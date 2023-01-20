Read full article on original website
Related
wfxb.com
“Carolina Squat” Proposed Ban
South Carolina lawmakers are still attempting to ban the “Carolina Squat”. The squat is an adjustment to the front part of a vehicle by raising it higher than the rear. Voting on the presented ban is expected to start Tuesday within the Senate. The topic is considered to...
WYFF4.com
SC legislature proposing changes to 'Move Over, Slow Down' law
South Carolina — Making split-second decisions to stay safe is a reality for first responders who work on the side of the road. "I feel like I'm kind of on a race against the clock," said Sebastian Vasquez, Manager at Cousins Towing. South Carolina lawmakers are trying to make...
wpde.com
SC woman sentenced for unemployment insurance fraud, ordered to pay back state
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The leader of a fraud ring in South Carolina was sentenced for unemployment insurance fraud and ordered to pay back the state. Diana B. Jordan stole tens of thousands of dollars over an 11-year period and was convicted of fraud and other crimes, according to the South Carolina Dept. of Employment and Workforce.
Pedestrian struck, killed on Highway 1 in South Carolina
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night on U.S. Highway 1, according to Lance Corporal Nick Pye of the SCHP. The crash happened at about 9 p.m. on Highway 1 near Cherokee Drive, according to Pye. Pye said that a 2014 Toyota Sedan traveling south on […]
WMBF
State senators could start voting on ‘Carolina squat’ bill as early as Tuesday
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) -- South Carolina lawmakers are once again trying to ban what’s often called “the Carolina Squat”-- when a mechanic alters the front part of a car or truck by raising it. Voting on the legislation in the Senate could start as early as Tuesday.
Did South Carolina Just Set A Bounty On Drivers Who Drive In The Left Lane?
Agencies that enforce the law should not get a portion of the fine proceeds. Picture this: You're driving along in South Carolina, keeping up with the flow of traffic, when all of a sudden you hear the blip of a siren. You look in the rearview mirror and see what every driver fears - a police car with its overhead lights on behind you.
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of South Carolina, you should add the following towns to your list.
Motley Fool
The Best Cheap South Carolina Homeowners Insurance for 2023
Many or all of the products here are from our partners that pay us a commission. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. Homeowners insurance is rarely easy...
orangeandbluepress.com
One-Time $800 South Carolina Check Deadline Fast Approaching
South Carolina residents only have 3 weeks left to file their 2021 taxes and get a check worth up to $800. $800 One-Time Check for South Carolina Residents, Filing Deadline is Fast Approaching. This tax rebate can be claimed by all South Carolina citizens as long as they have already...
FOX Carolina
Prominent defense attorney Jack Swerling gives insight into Murdaugh trial
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Jury selection is underway for the Alex Murdaugh murder trial and one of the most prominent defense attorneys in the state sat down with FOX Carolina’s Justin Dougherty to provide insight on the trial. Representing Alex Murdaugh is another powerful defense attorney, Dick Harpootlian...
WJCL
WJCL Special Report: The Trial of Alex Murdaugh
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — It began with a 911 call on June 7, 2021. It's now led to a once-prominent South Carolina attorney being put on trial for the murders of his wife and son. Watch WJCL's special report 'The Trial of Alex Murdaugh' above.
AOL Corp
These are the 44 worst rated SC nursing homes, according to the federal government. Take a look
As the baby boomer generation continues to age, the need for more nursing home care grows — but currently for South Carolina, quality varies among such facilities. Born from 1946 to 1964, there are more than 70 million estimated baby boomers and by 2030, they will all be at least 65 years old, U.S. Census data shows. But that’s not all.
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville ranks highest for human trafficking, according to latest AG’s report
Reports of suspected human trafficking continue to increase across South Carolina, with Greenville County leading the state in the number of calls, according to the latest annual report from the S.C. Attorney General’s Office. Data included in the report shows the highest concentration of suspected human trafficking incidents in...
wspa.com
South Carolina lawmakers considering higher fines for "slow poke" drivers on interstates
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) - Listen up slow pokes, if you drive too slowly in the left lane, you could be paying more out of your pocket. South Carolina lawmakers considering higher fines …. GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) - Listen up slow pokes, if you drive too slowly in the left lane,...
FOX Carolina
‘Uncomfortable and upsetting:’ SC state representative files bill to ban teaching of slave owners
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As some Republicans attempt to censor the teaching of Black history by banning the teaching of “Critical Race Theory,” one state representative decided to fight back with a new bill. On January 24, State Rep. Jermaine Johnson (D-Hopkins) filed a bill banning schools...
kiss951.com
South Carolina Bill Will Make Drunk Drivers Pay Child Support to Victims
South Carolina is taking the next step when it comes to handling drunk driver situations. The proposed law will hold individuals convicted of drunk driving financially responsible if they cause a crash that kills a child’s parent or guardian. As these crashes would 100% permanently affect the child to the parent or guardian.
greenville.com
SCDNR Investigators Use Phone Technology to Find Missing Hunter in Distress
South Carolina Department of Natural Resources officers employed phone technology to quickly locate a man reported missing by his family while hunting on New Year’s Day, allowing him to receive urgent medical treatment. SCDNR officers received a call at about 3 p.m. on Jan. 1 saying family members had...
North Carolina woman missing for days after car runs out of gas, police say
Rebecca Tackett Hawks, 41, was last seen nearly five days ago on Jan. 18, according to the Mount Airy Police Department.
Woman shoots, kills intruder at apartment in Forest Acres, police say
FOREST ACRES, S.C. — A man is dead after allegedly entering a woman's apartment Sunday night in Forest Acres, according to Forest Acres Police. Police say a resident of The Landings at Forest Acres apartments shot the man after he reportedly entered her apartment where she lived with her child.
wfxb.com
South Carolina is the No. 2 Slowest-Talking State in America
Southerners get a wrap sometimes for our slow talking. and you likely know someone not from here that has a faster pace of speaking. There’s a study on who’s the fastest and slowest. The firm Preply sent us the data from two nationally conducted studies. The report took caption files from YouTube videos and the speech rate on four million conversations. South Carolina is the second slowest-talking state in America, behind Louisiana. South Carolinians average 4.9 syllables per second. Those in Minnesota talk the fastest at a rate of 5.34 syllables per second. The U.S. average is 5.09 syllables per second.
Comments / 6