HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Do you ever find yourself on a walk and you just become mesmerized by a beautiful home. Or maybe you drive by a little slower to look... not in a creepy way... but in a “What color paint do you think that is? and, “I love those flowers on the porch” kind of way.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO