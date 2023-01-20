ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Comments / 6

Related
wfxb.com

“Carolina Squat” Proposed Ban

South Carolina lawmakers are still attempting to ban the “Carolina Squat”. The squat is an adjustment to the front part of a vehicle by raising it higher than the rear. Voting on the presented ban is expected to start Tuesday within the Senate. The topic is considered to...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
CJ Kowalski

Did South Carolina Just Set A Bounty On Drivers Who Drive In The Left Lane?

Agencies that enforce the law should not get a portion of the fine proceeds. Picture this: You're driving along in South Carolina, keeping up with the flow of traffic, when all of a sudden you hear the blip of a siren. You look in the rearview mirror and see what every driver fears - a police car with its overhead lights on behind you.
Motley Fool

The Best Cheap South Carolina Homeowners Insurance for 2023

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that pay us a commission. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. Homeowners insurance is rarely easy...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

One-Time $800 South Carolina Check Deadline Fast Approaching

South Carolina residents only have 3 weeks left to file their 2021 taxes and get a check worth up to $800. $800 One-Time Check for South Carolina Residents, Filing Deadline is Fast Approaching. This tax rebate can be claimed by all South Carolina citizens as long as they have already...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
wfxb.com

South Carolina is the No. 2 Slowest-Talking State in America

Southerners get a wrap sometimes for our slow talking. and you likely know someone not from here that has a faster pace of speaking. There’s a study on who’s the fastest and slowest. The firm Preply sent us the data from two nationally conducted studies. The report took caption files from YouTube videos and the speech rate on four million conversations. South Carolina is the second slowest-talking state in America, behind Louisiana. South Carolinians average 4.9 syllables per second. Those in Minnesota talk the fastest at a rate of 5.34 syllables per second. The U.S. average is 5.09 syllables per second.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy