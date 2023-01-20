Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rutgers Defeats Penn State to Move to Second in Big TenFlurrySportsNew Brunswick, NJ
Walmart is Permanently Closing a Location in Howell MillBryan DijkhuizenHowell, NJ
NYC Resident Fatally Shot And Killed In Chile During a Vacation TripAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
NJ Teacher Appears on Drew Barrymore ShowBridget MulroySayreville, NJ
Longstanding Red Lobster Location, Closed Since August of 2022, Reopening This SummerJoel EisenbergEast Brunswick, NJ
One Of A Kind Brazilian Steak House Coming To New Jersey
A new wildly popular steak restaurant is getting ready to open its first New Jersey location in a few days, and this all-you-can-eat meat lovers' dream has already announced two additional locations that will open in the Garden State!. I love a good steak, there's nothing quite like firing up...
Try to guess what is the 3rd most Instagramable city in NJ
Most of New Jersey is a collection of sprawling suburban towns and bedroom communities that cover a large portion of the central and northern parts of the state. We do have cities, but a good portion of the population is in suburbia; with some exceptions. When people do go to our cities, they love sharing their experience on Instagram.
‘Hey I’m from Freehold, Too!’ Popular Rocker to put on show in Asbury Park
If you've ever seen Eddie Testa and his band perform, you know that you're in for a great time. Eddie is a Jersey Shore legend and has been rocking clubs and parties for years. It was Eddie and his band that played when his friend Bruce Springsteen danced with his mom at The Wonder Bar back in 2018.
Cheers! These are the Top 11 Drunkest Cities in NJ
One of the stereotypes of New Jersey is that we all like to party (thank you, Jersey Shore). Morning, noon, and night, we all seem to be hanging out with friends, kicking back, and relaxing, usually with an alcoholic beverage in-hand. Or two. Or more. But is that an accurate...
Delicious! Brand New Italian Restaurant Just Opened Up in Ocean County, NJ
There's always room for a delicious Italian Restaurant. How do they say it in Italian, "Delizioso"?. Dolce Liberta is a newly branded Italian restaurant. located at 100 McKinley Avenue in Manahawkin, New Jersey!. If you've known us before, rest assured we are still. offering the same great food as we...
NJ gardeners: Swap seeds at Monmouth County event this weekend
ABERDEEN — Calling all gardeners!. New Jersey may be in the so-called “dead of winter” but it’s never too early for resident gardeners to start thinking about what they are going to plant this spring. That’s why the Monmouth County Park System is holding its second...
These NJ towns have the most households earning more than $200K
The number of households bringing in more than $200,000 annually has shot up significantly in many New Jersey towns over the past 10 years. The sports betting community platform OLBG has analyzed U.S. Census data to determine which municipalities in the Garden State have the greatest number of homes with incomes of more than $200,000.
Looking for just a blowout? Drybar salon is opening in Toms River, NJ next month
Another Drybar salon is opening in New Jersey and it’s a rare sight for the beauty world in the Garden State. Toms River will be home to one of only a few of these salons across the state. Drybar is a chain salon that only focuses on blowouts. There’s...
Peeps Show Back at Peddler’s Village in Lahaska, PA in March
Here's something to look forward to. The Peeps Show will be back at Peddler's Village for Spring 2023. I got your attention, didn't I? I'm talking about Peeps marshmallows, you know the gooey treat. The 4th annual "Peeps in the Village" competition and display will kick off on March 13th...
Famous New Jersey Hot Dog Joint Named Among The Best In America
New Jersey is well-known for so many amazing types of food, like pizza, bagels, diner burgers, and Italian food. But did you ever wonder if the New Jersey hot dog is getting enough love?. Well, here's some great news for the Garden State hot dog lover. One of our very...
Let’s Go Shopping! New Jersey’s Very Best Grocery Store
It is always a good thing when you have a favorite store that you like to shop at and there are many choices here in New Jersey. I was recently going over an article from Lovefood and their choices for the "best grocery stores" in America. They selected the best grocery store for each state including right here in the Garden State.
NJ fashion model, ‘muse’ of designer Christian Siriano, dies at 27
MAHWAH — A professional model, raised in North Jersey and called a “muse” by famed fashion designer Christian Siriano, has died suddenly at the age of 27. Jeremy Ruehlemann died over the weekend, according to social media affiliated with Soul Artist Management as well as professionals that had worked with Ruehlemann.
Big News This Week at Adventure Crossing USA in Jackson, NJ
We've been waiting patiently since they broke ground in 2018 in Jackson, right next to Six Flags Great Adventure. A Grand Opening is happening this week. A lot has been done since breaking ground several years ago. If you're unfamiliar with Adventure Crossing, it will be a massive youth sport...
When Can You See The Impractical Jokers Live in NJ?
Some of New Jersey’s funniest local celebs are going on tour this year and they’ll be making a few stops throughout the Garden State along the way. The Impractical Jokers are taking their hysterical show on the road and they’re going to be in our area soon!
The Most Magical Restaurant In New Jersey Should Be Valentine Destination
A Charbroiled Filet Mignon Burger? Yes, please! I’m not sure you can call a place that has been serving food of this caliber since 1843 a “hidden gem” but for lack of a better term, it really is. This one-of-a-kind experience has me thinking about Valentine's Day...
Shop and stroll at one of the best Valentine bazaars in NJ next month
ASBURY PARK — Love is in the air as the Asbury Park Bazaar hosts its 7th annual Asbury Park Valentine’s Bazaar on Saturday, Feb. 11 from noon to 6 p.m. Guests will be able to shop and stroll at not one, but two, pop-up Valentine’s locations: Grand Arcade of Convention Hall, and the event space at The Asbury Hotel.
Ocean County town named best summer travel destination in NJ
It's easy to choose New Jersey as the state with great summer destinations. It's not quite as easy to name one town that rises above all the rest. So, what is New Jersey's top summer destination town?. Think of all the great summer travel destinations New Jersey has to offer....
NJ launches investigation after votes were double-counted in Monmouth County
TRENTON – The state has announced an investigation into the Monmouth County election process last fall after inaccurate vote tallies were discovered that could possibly change the outcome of one local race. Following the November election, the final three seats for the board of education in Ocean Township had...
Birravino restaurant in Red Bank, NJ: A must-go dining experience
As promised at the end of 2022, I was going to change up Small Business Monday. First, we are continuing the honor for local businesses throughout 2023 thanks to my friend Guy who owns VCS Software. And second, unlike last year, each Monday I'll highlight one specific business in the...
The Office Fans Can Meet This Dunder Mifflin Employee In Trenton, NJ
It’s just about time to start booking tickets for some Trenton Thunder games again! I absolutely love having the stadium right in Mercer County, because it’s just such a great option to have for a night out when you want to stay local. There are so many themed...
