‘It was freezing;’ Some Miami Valley residents remain without power following Thursday’s storms

MIAMISBURG — At one point Thursday more than 16 thousand customers were without power as storms moved through the area.

News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott visited a Miamisburg woman who is still without power even as the temperatures continue to drop.

It was a brutally cold night for Cindy Williams and her family as they slept with no heat.

“I slept in my jacket with a comforter,” Williams said.

Residents across the street had their power restored Thursday evening, but then Williams said she saw crews pack up and leave.

“Me and my husband were both ‘I can’t believe they are doing this that they’re leaving us without power,’” Williams said.

Williams cuddled up with her three dogs and her husband to try and stay warm.

“Couldn’t keep my dogs warm enough,” she said. “It was cold all night, it was freezing.”

They made it through the night, but when Williams got up she immediately knew her power was still out.

“Never have I ever experienced not having electric like this,” she said.

Now she is worried what will to happen to all of the food in her fridge if the power doesn’t come back.

“Are they going to reimburse us for the freezer food? That was over $500 worth of food,” she said.

The Williams’ can’t cook that food either since they have no electricity and have to spend money to go out to eat.

They are also preparing to bundle up for another cold night – since they have no where else to go.

“We are the type of people who can’t afford to go to a hotel, we live paycheck to paycheck so it just is what it is,” Williams said.

News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott talked to AES workers who said a down power line is why Williams still doesn’t have power – but the workers said they are unsure when they will get the power back on.

