ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miamisburg, OH

‘It was freezing;’ Some Miami Valley residents remain without power following Thursday’s storms

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HnBOp_0kLoMmS200

MIAMISBURG — At one point Thursday more than 16 thousand customers were without power as storms moved through the area.

News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott visited a Miamisburg woman who is still without power even as the temperatures continue to drop.

It was a brutally cold night for Cindy Williams and her family as they slept with no heat.

“I slept in my jacket with a comforter,” Williams said.

Residents across the street had their power restored Thursday evening, but then Williams said she saw crews pack up and leave.

“Me and my husband were both ‘I can’t believe they are doing this that they’re leaving us without power,’” Williams said.

Williams cuddled up with her three dogs and her husband to try and stay warm.

“Couldn’t keep my dogs warm enough,” she said. “It was cold all night, it was freezing.”

They made it through the night, but when Williams got up she immediately knew her power was still out.

>> ‘We’re going to solve this problem;’ State reps preparing to present bill cracking down on ‘hooning’

“Never have I ever experienced not having electric like this,” she said.

Now she is worried what will to happen to all of the food in her fridge if the power doesn’t come back.

“Are they going to reimburse us for the freezer food? That was over $500 worth of food,” she said.

The Williams’ can’t cook that food either since they have no electricity and have to spend money to go out to eat.

They are also preparing to bundle up for another cold night – since they have no where else to go.

“We are the type of people who can’t afford to go to a hotel, we live paycheck to paycheck so it just is what it is,” Williams said.

News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott talked to AES workers who said a down power line is why Williams still doesn’t have power – but the workers said they are unsure when they will get the power back on.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

SNOW TOTALS: How much did your neighborhood get?

MIAMI VALLEY — A winter storm brought some measurable snowfall to parts of the Miami Valley. Here are some of the snow totals reported to the National Weather Service as of Wednesday morning:. >> Snow emergencies issued for area counties; What does it mean?. BUTLER COUNTY:. Middletown: 1.3 inches.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Trotwood issues snow emergency ahead of winter storm

TROTWOOD — With heavy snow predicted across the Miami Valley late Tuesday through Wednesday, the city of Trotwood has issued a snow emergency. A snow emergency can be issued when three or more inches of snow are expected or have already fallen, according to a release. The city said...
TROTWOOD, OH
dayton.com

2nd snow storm this week expected to hit Miami Valley tonight

Sunday storm caused traffic wrecks Monday morning during morning commutes to work. While Sunday was the first real accumulation of snow in the Dayton area this year, another winter weather storm is headed for the region tonight. A low pressure system will bring another round of snow to the region...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Firefighters respond to barn fire in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — Firefighters and emergency crews were called to a reported barn fire in Miami County early Wednesday morning. Crews were called to the 400 block of Mowry Road in Pleasant Hill for the fire around 12:30 a.m., according to Miami County Regional Dispatch. >> CLICK HERE FOR...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

CODE RED WEATHER: Heavy snow early Wednesday

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF)-- A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for most of the Miami Valley for Wednesday. Heavy snow, and even sleet is expected late Tuesday night into the day on Wednesday. Heavy snow is anticipated during the morning commute which will cause treacherous road conditions and limited visibility.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Snow emergencies issued for area counties; What does it mean?

Snow emergencies have been issued as accumulating snow falls across the region early Wednesday. Champaign and Logan County are under a LEVEL 1 SNOW EMERGENCY. Sheriff’s offices and departments collaborate with county emergency managers to determine whether current conditions with the weather and roadways constitute issuing a snow emergency level.
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

CODE RED WEATHER: Winter Storm Watch issued for entire Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the entire Miami Valley from 1 am until 8 pm Wednesday. Heavy snow, and even sleet is expected late Tuesday night into the day on Wednesday. Heavy snow is anticipated during the morning commute which will cause treacherous road conditions and limited visibility.
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Warren County road reopens after crash

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - OH-48 in Warren County is back open after a crash late Tuesday, according to Hamilton Township PD. It happened sometime after 10 p.m. on OH-48 between Schlottman Road and the Village of Maineville, police say. At least one person was injured. No word on the...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Dixie Highway in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Dixie Highway in Hamilton. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
HAMILTON, OH
WDTN

Which counties remain under a snow emergency?

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple counties in the Miami Valley were under a Level 1 Snow Emergency Sunday. Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck has canceled the Level 1 Snow Emergency for Montgomery County. Other area counties around the area that were also issued a Level 1 Snow Emergency have been canceled: During a Level 1 […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day: Snow on the way

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - FOX19 NOW Chief Meteorologist Steve Horstmeyer says another La Niña storm will arrive in the Tri-State Wednesday morning bringing with it snow, sleet and/or rain. What type of precipitation you will see depends on how far north or south you are of Cincinnati. Because the weather...
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
109K+
Followers
153K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy