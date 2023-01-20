ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

WAFF

Spokes and Vogues expert designed car for hip-hop legend

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A world-class musician is now driving around in a car that was designed and modified by a local car expert right here in the valley. Lee Adams of Spokes and Vogues in Madison told us the rapper Snoop Dogg reached out after seeing some of his work online.
MADISON, AL
WAFF

Welcome to The Parlor, the latest upscale salon in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - I truly believe one of the best feelings is sitting in the salon chair and having a professional play with your hair. Hairdressers, please take my money if it means I get to relax while I have my hair washed, played with and leave feeling even better than before.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Spokes and Vogues designs car for Iconic Snoop Dogg

No one was injured in a house fire on 7th Avenue in Huntsville Tuesday morning. What story received the most views over the last 24 hours? Find out here. Financial expert explains how to invest during an uncertain stock market. Updated: 13 hours ago. The uncertainty in the current stock...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Renovations, upgrades coming to Toyota Field in Madison

"I'm a servant of these young men and women and the coaches and the district." A taste of Hollywood: Chester Rogers brings “BMF” premiere to Huntsville. The new drama series on Starz is a show created by Randy Huggins and produced by 50 Cent. Huntsville City FC names...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

The largest indoor beer festival is back in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Huntsville may be known as the Rocket City, but it’s also a brewing city. On Saturday, January 28, the 7th Annual Von Brewski Beer Festival, presented by Publix, is happening at the Von Braun Center. It’s also the largest indoor beer festival in the south.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

City of Madison approves upgrades to Toyota Field

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A trip to the Toyota Field ballpark will look a bit different for the upcoming season. City leaders in Madison approved a resolution authorizing improvements to Toyota Field in response to new MLB standards during Monday night’s city council meeting. The resolution would allocate up...
MADISON, AL
WAFF

Athens residents express concerns over upcoming asphalt plant

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Residents of Athens are voicing their concerns over an asphalt plant being built in a recently de-annexed portion of the city. Around 20 members of the community presented their concerns and complaints at the Athens city council meeting Monday evening. Grayson Carter and Son Contracting are building the plant in a recently de-annexed portion of Athens.
ATHENS, AL
WAFF

Havoc the dog euthanized in Guntersville

Multiple agencies are on the scene of a structure fire in Morgan County Monday afternoon. UAH receives $2.8 million grant to support teachers of English learners. As part of the grant, UAH has partnered with three local school districts to help teach students who are learning English as a second language.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

No injuries in 7th Ave. house fire Tuesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - No injuries were reported in a house fire that occurred on 7th Avenue in Huntsville Tuesday morning. Crews with Huntsville Fire and Rescue responded around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning and were able to quickly extinguish the flames. Officials on the scene say that there was massive...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Valley teams compete for State Bowling Championships

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - North Alabama continues to compete for championships across the Valley. This week, area bowlers aim to bring home respective State crowns. The AHSAA State Bowling Championships are set for January 26-27 in Gadsden, Alabama. The Championship format consist of two division for Boys and girls (1A-5A, 6A-7A).
GADSDEN, AL
WAFF

Governor offers $5K reward in Lawrence Co. cold case

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - New leads are being sought in a Lawrence County cold case. Lawrence County District Attorney Errek Jett announced Monday that Governor Kay Ivey is now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction for the person or persons responsible for Tariq Steward’s death.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Jackson Co. man attacks, robs neighbor

JACKSON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Jackson County man was arrested and charged with robbery after stealing from his neighbor Tuesday. According to an official with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Jimmy Peek forced his way into a neighbor’s home Tuesday while armed with a gun. Peek then...
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Lauderdale Co. woman arrested for shooting at brother

LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A woman in Lauderdale County is facing an attempted murder charge after shooting at her brother Monday night. According to an official with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, Tamra Allen was arrested Monday night in Rogersville after allegedly firing three shots at her brother in Center Star.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL

