.
Pelosi won't speculate whether Trump could be charged after Biden doc scandal
Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) refused to speculate whether former President Donald Trump could be charged with a crime given the mishandling of classified documents from President Joe Biden's vice presidency.
WATCH: Rand Paul says shift in Biden docs coverage shows media want to ‘ease him out'
The media’s “startling” change in the last week when it comes to coverage of President Joe Biden’s classified documents case shows they don’t want him to run again in 2024, according to Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY).
McCarthy gets heated with reporter: 'You don't get to determine whether I answer a question'
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday defended his decision to strip Democratic Congressmen Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell from the House Intelligence committee.
Analysis shows Kari Lake lost by 17,000 votes after 33,000 Republicans voted for Democratic opponent
Arizona television personality Kari Lake's first foray into politics failed in a spectacular manner, in large part because she alienated a substantial segment of voters in her own party who either flipped to her opponent or chose to skip voting for anyone for governor. That's according to a post-election analysis...
Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament
Former president Donald Trump claimed victory in the seniors’ golf championship at his property in West Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend. “A great honor,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday. “Competed against many fine golfers, and was hitting the ball long and straight. The reason that I announce this on fabulous TRUTH is Read more... The post Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Texas woman found dead after threatening to reveal relationship to boyfriend's wife
A woman in Texas was found dead nearly a week after she was reportedly planning to tell her boyfriend's wife about their relationship.
Stimulus update: Deadline for homeowners to apply for $1,500 payment is in 10 days
New Jersey homeowners have 10 days to apply for a program that will give them up to $1,500 by May.
Mayorkas scolded Border Patrol in 'whipping' incident after learning agent did not have a whip
Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas learned within hours following an alleged abusive incident involving Border Patrol on Sept. 19, 2021, that a federal agent had not used a whip against a Haitian immigrant, yet the Cabinet official continued to perpetuate a different narrative.
Gov. Kristi Noem bans state from doing business with companies tied to 'evil foreign governments'
Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) signed an executive order Friday that forbids state business with telecommunications companies with ties to "evil foreign governments."
DeSantis's office calls Jean-Pierre 'demonstrably incorrect' on AP course claims
Gov. Ron DeSantis's (R-FL) office pushed back on White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre for claiming the governor wanted to "block" the study of the history of black people in the United States after he rejected the College Board’s Advanced Placement course for African American studies.
Trump extends Biden entitlements olive branch in debt ceiling fight
Former President Donald Trump warned Republican lawmakers not to target Medicare and Social Security in their escalating fight over the debt ceiling, at least partially aligning himself with President Joe Biden and Democrats in the process.
Kristi Noem calls for investigation into leak of Social Security numbers by Jan. 6 panel
Republican South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is calling on the federal government to investigate the leak of more than 2,000 Social Security numbers belonging to Trump officials and allies that were inadvertently included in documents released by the Jan. 6 committee earlier this month.
Social Security update: Third round of January's payments worth up to $4,194 to arrive in four days
The third and final round of Social Security retirement payments for January, worth up to $4,194, is scheduled to go out to recipients Wednesday.
Stimulus update: South Carolina deadline to claim one-time $800 check is 25 days away
There are 25 days left for South Carolina residents to file their 2021 taxes and receive a rebate of up to $800 in the first quarter of the year.
New anti-Kavanaugh documentary to be screened tonight at Sundance Film Festival
The Sundance Film Festival announced Thursday it has added a documentary about allegations made against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh to its lineup.
'All tribalism’: Maher places partial blame on Democrats for George Santos's election
Democrats have to take partial responsibility for the controversial election of Rep. George Santos (R-NY) as he played into their tradition of “identity politics,” according to political commentator Bill Maher.
White House dogged by classified documents saga: Washington Photos of the Week
The discovery of additional classified documents at President Joe Biden's Delaware home precipitated a tough week at the White House that's been troubled by a special counsel investigation.
Stimulus update: Direct payments worth up to $1,500 to be sent out in 10 days to Colorado taxpayers
Colorado residents who filed their 2021 taxes will receive a tax rebate of up to $1,500 in 10 days.
Retired general on what will happen after Ukraine gets tanks
The United States and Germany announced they are sending Abrams and Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. CNN's John King speaks with Retired Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling on when the tanks will be ready for use.
